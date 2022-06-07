U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,102.69
    -18.74 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,752.98
    -162.80 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,995.38
    -65.99 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.52
    -5.36 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.02
    +1.52 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.80
    +11.10 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    22.12
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0693
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9850
    -0.0530 (-1.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2518
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6460
    +0.7450 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,616.92
    -1,945.57 (-6.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.96
    +3.33 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,594.69
    -13.53 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Judge Consulting Recognized as a CRN Solution Provider in North America

The Judge Group
·2 min read
The Judge Group
The Judge Group

WAYNE, Pa., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judge Consulting has been named to the Solution Provider 500 (SP500) for the first time by CRN – a premier reseller media company. The annual SP 500 list recognizes the top integrators, service providers, and IT consultants in North America by services revenue. Providers must offer hybrid cloud and multi-cloud, business transformation, digital transformation, and hybrid work environments for inclusion in this list.

The complexity of IT has increased exponentially in recent years. And along with surges of cybersecurity threats, economy-wide issues like supply chain disruptions, and calls for sustainability, businesses across the country are relying increasingly on solution providers for more than solely IT. They require services and expertise to address these current complexities. Managing these challenges is what Judge Consulting does best.

“Our services are fully selectable, customizable, and scalable, which allows our clients to pick and choose the services they need to help grow their business. We offer all managed IT services, including management consulting, custom development, infrastructure services, helpdesk, PMO services, cloud implementations, network solutions, and much more. Our clients leverage us to manage various aspects of their IT services,” stated John Battaglia, President, and Chief Technology Officer of Judge Consulting. We are proud and honored to be added to this influential list of Solution Providers as recognized by CRN.”

Judge Consulting offers a distinct range of expert skill sets for easy integration into any business. As a Solution Provider, Judge Consulting collaborates with companies to reduce costs and helps them run more efficiently.

The Solution Provider 500 collectively generated $434.9 billion in revenue in 2021, up 7.9 percent from the $403 billion generated by last year’s Solution Provider 500.

About Judge Consulting: Judge Consulting is the consulting company of The Judge Group, headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. The office can be reached at 1-800-650-0035.

The Judge Group is a global professional services and technology firm powered by business innovation with over 30 offices in the United States, Canada, and India. Serving more than 60 Fortune 100 companies, and through our deep technical understanding and industry influence, we are helping our clients close the gap between technology and desired business outcomes by bringing together the best talent, innovative solutions, and a broad array of services.

Judge Consulting was previously named CFO Tech Outlook’s Top Digital Transformation Consulting Companies.

CONTACT  
Ryan Miller 
Marketing Director 
(610) 667-7700 
rmiller@judge.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tech layoffs have surged over the last month

    Mandi Woodruff-Santos, Yahoo Finance Contributor and Co-host of the Brown Ambition Podcast, breaks down hiring slowdowns and layoffs happening in the tech industry and how job seekers can professionally prepare for and position themselves after a layoff.

  • Gas prices surge again to record high but the driver is refineries, not oil prices

    High oil prices are usually blamed for record gas prices, but there's also a refinery shortage. More oil's meaningless if we can't convert it to gas.

  • Ford Hedges its EV Bets While GM Goes All In

    The automaker announces huge new investments in electric and gas-powered vehicles, but its split strategy may not work in its favor.

  • 'It's terrible': Californians sound off on high gas prices

    LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t all that long ago that filling up a big gas tank cost less than $100 in California.

  • The world’s top liquified natural gas exporter is facing a gas shortage

    Australia is the world’s top exporter of liquified natural gas (LNG). Right now, it is also facing a domestic gas crisis. Prices of power and gas in the land down under have surged amid what the country’s energy minister has called a “perfect storm” of factors.

  • Apple Stock: Why Now Is the Time to Buy

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) have taken a hit this year, falling more than 13% as of this writing. This pullback in the tech company's shares is arguably a great opportunity for investors to consider starting a position in the stock or adding to their stake. Investors following Apple know that the company is a cash-printing machine.

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • The Federal Trade Commission sues to block HCA deal

    The Federal Trade Commission says the deal would merge the second- and fourth-largest health care systems in the Wasatch Front Region of Utah — which includes Salt Lake City and approximately 80% of the state’s population — eliminating competition and raising costs for consumers.

  • How Rockefeller's Standard Oil Trust became Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, and Marathon

    Over a century ago, the trustbusters had their sights on Big Oil.

  • New JetBlue offer sends Spirit stock soaring

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the ongoing battle among airlines for acquisition of Spirit Airlines.

  • Oil Shock Devastates Poorer Nations as Shortages, Protests Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Developing nations are suffering the biggest hit from this year’s oil shock. Many are dependent on imported fuel and are being crushed by a combination of high international prices, weak currencies and competition from rich nations whose economies are rebounding from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflat

  • McDonald's May Have a Fix for Its Biggest Menu Problem

    McDonald's may have a solution to a problem with producing one of its most popular taste treats.

  • Should Your 401(k) Be in an Annuity?

    Housing a retirement plan inside a variable annuity contract offers some big advantages, but mostly if the account holder is close to retirement.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Operating in a global advertising industry worth nearly $1 trillion, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) looks to continue its rise to prominence through its omnichannel, demand-side platform. Posting revenue growth of 43% and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth of 72% year over year for the first quarter of 2022, the company's incredible expansion is stronger than ever. First, Statista expects the target addressable market for digital advertising to reach $800 billion by 2026, implying a 10% annualized growth rate.

  • Oil: Tapping strategic petroleum reserves an ‘absolute sign of desperation,’ analyst says

    Stephen Schork, principal at the Schork Group, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest in gas prices and oil markets and recent comments by Secretary Buttigieg about tapping strategic petroleum reserves to address the problem.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Fifth-generation cattle rancher aims to build biggest U.S. beef plant

    A fifth-generation cattle rancher and consultant plans to build the country's largest beef plant in South Dakota with capacity to slaughter 8,000 head of cattle a day. The $1.1 billion project could help address the Biden administration's concerns about rising food prices and a lack of competition in the meat sector, though it would not be up and running until at least 2026. The project is spearheaded by Kingsbury and Associates and Sirius Realty, both run by Megan Kingsbury of a South Dakota ranching family.

  • Target Warns Profit to Drop Because It Has Too Much Inventory

    The retailer said it will discount or cancel orders for products such as patio furniture and small appliances to more quickly restock shelves with in-demand goods.

  • Exclusive-Russia hikes oil exports from major Eastern port to help offset EU ban

    Moscow has said it hopes to reroute energy exports from the West to Asia, but doing so via long tanker voyages from European sea ports is expensive and complicated by Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine, such as on shipping. Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft has already increased the amount of crude pumped to Kozmino on its main Asian oil route, the East Siberia Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline, by 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) by using chemical additives to speed up oil flows, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Moscow also plans to send an extra 80,000 bpd of so-called ESPO Blend crude to Kozmino via rail from Meget, a route previously used to supply Kozmino and domestic refineries when the ESPO pipeline was being built, the sources said.

  • Elon Musk should ‘make Twitter a streaming service alternative’: Gary Vaynerchuk

    VaynerMedia CEO Gary Vaynerchuk sits down with Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs at VeeCon on the direction Tesla CEO Elon Musk could take Twitter, including premiumization or subscription fees to use the platform.