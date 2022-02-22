U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

The Judge Group wins ClearlyRated’s 2022 Best of Staffing Client and Talent Diamond Awards for Service Excellence

The Judge Group
·2 min read
The Judge Group
The Judge Group

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Judge Group announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Diamond Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates for more than five (5) consecutive years.

Winners of ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award are industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. Judge received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 83.3% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 41%. The Judge Group also received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 78.8% of their placed job candidates, compared to the industry’s average of 40%.

“The Judge Group works hard to provide our clients and contractors with exceptional customer service experiences, so we are proud and honored to be recognized for our efforts with ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing Client and Talent Diamond Awards,” said The Judge Group President, Brian Anderson. “What makes this recognition so special is the fact that it is based on ratings directly from our clients and contractors. Their positive feedback is a compliment to the hard work and dedication of Judge’s sales, recruiting, operations, and support teams.”

“Winners of the 2022 Best of Staffing award have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional service, even as Covid-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client, talent, and employee experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com.”

The Judge Group is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia and is located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. The office can be reached at 1-800-650-0035. For more information about The Judge Group visit https://www.judge.com.

About The Judge Group
The Judge Group, celebrating over 50 years of service, is a leading professional services firm specializing in consulting, technology, learning, and talent solutions. Their services are successfully delivered through a network of more than 30 offices in the United States, Canada, and India.

About ClearlyRated
Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees.

CONTACT
Ryan Miller
Marketing Director
(610) 667-7700
rmiller@judge.com


