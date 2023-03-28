U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

Juan Manuel Rodríguez Castro joins Granicus as vice president of technical support

PR Newswire
·1 min read

DENVER, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Granicus, the leading provider of government experience cloud technologies and services, today announced Juan Manuel Rodriguez Castro has joined the company as the vice president of technical support. Rodriguez Castro is a prominent customer service and tech support leader, with extensive experience implementing customer experience (CX) strategies for global companies.

Rodriguez Castro brings over 12 years of leadership experience in the CX and support industries, including serving as a senior manager of customer service, tech support and advertising operations at Amazon.

"Joining Granicus who serves such a critical role as an enabler of digital experiences between government and the public is an exciting opportunity," Rodriguez Castro said. "I look forward to contributing to the growth of our customer experience initiatives as well as sharing my passion and expertise in supporting government service delivery and public engagement."

Granicus partners with more than 6,000 government organizations, providing software services and solutions that empower digital engagement with the public. Rodriguez Castro's addition further builds out Granicus' CX team led by Gabriele "G" Masili who joined the company in June 2022 as the Chief Customer Officer.

"Enabling the public sector to provide the public with accessible, intuitive digital experiences underpins everything we do at Granicus," Masili said. "Bringing Juan Manuel on board solidifies our commitment to providing best-in-class technical support to our customers to help ensure they meet and exceed the wants and needs of constituents."

About Granicus

Granicus is the global leader in customer engagement and experience technology and services for the public sector. Now powering almost 30 billion digital interactions globally each year and connecting over 500,000 government professionals with 300 million opt-in subscribers, Granicus is proud to serve as a critical strategic partner to governments as they work to deliver equitable and secure government experiences. With comprehensive cloud-based solutions for communications, government website design, meeting and agenda management software, records management, and digital services, Granicus empowers stronger relationships between government and constituents across the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. By simplifying interactions and communicating critical information, Granicus brings governments closer to the people they serve—driving meaningful change for communities around the globe.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/juan-manuel-rodriguez-castro-joins-granicus-as-vice-president-of-technical-support-301782410.html

SOURCE Granicus

