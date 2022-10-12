U.S. markets closed

Judge Rules Case Against Equifax, Brought by Dr. Michael C. Grayson and Credit & Debt Management Institute - Can Proceed

·3 min read

QUEENS, N.Y. , Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A malicious reporting and invasion of privacy case against Equifax is proceeding, the trial being on track for February 2023. This follows a New York federal judge's ruling.

In December of 2018, Dr. Michael C. Grayson with the help of Credit and Debt Management Institute (CDMI) brought charges that included fraud, defamation of character, slander of credit, malicious reporting, intentional infliction of emotional damage, harassment, invasion of privacy, filing false credit reports among other charges. This civil probe is being overseen by Federal Court Judge Diane Gujarati.

Credit and Debt Management Institute Inc is a 501C3 nonprofit who helps their clients with all credit related issues including Pro Se litigation. Credit and Debt Management Institute holds all three credit industry records including the World's Highest Credit Score, a perfect 990. CDMI uses Debt Filtration to help their clients eliminate bad debt and restore their credit. Debt Filtration is the fastest way to legally restore your credit using Cancelation and Forgiveness instead of Bankruptcy, Consumer Credit Counseling, Debt Consolidation Companies, Credit Repair or Payment. The Plaintiff argued that the Defendant uses an algorithm to target minorities, women, underserved communities and the financially challenged to destroy their credit and to make upward mobility impossible. They further argue that because most doctors and hospitals use credit as a criterion for mapping out treatments, false credit reporting could lead to patients being denied lifesaving treatment.

The three primary reporting agencies are supposed to simply record consumer borrowing and repayment patterns. However, this case argues that they are no longer content to merely report credit. This landmark case sets out to prove that Equifax is falsifying credit reports to control which groups have access to capital. The scores that they assign are used to assess a person's creditworthiness. This can affect their ability to rent an apartment, obtain employment and promotions, borrow money, qualify for insurance, and lower credit card rates.

In America 80% of all financial decisions in your life involve your credit, the problem is the lack of transparency in the process. This case threatens to expose this closely guarded system which controls the economy by regulating new home and car sales.

On October 3, 2022, Credit and Debt Management Institute launched the nation's first Credit Bureau hotline for victims of false reporting. This first of its kind hotline will help consumers who be believe that they are the victims of false reporting get justice, help consumers with Cancelation and Forgiveness options for bad debt and student loans instead of bankruptcy, and help the uninsured qualify for patient financing.

If consumers are interested in learning more about the impact of this case, please call 888-555-5533, email Flerida Santana Media@CDMICredit.org or visit their website CDMIcredit.org.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/judge-rules-case-against-equifax-brought-by-dr-michael-c-grayson-and-credit--debt-management-institute---can-proceed-301647914.html

SOURCE Credit and Debt Management Institute Inc

