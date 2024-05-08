Judge orders FirstEnergy to share findings of internal HB 6 investigation

A judge's ruling could result in FirstEnergy releasing its internal investigations into the HB 6 scandal that led to the conviction and sentencing of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder on racketeering charges last year.

More: Unanswered questions: How Ohio's top utility regulator got caught up in pay-to-play scandal

In a news release Wednesday afternoon, the Office of the Ohio Consumers' Counsel (OCC) said U.S. District Court Judge Algenon L. Marbley ruled Monday that FirstEnergy Corp.’s internal investigation reports must be released after the company failed to make its case for keeping the documents a secret.

The consumers' counsel, which is the state's public interest law firm representing residential utility consumers, has been filing motions, seeking depositions and asking for documents related to the scandal.

J.P. Blackwood, public affairs liaison for the OCC, said in a phone interview Wednesday night that the OCC has been attempting to gain access to the reports for years, first from the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.

"I do anticipate more information coming out at some point," Blackwood said.

Maureen Willis, agency director of the OCC, hailed Marbley's ruling on the internal reports.

"This ruling is another step in finding answers for consumers about the FirstEnergy House Bill 6 scandal," Willis said in a prepared statement. "These internal FirstEnergy investigation reports should have been disclosed years ago but were shielded from public scrutiny by the PUCO.”

More: FirstEnergy CEO says company may have to put 'money on the table' to move past scandal

It was not immediately clear Wednesday evening whether FirstEnergy has further avenues to appeal and delay releasing the results of its internal investigations.

If the FirstEnergy reports become part of the court record, they would become subject to records requests.

In the release, the OCC said it "expects to receive the long-awaited documents soon."

In a brief response late Wednesday night, FirstEnergy released this statement: "We disagree with the OCC’s statement and are assessing the District Court’s decision."

Blackwood said the OCC is acting in the interests of consumers.

"I think the bottom line is that we've been working to find the truth about what went on," Blackwood said. "We want justice for consumers."

FirstEnergy, its subsidiaries and its allies paid more than $60 million to help Householder win control of the Ohio House of Representatives, pass a $1 billion bailout for two nuclear plants and defend that law against a ballot initiative to block it.