Jubilant Biosys Limited announces the appointment of Mr. Giuliano Perfetti as Chief Executive Officer

·2 min read

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jubilant Biosys Limited announced the appointment of Giuliano Perfetti as its Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Giuliano Perfetti joins as CEO Jubilant Biosys Limited
Mr. Perfetti has more than 20 years of experience across diverse businesses and global markets with expertise in Strategy, Sales, Marketing and Business Development. He has led business transformation and expansion programs working in reputed names including Accenture and Astrazeneca among others. Prior to joining Jubilant Biosys, Mr. Perfetti was associated with Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici (F.I.S) as Chief Commercial Officer and was responsible for strategizing and executing the company's growth plan and ramping up the global scale-up and commercial service business.

Commenting on his joining, Mr. Shyam S Bhartia, Chairman and Mr Hari S Bhartia Co-Chairman and Managing Director, Jubilant Pharmova, said, "Jubilant Biosys is delighted to have Giuliano come on board as we make rapid progress in expanding our drug discovery services and CDMO business through investments in infrastructure and new capacity."

"I am thrilled to be joining the Jubilant Bhartia Group at such a pivotal time of growth and investment bringing a fully integrated offering from Drug Discovery to Development and Commercial Production," said Mr. Giuliano Perfetti on his appointment.

About Jubilant Biosys Limited

Jubilant Biosys, a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharmova Limited, an integrated global pharmaceutical company, has presence in Bengaluru and Noida in India. Jubilant Biosys offers contract research & development services for global pharmaceutical innovators. Jubilant Biosys has demonstrated expertise in functional services in chemistry including- computational, medicinal/ synthetic chemistry, PR&D and GMP scale-up capabilities up to phase II. Services in biology include structural biology, in-vitro biology, DMPK, in-vivo pharmacology and Toxicology. Further, Jubilant Biosys has integrated discovery expertise with a track record of working on over 80 programs in multiple therapeutic areas including but not limited to Oncology, Metabolic Disorders, Pain & Inflammation, CNS and expanding into Rare Diseases.

For more info: www.jubilantbiosys.com

About Jubilant Pharmova Limited

Jubilant Pharmova Limited (formerly Jubilant Life Sciences Limited) is a company engaged in pharmaceuticals, contract research and development services and proprietary novel drugs businesses. Pharmaceuticals business through Jubilant Pharma Limited Singapore (JPL) is engaged in manufacturing and supply of Radiopharmaceuticals with a network of 48 radio-pharmacies in the US, Allergy Therapy Products, Contract Manufacturing of Sterile Injectibles and Non-sterile products, APIs and Solid Dosage Formulations through six USFDA approved manufacturing facilities in the US, Canada and India. Jubilant Biosys Limited provides Contract Research and Development Services through three world class research centres in Bangalore, Noida and Greater Noida in India. Jubilant Therapeutics is involved in Proprietary Novel Drugs business and is an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough therapies in the area of oncology and auto-immune disorders. Jubilant Pharmova Limited has a team of around 5,800 multicultural people across the globe. The Company is well recognized as a 'Partner of Choice' by leading pharmaceuticals companies globally. For more information, please visit: www.jubilantpharmova.com.

SOURCE Jubilant Biosys Limited

