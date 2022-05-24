U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,931.53
    -42.22 (-1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,831.30
    -48.94 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,267.03
    -268.24 (-2.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,753.82
    -38.95 (-2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.93
    -0.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.60
    +16.80 (+0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    +0.35 (+1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7560
    -0.1030 (-3.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2536
    -0.0052 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.7730
    -1.1150 (-0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,437.38
    -689.20 (-2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    654.89
    -0.93 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.35
    -29.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,748.14
    -253.38 (-0.94%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Judge rules that Tesla sexual harassment suit can proceed in court

Jaclyn Trop
·2 min read

A California county court judge ruled Monday that a sexual harassment suit against Tesla can proceed in court, rejecting the automaker’s request for closed-door arbitration, according to Bloomberg.

That means that Tesla must defend itself in open court against claims that female employees face “rampant sexual harassment” at its Fremont, California, factory. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Stephen Kaus denied the automaker’s request in a one-sentence order without explanation, even though the plaintiff in the class-action case signed an arbitration agreement giving up her right to sue.

“The Motion to Compel Arbitration filed by Tesla, Inc. on 02/16/22 is Denied” is all Kaus wrote.

Tesla also faces harassment suits filed by at least six other female employees since late last year alleging that they were subjected to discrimination, catcalling, unwanted advances and physical contact at work.

Jessica Barraza, the plaintiff in Barraza v. Tesla, 21-cv-2714, Superior Court of California, Alameda County (Oakland), alleges that supervisors failed to take action after she reported working under “nightmarish” conditions as a night-shift employee, with co-workers and supervisors repeatedly making lewd comments and gestures to her.

The complaint, filed in Alameda County Superior Court in November, stated, “The pervasive culture of sexual harassment, which includes a daily barrage of sexist language and behavior, including frequent groping on the factory floor, is known to supervisors and managers and often perpetrated by them.”

Meanwhile, Tesla has also faced a spate of lawsuits alleging racial discrimination at its Fremont factory. In February, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against the automaker in state court alleging that it has received “hundreds of complaints from workers” and found evidence that the California factory is a “segregated workplace where black workers are subjected to racial slurs and discriminated against in job assignments, discipline, pay and promotion creating a hostile work environment.”

CEO Elon Musk has been vocal in his complaints against the state, moving Tesla's headquarters from Fremont to Austin, Texas, last year, after filing a lawsuit against Alameda County due to COVID restrictions that forced the automaker to shutter its Fremont plant.

“Frankly, this is the final straw,” Musk tweeted. “Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependent on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA.”

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Jumps As Biden Says This On China; JPMorgan Chase Leads Bank Stocks Higher; Apple Stock Pops

    The Dow Jones jumped after President Joe Biden gave encouraging remarks on China. JPMorgan Chase led bank stocks higher while Apple stock popped.

  • Gold finishes up about 1% Tuesday, book highest close in 2 weeks

    Gold futures closed higher Tuesday, scoring a fourth straight session of gains, as weaker U.S. economic data rattled the stock market and put a shine back on the precious metal. Gold for June delivery added $17.60, or 1%, to settle at $1,865.40 an once on Comex. "Gold should remain supported as inflationary pressures weigh further, China's COVID situation remains a big unknown, and corporate America continues to slash outlooks," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst in the Americas at Oanda. G

  • Trump Had A Phase Where He Was Perpetually Paranoid About Getting Pied: Report

    “For some reason that upset Mr. Trump terribly,” Trump's ex-attorney, Michael Cohen, reportedly said of Trump's obsession with projectile pie.

  • Tesla loses bid to move sexual harassment lawsuit to arbitration

    A California state judge has rejected Tesla Inc's bid to send a lawsuit alleging widespread sexual harassment at the company's flagship assembly plant to private arbitration, allowing it to move forward in court. California Superior Court Judge Stephen Kaus in Oakland denied Tesla's motion to compel arbitration in a brief order without explanation on Monday. Lawyers for the plaintiff, Jessica Barraza, had argued that an arbitration agreement she signed was invalid because it improperly required her to bring legal claims in confidential proceedings while still allowing Tesla to sue in open court.

  • California trans child molester Hannah Tubbs faces life sentence in murder of fellow survivalist group member

    Convicted trans child molester Hannah Tubbs faces a possible life sentence on a murder charge stemming from the 2019 death of a fellow survivalist group member.

  • Florida Grad Says Gay Without Using the Word in Brilliant Speech

    Zander Moricz was barred from saying “gay” in his graduation speech, but he got around the prohibition in a creative manner.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs says operations will be damaged if hillside property owned by George family collapses

    Cleveland-Cliffs said the Cuyahoga River is the only way for the facility to receive its iron ore shipments.

  • In a faceoff with Elon Musk, the SEC blinked

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. securities regulators have pulled their punches in dealings with Elon Musk largely because an April 2019 court hearing on a statement he made about Tesla on Twitter didn't go their way, according to four sources with knowledge of the matter. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asked the court to hold the billionaire in contempt, saying a tweet by the Tesla Inc. CEO - which forecast production at the carmaker - violated a court agreement Musk signed the previous year to have some of his communications vetted by a lawyer. By trying to rein in his comments, the SEC was veering into relatively uncharted territory.

  • Analyst says it’s make or break time for Boeing

    “Their survival as a jet manufacturer depends on what they do in the next 12 to 18 months," says Richard Aboulafia.

  • DC attorney general sues Mark Zuckerberg, claims CEO was 'personally involved' in privacy failures

    D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine filed suit against Meta's Mark Zuckerberg on Monday, accusing the CEO of failing to protect consumer data in the lead up to the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

  • Intel spinoff Solidigm to open Rancho Cordova R&D office, lab

    A new technology company with roots in Intel Corp. and South Korean memory chip maker SK hynix has taken office and laboratory space in Rancho Cordova.

  • No data to support changing Boeing 737 MAX 10 cockpit alerting -executive

    A Boeing Co executive said there was no need to revamp the cockpit crew alerting system in its forthcoming 737 MAX 10 jet, as the U.S. planemaker races to complete its certification before a year-end deadline. "I personally have no belief that there's any value in changing the 737," