Judge Consulting Recognized on CRN Fast Growth 150 List

The Judge Group
·2 min read
The Judge Group
The Judge Group

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judge Consulting has been named to the Fast Growth 150 (FG150) for the first time by CRN – a premier reseller media company that ranks solution providers by their two-year growth rates.

Facing many challenges over the past two years, solution providers have had to survive and thrive while navigating the changes in IT, including the shift from work-from-home and hybrid workplaces, as well as the high demand for cybersecurity solutions and working on the continuous migration to cloud computing. Judge Consulting has been a proven provider of how to steer and improve business these past two years.

The complexity of IT has increased exponentially in recent years. And along with surges of cybersecurity threats, economy-wide issues like supply chain disruptions, and calls for sustainability, businesses across the country rely increasingly on solution providers for more than solely IT. They require services and expertise to address these current complexities. Managing these challenges is what Judge Consulting does best.

"To be named in the top 150 fastest growing solution providers is a beautiful accomplishment by everyone involved," stated John Battaglia, President and Chief Technology Officer of Judge Consulting. We are proud and honored to be added to this leading list of Solution Providers recognized by CRN."

Judge Consulting continues to partner with clients in private and public sectors of all industries to help transform their business on an enterprise level. Our unique approach ensures that our clients achieve their goals with lasting results.

Overall, this year's Fast Growth 150 recorded an average two-year growth rate of 96 percent.

About Judge Consulting: Judge Consulting is the consulting company of The Judge Group, headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. The office can be reached at 1-800-650-0035.

The Judge Group is a global professional services and technology firm powered by business innovation with over 30 offices in the United States, Canada, and India. Serving more than 60 Fortune 100 companies, and through our deep technical understanding and industry influence, we are helping our clients close the gap between technology and desired business outcomes by bringing together the best talent, innovative solutions, and a broad array of services.

CONTACT  
Sharyn Haggerty
Marketing Director
339-933-0902
shaggerty@copleycg.com

 



