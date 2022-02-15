U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,471.07
    +69.40 (+1.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,988.84
    +422.67 (+1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,139.76
    +348.84 (+2.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,076.46
    +55.67 (+2.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.32
    +0.25 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.10
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1364
    +0.0055 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    +0.0490 (+2.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3544
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6050
    +0.0550 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,172.51
    +1,418.34 (+3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.17
    +16.58 (+1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

JUDGE RULES JLM COUTURE RETAINS ACCESS TO @MISSHAYLEYPAIGE INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • JLMC

- Again, rejects Hayley Gutman's request for sole control of IG account

- Ruling reveals Gutman publicly misrepresented Second Circuit's Order

- IG account can be used solely to promote Hayley Paige bridal brands

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A federal court judge has ruled that JLM Couture will retain access to the key social media accounts used to promote its bridal brands. The accounts, including the 1.1 million-follower Instagram account (IG), are and have always been critical pieces of JLM's marketing and advertising program for its Hayley Paige brands, the judge ruled.

Both the District Court and the Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit held that the employment contract is clear and unambiguous and that there is a likelihood of success on JLM's claims against Ms. Gutman because she "breached her duty to assist with the advertising programs…and repudiated her obligation to post [JLM's] content on the Instagram account, and 'used the Instagram account to promote third party goods and build a commercial platform she intended to use for herself as an influencer."

In January, Ms. Gutman posted on her social media account that the appeals court ordered JLM to hand over control of the IG account to her. With Judge Swain's latest ruling, Ms. Gutman's posting have been shown to be false.

Judge Swain has reinstated and revised the Preliminary Injunction (PI) to allow Ms. Gutman to post only content that solely promotes the Hayley Paige brands on the @MissHayleyPaige IG and Pinterest accounts. The court's latest order continues to bar Ms. Gutman from locking JLM out, promoting herself as an influencer, and/or using the account(s) for any commercial purposes other than promoting the Hayley Paige brands, changing the name of the IG or Pinterest accounts, deleting, or altering any content, communicating with followers or other third parties in connection with any non-JLM commercial venture, or gaining exclusive control over the accounts.

Judge Swain, in her Order, continues to recognize that "content included on the social media platforms…must meet certain criteria, including that it must be 'consistent with JLM's high standards of quality and decorum' and 'promote the HP brands.'"

A spokesperson for the company said, "The Court's ruling is affirmation that up until Ms. Gutman's breach of her contract, the social media accounts have solely been used to advertise the Hayley Paige brands. JLM has always and continues to welcome the opportunity to collaborate with Ms. Gutman in promoting the Hayley Paige brands in a way that is in line with the brand image."

JLM expects there will be further modifications to the PI at the appropriate time.

ABOUT JLM COUTURE, INC.
JLM Couture, Inc. (OTC: JLMC) is a multi-label bridal house engaged in the design, manufacture, and distribution of bridal gowns and bridesmaids dresses. The company's bridal gown collections are Hayley Paige, Blush by Hayley Paige, Lazaro, Tara Keely, Ti Adora, and Allison Webb. The bridesmaid collection is Hayley Paige Occasions. JLM Boutique, the company's flagship bridal store, is located in West Hollywood, California.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/judge-rules-jlm-couture-retains-access-to-misshayleypaige-instagram-account-301483134.html

SOURCE JLM Couture

Recommended Stories

  • Back on his feet, Deion Sanders and Jackson State football soak in celebration at state capitol

    Deion Sanders and members of the Jackson State football team were honored at the Mississippi State Capitol for winning the 2021 SWAC championship.

  • Levi's on its brand president Jennifer Sey: She 'resigned from the company'

    Levi's responds to developing situation with its now former brand chief.

  • Two Letters Show Why Disney, Not Facebook Will Own the Metaverse

    Entering the metaverse has become something that every company does whether or not doing so actually makes sense. McDonald's and Victoria's Secret, for example, recently entered the metaverse but it's hard to see where there will be actual demand for virtual Big Macs and lingerie. Sure, there's an obvious Grimace in a negligee crossover that might raise some eyebrows, but it's hard to explain what a fast-food chain and an underwear company gain from spending money entering the metaverse.

  • Walmart Wants to Take Ad Dollars from Amazon, Facebook, Google

    Online advertising has been incredibly lucrative for Facebook, Google, and perhaps surprisingly Amazon . Meta's Facebook alone took in nearly $115 billion in advertising last year and $84,169 billion in 2020. Alphabet's Google took in $209.49 billion last year in ad revenue and $146.92 billion in 2020.

