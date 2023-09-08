Judge moves Marilyn Mosby case from Baltimore to Greenbelt, orders two trials for former state’s attorney

BALTIMORE — A federal judge has moved Marilyn Mosby’s case from Baltimore to Greenbelt, and ordered that the former city state’s attorney have separate trials for her perjury and mortgage fraud charges.

Rather than standing trial for all of her charges on Nov. 2, Mosby will be tried that day only for the two counts of perjury she faces, U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby ruled Friday. She did not yet schedule the second trial for Mosby’s mortgage fraud charges.

Griggsby found that Mosby’s lawyers met the low legal burden for moving the case within the state, citing evidence the defense presented about extensive pretrial publicity, some of which, the judge said, “cast the defendant in a negative light.”

It was the second time Mosby asked for her case to be moved to the federal courthouse in Prince George’s County, with Griggsby having denied the request last year from Mosby’s previous lawyers.

Griggsby’s ruling means that no Baltimore resident will serve on the jury that decides Mosby’s case.

The courthouse in Greenbelt, known as the Southern Division of the U.S. District Court for Maryland, pools jurors from Calvert, Charles, Montgomery, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties, while the courthouse in Baltimore, the Northern Division, summons jurors from the city and 18 other counties in the state.

Mosby’s lawyers hired an expert to survey potential jurors from both regions.

That expert, Dr. Bryan Edelman, found that slightly fewer survey respondents from the Southern Division had heard about the case or believed Mosby was guilty than people questioned from the Northern Division. Some 45% of those questioned in the Northern described Mrs. Mosby as “somewhat” or “very” corrupt, compared to 26% in the Southern.

Federal Public Defender James Wyda told Griggsby she had the “opportunity and obligation” to move the the case because “there’s a chance to make things a little bit more fair for Ms. Mosby.”

Convinced that the pool of jurors in the Southern District would “hold less bias” towards Mosby than the Northern, Griggsby said giving Mosby the best chance of receiving a fair trial outweighed any potential inconveniences of holding her case in Greenbelt.

Her ruling came over the strong objection of prosecutors, who hired their own expert to refute the study conducted by Edelman. The government also said witnesses who lived in Baltimore would be burdened by commuting to Greenbelt to testify.

Neither the prosecution nor the defense had been able to identify a case moved within the federal court district in Maryland throughout it’s 234-year history, Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Zelinsky said in court Friday.

“It hasn’t happened,” Zelinsky said. “This courthouse has seen trials of sitting members of Congress, governors.”

He and the other attorney handling Mosby’s prosecution, Sean Delaney, also opposed Mosby’s request to split the case into two trials.

Delaney said Mosby began looking at properties in Florida in the spring of 2020, just as the coronavirus pandemic began to take hold across America.

According to her indictment, Mosby claimed to have suffered “adverse financial consequences” because of the COVID-19 crisis to make a pair of early withdrawals from her city retirement savings account under the CARES Act, Congress’s first pandemic relief package. Prosecutors allege she suffered no such hardship.

Mosby used the roughly $80,000 from her retirement account for down payments on two properties in Florida: An eight-bedroom house near Orlando and a condo on the state’s Gulf Coast.

“This case weaves together a complete narrative,” Delaney told Griggsby, later adding, “There’s simply no way to prove this case to a jury without doing an extensive analysis of her finances.”

Among several arguments, Mosby’s attorneys said that having her stand trial on the different charges at the same time limited her ability to present a defense.

While Mosby wants to testify in her defense against one set of charges, she wants to preserve her Fifth Amendment right to remain silent, against self incrimination, on the other charges, Assistant Federal Public Defender Maggie Grace told Griggsby on Friday. Grace did not specify which set of charges Mosby was considering testifying on.

The defense explained the legal conflict in greater depth for Griggsby in a court filing that was kept under seal, and not disclosed to prosecutors. Griggsby said the law warranted such ex-parte communication.

In her ruling, Griggsby said she could come up with no other way to protect Mosby’s constitutional rights other than to split the trial.

