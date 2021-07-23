U.S. markets close in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,410.26
    +42.78 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,026.45
    +203.10 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,834.04
    +149.45 (+1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,207.32
    +7.85 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.03
    +0.12 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.00
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    -0.15 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1773
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2860
    +0.0210 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3755
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5400
    +0.4250 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,128.69
    -159.31 (-0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    778.64
    -15.09 (-1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.58
    +59.28 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,548.00
    +159.80 (+0.58%)
     

Judge denies Wisk Aero's request for preliminary injunction against Archer Aviation

Aria Alamalhodaei
·3 min read

Electric aviation startup Wisk Aero’s request for a preliminary injunction against rival Archer Aviation was denied by a federal judge Thursday, the latest in an ongoing legal battle over whether Archer stole trade secrets in developing its flagship Maker aircraft.

A full written opinion has not yet been published. In a tentative ruling filed earlier this week, Judge William Orrick said Wisk’s “evidence of misappropriation is too equivocal to warrant a preliminary injunction.” Wisk filed for the injunction in May; if it had been approved, it would have effectively put an immediate halt to Archer’s operations.

Wisk submitted to the court 52 trade secrets it alleges were stolen and used by Archer, and the injunction would have prevented Archer from using any of them until a final decision was issued in the suit. It’s an extraordinary request and it makes sense that Orrick would need to see more certain evidence of misappropriation.

“There are some arguable indications of misappropriation, but given how equivocal the evidence is, Wisk is not entitled to the extraordinary remedy of an injunction,” Orrick said in the tentative ruling. “Because the merits are so uncertain, Wisk has also not adequately shown irreparable injury based on misappropriation. And the balance of hardships favors Archer because, without solid evidence of misappropriation, an injunction would gravely threaten its business.”

Wisk Aero sues Archer Aviation for alleged patent infringement, trade secret theft

Wisk says the judge’s decision on the injunction has no bearing on the outcome of the case “and does not exonerate Archer in the least.”

“We brought this lawsuit based on strong indications of theft and use of Wisk’s IP, and the initial limited evidence gathered through the court process to date only confirms our belief that Archer’s misappropriation of Wisk’s trade secrets is widespread and pervades Archer’s aircraft development,” Wisk continued. “Following today’s ruling, Wisk will be allowed to begin collecting evidence in earnest.”

Wisk was established in 2019 as a joint venture between Kitty Hawk and Boeing, but its history with electric aviation stretches back much further. The company was originally founded in 2010 as Levt, which eventually merged with sister company Kitty Hawk. Wisk says it (as Kitty Hawk) zeroed in on a fixed-wing, 12-rotor design in 2016. It’s this design that’s the centerpiece of its debut aircraft, Cora.

Archer, by contrast, is newer to the field. Much of Wisk’s original complaint, filed in April, is predicated on the speed with which Archer is bringing its air taxi service to market. Archer also recruited many former Wisk engineers -- including former employee Jing Xue, whom Wisk says downloaded nearly 5,000 files before his departure from the company, which it alleges he handed over to Archer.

When he was cross-examined, Xue pled the Fifth Amendment, invoking his right to not self-incriminate, citing an ongoing federal investigation.

Archer says Wisk has not brought forward any substantive evidence of the central claim of the lawsuit: that Archer received and used Wisk trade secrets. Wisk’s allegations are based on “conspiracy theories and outright misrepresentations,” Archer’s Deputy General Counsel Eric Lentell said.

“It is clear to us from Wisk’s actions in this case that after recognizing Archer's momentum and pace of innovation, Wisk began abusing the judicial and criminal justice system in an attempt to slow us down to compensate for its own lack of success,” Archer co-founders Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein said.

The court will hold a scheduling conference on August 11, where the judge will outline next steps for the case. A date for the trial has not been set.

The case is filed in the California Northern District Court under case no. 3:2021cv02450.

The air taxi market prepares to take flight

Recommended Stories

  • Interior secretary: Drought demands investment, conservation

    Confronting the historic drought that has a firm grip on the American West requires a heavy federal infrastructure investment to protect existing water supplies but also will depend on efforts at all levels of government to reduce demand by promoting water efficiency and recycling, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said Thursday. Haaland told reporters in Denver that the Biden administration's proposed fiscal year 2022 budget includes a $1.5 billion investment in the Bureau of Reclamation, which manages water and power in the Western states, and more than $54 million for states, tribes and communities to upgrade infrastructure and water planning projects. It affects all of us -- from farmers and ranchers to city dwellers and Indian tribes.

  • NHL offseason tracker: Analyzing the moves in a busy offseason

    The NHL offseason includes the Seattle Kraken's expansion draft, the entry draft and free agency amid a flat salary cap. Analyzing the big moves.

  • This $22 Amazon Bikini Looks Just Like Lady Gaga's $142 Star-Shaped Bikini

    Don’t mind us, just saving money over here.

  • Goal and arrow: Brazil's Paulinho makes stand against religious intolerance at Olympics

    Brazil's Paulinho celebrated his goal in his country's 4-2 Olympic Games victory over Germany by making the gesture of an archer to take a public stand against religious intolerance.

  • Legendary Shelby 427 S/C Cobra Set To Take Mecum By Storm

    It's rare to even find a picture of a car of this caliber.

