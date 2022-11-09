U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,804.76
    -23.35 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,961.85
    -198.98 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,530.98
    -85.22 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,808.93
    -0.88 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.89
    -1.02 (-1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.40
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    -0.05 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0025
    -0.0051 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1530
    +0.0270 (+0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1394
    -0.0151 (-1.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3250
    +0.6620 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,558.56
    -2,040.87 (-10.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.59
    -18.12 (-4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,298.39
    -7.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

Judge Learning Solutions Joins AWS Training Partner Program to Help Organizations Build AWS Cloud Talent

The Judge Group
·2 min read
The Judge Group
The Judge Group

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Judge Group is pleased to announce that its learning division, Judge Learning Solutions, is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer AWS Training to learners throughout the United States and elsewhere around the world. As an AWS Training Partner, Judge Learning Solutions provides private AWS Classroom Training, delivered by AWS, to enable organizations to build cloud skills, accelerate innovation, and achieve their business goals.

As cloud technologies continue to help organizations transform their businesses at a rapid pace, employees with the necessary cloud skills are in high demand. The AWS Training Partner Program is designed for organizations like Judge Learning Solutions that meet or exceed rigorous criteria for delivering high-quality technical training experiences.

As an AWS Training Partner, Judge Learning Solutions delivers AWS Training that is developed and maintained by AWS experts, ensuring the content reflects current best practices. Training is delivered via dedicated, facilitated events at client sites or virtually using a mix of presentations, discussion, and hands-on labs, which allow learners to practice real-world scenarios in a sandbox environment. Judge Learning Solutions is offering several courses for architects, developers, devops engineers, and professionals with operations and security roles, including cost management, data analytics, machine learning, media services, and more. Training also helps prepare learners for AWS Certification exams, which validate technical skills and expertise with an industry-recognized credential.

“As a leading provider of corporate learning services for companies of all sizes and industries, Judge Learning Solutions is excited to add AWS Classroom Training to our portfolio of learning solutions. As an AWS Training Partner, we can do even more to help our clients achieve their strategic business learning and development goals,” said Peter Pedone, President, Judge Learning Solutions.

“Organizations need individuals with cloud skills to help transform their business, and there is a growing demand for IT professionals with AWS Cloud skills. AWS Training and Certification, along with our AWS Training Partners like Judge Learning Solutions, aims to equip the builders of today and tomorrow with the knowledge they need to leverage the power of the AWS Cloud. AWS Training, designed by the experts at AWS, teaches in-demand cloud skills and best practices, and helps learners prepare for AWS Certification exams so they can advance their careers and transform their organizations,” said Maureen Lonergan, Director, AWS Training and Certification.

About The Judge Group
The Judge Group is an international leader in business technology consulting, talent solutions, and learning and development. The Judge Group is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. For more information about The Judge Group, visit https://www.judge.com.

Judge Learning Solutions, a division of The Judge Group, is a leading provider of corporate learning services for companies of all sizes and industries. To learn more, visit www.judge.com/services/learning-solutions.

CONTACT
Jessica Walsh
Director, Content Development
+1 610-784-8389
jwalsh02@judge.com


Recommended Stories

  • Meta to Cut Over 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said the company will cut more than 11,000 jobs in the first major round of layoffs in the social media giant’s history.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesCZ SBF’ed SBFThe reductions, equal to a

  • 3 Stocks to Buy While They're on Sale

    While the number of stocks on "sale" seems to be growing exponentially in 2022, the three businesses we'll look at today have dipped to valuations that buy-and-hold investors should consider. First, with Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), we have two of the biggest names in technology, trading with price-to-free-cash-flow ratios they haven't seen since 2013. Meanwhile, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) now trades at around $5 per share, despite having over $3 worth of tangible book value per share on its balance sheet, and rapidly growing revenue.

  • 5 Top Dividend Stocks Investors Should Never Sell

    These top-notch income stocks, which range in yield from 1.8% to 7.6%, are as rock solid as they come.

  • $2 billion Powerball results finally announced: Here are the winning numbers and does your company pay the same salary for the same job in different locations across the country? This research provides insight.

    Homebuilders are struggling amid the housing downturn, UBS Analyst John Lovallo told MarketWatch. A scientist in Denmark counted the bug splatters on his car and found they had declined dramatically.

