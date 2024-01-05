Judge’s decisions in Marilyn Mosby case may influence whether former state’s attorney testifies at mortgage fraud trial

BALTIMORE — If Marilyn Mosby testifies at her forthcoming mortgage fraud trial, the former Baltimore state’s attorney will have to answer prosecutors’ questions about her recent perjury convictions, a federal judge ruled.

At the same time, U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby said prosecutors couldn’t present at the upcoming trial evidence they used to convince a jury in November that Mosby was guilty of two counts of perjury.

The rulings were among several evidentiary findings Griggsby made Friday that could influence whether Mosby takes the witness stand at trial later this month.

Mosby’s lawyers had asked Griggsby to prohibit prosecutors from questioning her about the perjury conviction and introducing evidence from the perjury case, arguing that doing so would prevent Mosby from receiving a fair trial, because jurors wouldn’t believe anything that came from the defense.

If she admits on the stand that she was found guilty, then she’d be inclined to explain why she did it, Assistant Federal Public Defender Cullen Macbeth said in court Friday.

“If she doesn’t address the perjury, if she just lets that loom over her testimony, and allows the government to use that in their closing argument, she’s effectively admitted ‘I’m a liar,’” Macbeth said

Evidence of other crimes or bad behavior from a defendant is typically out of bounds at a trial because jurors are only supposed to consider the evidence underlying the charges in question, but there are exceptions, and federal prosecutors argued the perjury convictions speak to Mosby’s credibility.

In past cases, prosecutors wrote in court filings ahead of the hearing, appellate courts found that questions about guilty findings that required proving someone was dishonest are “the most readily admissible of all prior convictions, presumably because such evidence is highly relevant for the jury in assessing credibility.”

“Marilyn Mosby, the defendant, is a convicted perjurer here. She was convicted by a jury of her peers at a venue of her choosing,” Assistant U.S Attorney Aaron Zelinsky said in court.

Story continues

Later, Zelinsky added: “Ms. Mosby has a Fifth Amendment right not to testify. She does not have a Fifth Amendment right not to be cross examined.”

The judge agreed.

“She can’t have it both ways,” Griggsby told Macbeth.

At Mosby’s lawyers request, Griggsby prohibited prosecutors from bringing up the time the state’s attorney was held in contempt of court for her public comments about a high-profile murder case. The judge, however, stopped short of ruling out questions about Mosby’s apparent tax impropriety that an FBI accountant testified to during the perjury trial. Griggsby said she’d have to wait until trial to see if such questions became relevant.

Several other rulings Friday addressed requests from defense lawyers to admit evidence that federal prosecutors said were tailored to allow Mosby to tell her side of the story while avoiding testifying and facing pointed questions.

Defense lawyers had asked to present to the jury several out-of-court comments made by Mosby, her ex-husband, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby, mortgage brokers and bankers in Florida that seemed to bolster their theory of the case: That Mosby didn’t knowingly lie on mortgage applications for a pair of properties in Florida.

Mosby faces two counts of making false statements on mortgage applications. Prosecutors say she duped lenders by failing to disclose a $69,000 federal tax debt and by claiming one property, an eight-bedroom house near Orlando, as a second home when she’d already hired a company to run it as a rental — something that secured her a lower interest rate, according to her January 2022 indictment.

Mosby’s attorneys successfully argued to have her case moved from the federal courthouse in Baltimore to the one in Prince George’s County, citing more extensive media coverage in the region surrounding the city where she held office for eight years. They also won the right to have two trials: one for perjury, the other for mortgage fraud.

In November, the jury determined Mosby lied about suffering financial hardship during the coronavirus to take money from her retirement savings to buy the Florida properties, worth a combined $1 million. The verdict represented a stunning fall from grace for a woman once heralded as a pioneering progressive prosecutor, and Mosby faces continued consequences from the convictions.

Maryland’s Bar Counsel, that investigates wrongdoing by attorneys, asked the state Supreme Court last month to suspend Mosby’s law license while her case plays out, citing the convictions as a violation of attorney rules of professional conduct. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ordered Mosby to explain why her license shouldn’t be suspended, online court records show. Typically, attorneys have 15 days to fulfill such a request.

Ahead of Mosby’s next trial, Griggsby ruled out three of the five communications her lawyers wanted admitted, allowing one — a text Mosby sent referencing a news article — and reserving judgment on another. She said she was concerned about the timing of the conversations, as many happened long after Mosby applied for the mortgages, and worried about how they might confuse a jury.

Among those Griggsby decided not to allow was a commercial banker’s recollection during a 2021 interview with investigators of a conversation with Nick Mosby the year before.

The banker said Nick Mosby was looking to take out a loan to pay off the couple’s tax lien, and that he asked Mosby why his wife wasn’t included in the loan, according to court documents.

“It’s my obligation. I want to take care of it,” the banker recalled Nick Mosby saying.

Griggsby expressed concerns about the relevance of the statement, as well as how it came up long after the mortgage applications Mosby filed. She ruled out that comment along with the same banker’s recollection that Mosby told him she believed the tax lien was “Nick’s issue.”

When Mosby found out about the tax lien, she called her mortgage broker in Florida “livid because it was news to her,” the broker told investigators, according to papers filed by her lawyers. “She thought her husband took care of it because it was his deal to clear up.”

Like the other statements, Mosby’s attorneys said they’re not seeking to introduce the comment to prove they were true, but to show what Mosby believed at the time. The defense lawyers argued that’s an exception to the so-called “hearsay” rule, which typically precludes witnesses from testifying about what someone else said.

Griggsby reserved ruling on that broker’s comment, saying she wanted to wait for Mosby’s lawyers to question the broker in court and argue again why they believe his memory of Mosby’s comments were relevant and admissible.

Federal prosecutors had railed against the defense’s request in court papers leading up to the hearing.

They argued the legal exception to hearsay that the defense cited doesn’t apply because Mosby had reason to lie. They also said the comments were irrelevant, in part because many of them appeared to have happened long after the crimes that Mosby is charged with occurred.

“None of these statements are anywhere near the critical time, which is when these applications were filled out,” said Zelinsky, referring to when Mosby applied for mortgages in Florida in September 2020 and February 2021.

By the time of the statements Mosby’s lawyers were seeking to introduce, Mosby knew she was under federal investigation. She also knew she faced probes from Maryland’s Bar Counsel and Baltimore’s Inspector General.

“At the time all these statements were made, the defendant and her associates had ample motive to fabricate due to the multiple then-ongoing publicly reported investigations by various bodies into the defendant,” prosecutors wrote.

Zelinsky said prosecutors would argue they should be able to tell the jury about the various investigations if Griggsby allowed the comments into evidence.

The attorneys in Mosby’s case are scheduled in court again next Friday to resolve the last outstanding issues before trial.

_____