  • Why Rolls-Royce is shutting down for a fortnight

    Much of Derby’s industry has fallen silent as Rolls-Royce’s civil aerospace business begins a two-week shutdown. The break, the first the company has had since at least the 1980s, is hoped to stem heavy losses faced by the aerospace giant since the start of the pandemic. Coronavirus has caused a collapse in air travel, with long-haul routes serviced by the wide-body airliners hit the hardest. On Friday, 10,000 UK staff – mostly in Derby, but also at plants in Bristol, Washington and Inchinnan –

  • Boston Beer falls flat on Q2 earnings miss, weak hard seltzers sales

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down Boston Beer Company’s Q2 earnings, which missed estimates due to overestimating the demand of hard seltzer from consumers causing the company to lower full-year guidance.

  • Volkswagen to Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway: We plan to sue you over Dieselgate

    The dispute adds a juicy new twist to the five-year-old scandal.

  • Ex-Merrill Trader Says Co-Workers in Spoof Trial Taught Him How

    (Bloomberg) -- A former trader at Bank of America Corp.’s Merrill Lynch unit told a federal jury in Chicago that he learned how to manipulate the price of precious metals from two more senior traders in the bank’s New York office, John Pacilio and Edward Bases.Harnaik Lakhan said he used Merrill’s internal computer system to watch Pacilio and Bases, who are on trial for alleged spoofing, issue buy and sell orders they didn’t intend to be filled, pushing prices up or down to make it profitable fo

  • Massachusetts couple sues eBay over 'unrelenting' harassment campaign

    A Massachusetts couple sued eBay Inc on Wednesday for being subjected to an "unrelenting stream" of threats by its employees to stifle their online newsletter critical of the e-commerce company. In a complaint filed in Boston federal court, David and Ina Steiner accused eBay of conspiring through its employees and contractors to "intimidate, threaten to kill, torture, terrorize, stalk and silence them" for their reporting in the newsletter, EcommerceBytes. Federal prosecutors have said the Steiners were subjected in the summer of 2019 to anonymous email and Twitter threats; covert surveillance; deliveries to their home including live cockroaches, a bloody Halloween pig mask and a funeral wreath; and pornography sent in their names to neighbors.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Hot Growth Stocks -- Should You?

    Several factors have contributed to Cathie Wood's success, but one of the most important is her mindset. Rather than placing short-term price targets on equities or attempting to time the market, Wood's asset management firm (ARK Invest) seeks out innovative businesses that make good long-term holdings. MercadoLibre operates the leading online marketplace and digital payments ecosystem in in Latin America.

  • Alphabet to launch robotics firm Intrinsic under its other bets unit

    To expand beyond its main search and advertising business, Google in 2015 established Alphabet as a holding company overseeing various "other bets", ranging from its autonomous vehicle unit to helium balloons that provide solar-powered internet services in remote areas. Intrinsic develops software tools designed to make industrial robots that can be used to make everything from solar panels to cars and has been incubating its technology at Google's research unit, X, for over five years. "We're now ready to become an independent Alphabet company, leaving the moonshot factory's rapid prototyping environment to focus on developing our product and validating our technology," said Wendy Tan White, chief executive officer of Intrinsic, adding the company was looking to hire people.

  • Warren Buffett Has Gained Over $181 Billion on These 5 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is arguably in a class of his own when it comes to investing legends. Since taking the helm of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has led his stock to an average annual return of 20%. Taking into account the 20% year-to-date gain for Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A), shareholders have seen Buffett generate aggregate returns of almost 3,400,000% in 56 years.

  • Don’t fall into a REIT value trap — these 20 stocks score highest on quality

    MARKETWATCH PREMIUM Shares of real estate investment trusts have soared this year as the economy has been recovering from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Because of the recent spike in delta-variant infections, we’re not out of the woods yet.

  • Coca-Cola Rebounds in a Big Way

    This week, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) reported a sharp sales recovery thanks to waning demand pressure from the pandemic. The boost put the beverage titan back into record market share territory after about a year of declines. CEO James Quincey and his team also lifted their outlook for the rest of 2021 while warning about continued COVID-19-related risks in several major markets.

  • Bitcoin ATMs to Invade Circle K Convenience Stores

    Crypto kiosk company Bitcoin Depot plans to hit “thousands” of locations with 700 units already installed.

  • While many are looking for work, some older workers are jumping at the chance for a new start

    Plenty of people over 50 are part of 'The Big Quit,' and heading for better jobs, starting their own ventures or simply retiring.

  • Amazon-Backed Rivian Automotive Plans Second U.S. Electric-Vehicle Factory

    EV startup Rivian Automotive plans to open a second manufacturing plant and is early in the process of scouting locations, the company said.

  • Facing antitrust bull’s-eye, Google stock still at record highs because ad sales are sizzling

    Alphabet Inc. is the most vulnerable Big Tech company on the regulatory front, but don't expect that to matter Tuesday, when the search giant reports second-quarter financial results.

  • This ‘fruit pyramid’ can help you build the retirement that’s right for you

    A simple model to help you understand your retirement options for a healthy fiscal future, with strategies to mitigate the inherent risks of your situation.