  • 14 Largest Lithium Producers in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 14 largest lithium producers in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest lithium producers in the world. There is a huge demand for various minerals by different industries, but it wasn’t that long ago that […]

  • The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE: FND) are three excellent Buffett stocks to buy now with $300.

  • FedEx says current-quarter volumes in U.S. below projections

    Delivery providers like FedEx and United Parcel Service Inc witnessed a surge in e-commerce volumes in the early days of the pandemic, but the firms are now left with excess delivery capacity, after the demand nosedived. "In the U.S., you're seeing again, as anticipated, a bit of a reset from the e-commerce boom and the volume surges that accompany that," FedEx Chief Financial Officer Michael Lenz said while speaking at the Baird Global Industrial Conference.

  • Here's what we know about the new US Steel-United Steelworkers tentative agreement

    The often-contentious recent battles between United States Steel Corp. and the United Steelworkers ended Tuesday with a tentative four-year labor agreement. Here are some answers to the questions.

  • Salesforce lays off hundreds of workers

    Reports are circulating that the tech titan is poised to make even deeper cuts before the end of the year.

  • Salesforce Cuts Hundreds of Sales Workers on ‘Accountability’

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. has cut hundreds of workers from sales teams, seeking to improve profitability while facing slowing demand for its software products in a choppy economy.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesCZ SBF’ed SBF“Our sales performance process drives

  • Rough Day for Cryptocurrencies and Companies Tied to Them

    A broad selloff swept cryptocurrencies and publicly traded companies tied to digital assets Tuesday. Bitcoin prices fell around 13%, while Ethereum prices tumbled 19%. Marathon Digital, a crypto mining company, lost 10%. MicroStrategy dropped 24% and Coinbase Global shed more than 13%. Binance’s proposed deal to buy FTX has stoked worries about whether the firm’s liquidity crunch would ripple through cryptocurrencies and the broader market. “A lot of this has to do with the shock value and how u

  • The CEO Of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Might See A Pay Rise On The Horizon

    Shareholders will be pleased by the robust performance of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. ( NASDAQ:JKHY ) recently and...

  • Facebook Parent Meta to Cut 11,000 Staff

    Meta Platforms said it would cut 13% of staff, embarking on the company’s first broad restructuring to cope with a slumping digital-ad market and falling stock price.

  • Next buys Made.com for just £3.4m a year after it was valued at £775m

    Next has swooped to seize control of Made.com for £3.4m, after the online furniture retailer crashed into administration, leading to hundreds of job losses.

  • Chinese consumers flock to foreign brands on Alibaba platforms, providing a bright spot amid bleak Singles' Day shopping festival

    Chinese consumers, who have curbed spending amid the country's strict Covid-19 controls, are still keen to grab online bargains from trusted foreign brands, providing a rare bright spot in a lacklustre Singles' Day shopping festival this year. The branded stores on Tmall, a key e-commerce platform of Alibaba Group Holding, acquired more than 66 million new "members", a label given to loyal customers, during the pre-sales period starting October 24, according to data released by Alibaba. A total

  • FTX Exchange Halts All Crypto Withdrawals

    Customers' crypto withdrawals that were previously backlogged have been halted altogether, according to announcements from the official FTX Support Telegram group.

  • Biden’s energy policies make Powell’s job controlling inflation tougher

    Biden has imposed policies that reveal little sensitivity to how the American energy markets work, forcing gasoline prices to rise as supplies are squeezed.

  • Meta to Begin Widespread Job Cuts Wednesday Morning

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. is planning to begin widespread job cuts on Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter, part of a plan to reduce costs at the social-media giant following disappointing earnings and a drop in revenue.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue Fr

  • Lordstown Motors receives investment from Foxconn as it preps to deliver on endurance truck

    Foxconn will reportedly invest $170 million in Lordstown Motors, which is planning to deliver its first Endurance truck this year.

  • UPDATE 2-Meta to cut more than 11,000 jobs in one of the biggest layoffs this year

    Meta Platforms Inc said on Wednesday it will let go of 13% of its workforce, or more than 11,000 employees, in one of the biggest tech layoffs this year as the Facebook parent battles soaring costs and a weak advertising market. The broad job cuts, the first in Meta's 18-year history, follow thousands of layoffs at other major tech companies including Elon Musk-owned Twitter and Microsoft Corp. The pandemic boom that boosted tech companies and their valuations has turned into a bust this year in the face of decades-high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates.