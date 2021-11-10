U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

Apple's 'incipient antitrust conduct' cited as judge refuses to delay App Store changes

Attorneys for Apple (AAPL) on Tuesday again lost a bid before a California federal judge to hang on to control of its highly profitable App Store. The loss means the company, for now, has just one more opportunity to put off allowing developers to offer alternate payment links within the App Store.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers on Tuesday rejected Apple’s request to delay her previous injunction that sets a Dec. 9 deadline for Apple to end its so-called anti-steering policy that has ensured larger developers have to pay the tech giant a 30% commission on App Store sales.

The judge wrote in an order that she had already detailed “incipient antitrust conduct” by Apple in her previous findings. That conduct, she said, is fueled in part by the tech giant’s anti-steering rules that include “supracompetitive commission rates” that lead to extraordinarily high operating margins out of step with the value of its intellectual property.

She also took issue with the potential that a hold on her order pending appellate review could take years. “You did not ask for a few months, you didn't ask for six months,” she told Apple's lawyer, Mark Perry. “You didn't ask for a limited amount of time. You asked for an across-the-board stay, which could take three, four, or five years.”

'It's harder to implement it and then take it back'

The tech giant now has the option to appeal the case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, which could end up pausing the judge's order.

For its part, Apple doesn't believe it should have to alter its App Store policies while the case makes its way through the appellate court. "Apple believes no additional business changes should be required to take effect until all appeals in this case are resolved. We intend to ask the Ninth Circuit for a stay based on these circumstances,” a company spokesperson told Yahoo Finance.

Apple CEO Tim Cook testifies remotely via videoconference during a U.S. House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law hearing on
Apple CEO Tim Cook testifies remotely via videoconference during a U.S. House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law hearing on "Online Platforms and Market Power" in this screengrab made from video as the committee meets on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., July 29, 2020. U.S. House Judiciary Committee via REUTERS

Apple's chances of persuading the Ninth Circuit to grant a stay could go either way. The company's strongest argument is likely that maintaining the status quo avoids potential irreparable harm, according to Erika M. Douglas, an assistant law professor for Temple University's Beasley School of Law.

"It's harder to implement it and then take it back than it is to suspend it for a little while," Douglas said.

On the other hand, attorney William Scott Goldman says Apple's request could be viewed as overreaching. "Apple's anti-steering provisions are essentially restricting consumer choice," Scott Goldman said.

Apple’s policy has so far limited the ability of apps to inform customers of payment options outside the App Store. Developers, including Apple’s opponent in the lawsuit, "Fortnite" maker Epic Games, argue that the policy stifles competition because of the commission the App Store charges.

The judge's highly anticipated decision in the Epic v. Apple case came in September, when she issued a permanent injunction against Apple’s App Store policies and found the tech giant violated California's unfair competition law.

However, she also ruled that Epic had failed to show Apple was an illegal monopolist — and she ordered Epic to pay Apple's 30% fee on roughly $12 million in revenue it earned from "Fortnite" between August 2020 and October 2020 when the game maker circumvented Apple's anti-steering policy. Both parties appealed the ruling.

An argument focused on 'irreparable harm'

In a hearing on Tuesday, Apple’s lawyer argued that unless the court puts the brakes on the change, consumers and Apple will suffer irreparable harm.

“It would interfere with Apple's ability to provide services to consumers, such as parental controls and Family Sharing, and to prevent fraudulent transactions,” Perry told Judge Gonzalez Rogers. 

Links and buttons, if allowed within apps, Perry said, would introduce new and unknown security and privacy risks into the iOS ecosystem.

Apple CEO Tim Cook testifies on the stand during a weeks-long antitrust trial at federal court in Oakland, California, U.S. May 21, 2021. Cook on Friday told a court that threats to iPhone security and privacy required tight control of the App Store, which
Apple CEO Tim Cook testifies on the stand during a weeks-long antitrust trial at federal court in Oakland, California, U.S. May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Vicki Behringer

It would take Apple six months to a year to study and guard against negative consumer consequences, Perry said. “These have never been allowed for digital content, and allowing them now would permit bad actors to hijack the links that take children and other users to places that none of us wants them to be, to steal their money, to steal their data, and to perform other bad acts,” he said.

For Epic’s part its lawyer, Gary Bornstein, argued that Apple won't face irreversible harm by having to meet the court's Dec. 9 deadline. There’s no downside for consumers, he said, if they have choice between paying through Apple’s payment system and paying using alternative means.

“Apple can't now claim to be irreparably harmed by the fact that people might be more aware, and be better able to take advantage of that competitive alternative. That is not irreparable harm under the law,” Bornstein said.

At the appellate level, the case moves forward on the hotly contentious issue over how much control dominant mobile device makers can exert over third party developers.

Prior to the judge's ruling, Apple had already begun to make some changes to its App Store policies to settle a separate class action by smaller developers who argued that Apple's anti-steering provision and 30% commission were anti-competitive. As part of that settlement, Apple agreed to let developers communicate directly with customers about ways to pay for apps other than the App Store.

“This will be Apple’s last opportunity for getting a stay and preventing the district court’s order from taking effect on December 9," Cardozo Law School professor Sam Weinstein said, adding that the court is likely to rule on the request for a stay before then.

“We’re going to win the appeal. Neither of you have to agree with me on that,” Perry told Epic’s lawyers during Tuesday's hearing. “But we’re going to try.”

Alexis Keenan is a legal reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow Alexis on Twitter @alexiskweed.