  • Meta's Facebook to pay $90 million to settle privacy lawsuit over user tracking

    Facebook agreed to pay $90 million to settle a decade-old privacy lawsuit accusing it of tracking users' internet activity even after they logged out of the social media website. A proposed preliminary settlement was filed on Monday night with the U.S. District Court in San Jose, California, and requires a judge's approval. The accord also requires Facebook to delete data it collected improperly.

  • Catfished: Here's one woman's story, how to spot a scam and how to avoid becoming a victim

    Myriah Johnson's social media account was used as part of a "catfishing" ruse. Here's how to spot a scam and how to avoid becoming a victim.

  • Sometimes Super Bowl ads show someone has too much money to burn

    Don’t feel FOMO for not putting all your wealth into Bitcoin.

  • Meta agrees $90 mn settlement in Facebook privacy suit

    Facebook-parent Meta has agreed to pay $90 million to settle a 10-year-old lawsuit accusing it of tracking users online even after they logged off the social network, court records show.

  • Facebook parent Meta settles decade-old data-privacy lawsuit

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. has settled a decade-old class action lawsuit over the company’s use of “cookies” in 2010 and 2011 that tracked people online even after they logged off the Facebook platform. As part of the proposed settlement, which must still be approved by a judge, Meta has agreed to delete all the data it “wrongfully collected” during that period. “Reaching a settlement in this case, which is more than a decade old, is in the best interest of our community and our shareholders and we’re glad to move past this issue,” said Meta spokesperson Drew Pusateri in a statement on Tuesday.

  • How toxic superusers determine what everyone else sees on Facebook

    How toxic superusers determine what everyone else sees on Facebook

  • Right-Wing Crowdfunding Site For Protesting Truckers Back Online After Hack Attack (UPDATE)

    The hack exposed GiveSendGo donor information.

  • Nextdoor revamps with new profiles, feed and more community-building features

    Neighborhood social network Nextdoor is revamping its product. The changes, which aim to simplify the app and promote better relationships between neighbors, follow last year's hire of Nextdoor's new Head of Product Kiran Prasad, who joined the company after serving at LinkedIn. Combined, the updates are laying the groundwork for a new strategic direction for Nextdoor, which the company calls the "active valued community strategy."

  • Eileen Gu Boasts How Easy It Is To Dodge China Social Media Censors; Post Vanishes

    A Taiwan newspaper wrote that the gold medalist skier had a "Marie Antoinette moment," revealing her special-status cluelessness about Chinese censorship.

  • Office visits spike in last week of January

    The company’s research shows that staff are four times more likely to choose and office close to home than in a city centre.

  • Why Bing Dwen Dwen, that adorable Olympics mascot, isn't allowed to speak

    Why Bing Dwen Dwen, that adorable Olympics mascot, isn't allowed to speak

  • Coinbase popularity soars following mysterious advert during Super Bowl

    Following the hotly-contested battle of the exchanges at yesterday’s Super Bowl, Coinbase came out on top after their mysterious QR-code advert proved to be a winner with viewers.

  • 'Vladdy daddy please no war...' Gen Z posts on Russia-Ukraine tensions

    The teens, tweens and adults of Gen Z are turning to TikTok and Instagram to hash over the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, some appealing to a leader they call "Vladdy Daddy" to refrain from starting a war. TikTok videos have also become a source for researchers tracking Russia's buildup of more than 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine, though Moscow denies Western accusations that it is planning to invade its neighbor. Social media users left thousands of comments on Instagram posts from unofficial Russian President Vladimir Putin accounts in recent weeks.

  • Snapchat tests mid-roll ads in Stories from Snap Stars

    Snapchat is introducing a new way for some of its most popular users to earn money.

  • The early bird has landed — buy your in-person pass to TC Sessions: Mobility 2022 today and save

    Your all-access pass includes breakout sessions, networking, access to our expo area and videos on-demand following the live event. Whether you’re an early- or late-stage founder, an investor, engineer or builder, or you’re focused on the policies and ethics of rolling out new mobility technologies across cities and towns, this event is meant for you. During panel discussions, one-on-one interviews and smaller, more intimate breakout sessions and topic-driven roundtable discussions, you’ll hear from and engage with top mobility leaders, experienced VCs, government regulators and subject-matter experts.

  • Papier inks $50M Series C to in a run to lead the online stationery market

    Papier, a startup leveraging technology to bring very non-tech products into the world, has raised some funding to continue expanding its business on the heels of strong demand for its personalized notebooks, planners, cards and other paper-based stationery that it sells online. The London startup has raised $50 million, a Series C that it will be using to expand into the U.S. and to continue growing offerings to include more paper-based products, as well as pens and other supplies you might find on your physical desktop: which could include desk storage, writing utensils like pens and pencils, or anything else anything to support your writing, according to Taymoor Atighetchi, Papier's CEO and founder. "The mission is to build a global stationery brand," he said in an interview.