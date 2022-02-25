Judge allows Johnson & Johnson talc unit to remain in bankruptcy court

The company logo for Johnson & Johnson is displayed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the company's listing at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) -A U.S. judge ruled on Friday that a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary can remain in bankruptcy, preventing plaintiffs from pursuing 38,000 lawsuits against the company alleging its baby powder and other talc products cause cancer.

J&J is attempting to resolve those lawsuits by putting a recently formed subsidiary, LTL Management, into bankruptcy, which the plaintiffs argued was an abuse of the Chapter 11 system.

"The Court is aware that its decision today will be met with much angst and concern," wrote U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan in Friday's opinion. "The Court remains steadfast in its belief that justice will best be served by expeditiously providing critical compensation through a court-supervised, fair, and less costly settlement trust arrangement."

LTL attorneys argued that bankruptcy was the only practical way to resolve the sheer volume of lawsuits that have been filed against J&J.

The healthcare conglomerate, which has a stock market value of $440 billion, created LTL in October 2021 and LTL filed for bankruptcy days later. Legal experts dubbed the maneuver a "Texas two-step" because it exploited a Texas law that allows a company to split into two via a so-called divisive merger, saddling one company with liabilities while the other takes valuable assets.

The strategy angered lawyers for cancer plaintiffs, who called it "rotten to the core" in court.

It also alarmed lawmakers including U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who said it provided a blueprint for other well-heeled corporations to deprive victims of the compensation and "hide assets in plain view."

Shares of J&J were up about 3% in morning trading at $162.84.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bill Berkrot)