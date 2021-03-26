Judge Awards Texas Mother $1.7M in Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Restaurant

PMR Law trial lawyer Brent Phelps secures verdict in pedestrian death

CONROE, Texas, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Montgomery County judge has returned a $1.7 million final judgment against a Golden Chopsticks restaurant in The Woodlands, Texas, for the death of 27-year-old Bobby Joe Johnson, who was walking to his apartment when he was hit by one of the restaurant's delivery drivers.

The final judgment on March 24 from District Court Judge Kristin Bays awarded Mr. Johnson's mother, Telina Wheaton, over $1.6 million individually. In addition, the judgment included $136,323, plus prejudgment interest, and all court costs, for Mr. Johnson's estate.

"The tragedy in this case is that Mr. Johnson's death was preventable. Golden Chopsticks and their driver had a responsibility to the public when delivering food to customers," said Ms. Wheaton's attorney, PMR Law trial lawyer Brent Phelps. "Because of this driver's carelessness and the restaurant's failure to train and supervise its drivers, Mr. Johnson is no longer with us today. We are grateful that the judge agreed with the facts that we presented."

According to the lawsuit, Mr. Johnson was walking to the apartment he shared with his mother around 8:30 p.m. on April 2, 2019, when he was struck by the delivery driver as he crossed the street on F.M. 1488 in Conroe. Mr. Johnson spent two days in the emergency room before he died on April 4, 2019, from a blunt force injury.

The case is Telina Wheaton, individually, and as the representative of the estate of Bobby Joe Nathan Johnson vs. Mingrun D/B/A Golden Chopsticks, Cause No. 20-02-02017, in the 284th District Court in Montgomery County, Texas.

Paranjpe Mahadass Ruemke LLP or PMR Law is driven by compassion and focused on results. The firm has helped thousands of clients receive the compensation they deserve in personal injury litigation and business disputes. PMR Law's priority is to provide personalized attention, professionalism, and tireless representation. Visit: www.pmrlaw.com.

Story continues

Media Contact:

Sophia Reza

800-559-4534

sophia@androvett.com

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/judge-awards-texas-mother-1-7m-in-wrongful-death-lawsuit-against-restaurant-301256846.html

SOURCE PMR Law