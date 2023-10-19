Judge orders Union County, Jerome Township enter mediation to resolve zoning flap

Union County and Jerome Township officials must enter mediation after a judge signed an order that temporarily prevents the township from enforcing a zoning amendment that county officials say has delayed development in the township.

"What business is going to locate there when you have these legal issues?" Union County Commissioner Dave Burke said, who added the goal is to reach an economic development agreement with the township.

Union County commissioners said in a statement that the zoning amendment that Jerome Township trustees adopted on July 18 "wrongfully" sought to condition all zoning approvals by forcing property owners to consent only to township tax increment financing. That's an incentive using property taxes that development generates for public improvements such as roads.

County officials also said the amendment was forcing property owners to join a Joint Economic Development District that imposes new income taxes on the employees of the business.

Construction of new houses in the new development of Pioneer Crossing by Pulte Homes up off of Rt. 42 in Plain City. Union County and Jerome Township officials must go to mediation to resolve rules over growth in the area.

They said that the zoning amendment imposed conditions on property owners that have interfered with the county’s economic development efforts and blocked or delayed projects.

Eric Phillips, Union County's economic development director, said representatives from many companies told county officials that they were concerned about signing the township's paperwork and that has stalled development.

"That's why we filed the complaint," Phillips said.

Stephen Funk, a lawyer representing the county, said Union County Common Pleas Judge William H. Woods' order means developers and property owners can file zoning applications without worrying about the township zoning amendment.

Phillips said that county and township officials have to come up with some kind of agreement to work together on economic development and funding for road improvements.

"We have to have money to support future growth," Phillips said.

In an interview, Jerome Township Trustee Wezlynn Davis said trustees are trying to do what is best for township residents.

"We are trying to balance the pressures of residential growth through grade A commercial development," Davis said. "It is our hope and our wish that the county will support our township and our residents by taking a few steps forward toward the middle even around philosophies around corporate welfare."

Davis told The Dispatch in texted statements that the zoning amendment "was designed to protect our infrastructure dollars from being depleted by widespread corporate welfare for global institutions provided by the county."

"We firmly believe that these funds should be allocated towards keeping our families safe on the roads," Davis wrote in the text. She said she hopes that the county will join the township from engaging in corporate welfare.

She also called claims of delays in development because of the zoning amendment "baseless speculation and conjecture."

Jennifer Huber, a lawyer representing Jerome Township, said township officials recognize that the issues on the table extend beyond this case.

"Infrastructure improvements have been needed for quite some time," Huber said. "Those things cost money. The township has initiated things to take those actions."

The mediation is supposed to take place by Nov. 30, the order said.

Union County commissioners filed the suit on Aug. 30, saying that the township zoning amendment exceeds the limited zoning powers granted by state law.

Burke said that the amendment has to be repealed. "It’s not legal," he said.

In a statement, Jerome Township trustees said that neither the court order nor any other decision in the case makes any determination on the merits of the case or the commissioners' allegations.

This is all happening as Jerome Township residents are voting to decide whether to create limited home-rule government in the quickly developing township.

Those pushing for home rule said it is necessary so the township can have more control over growth and money to pay for it. Davis and Trustees Megan Sloat and Barry Adler voted in May to put the home-rule issue on the Nov. 7 ballot. The township's population was 9,518 in the 2020 census.

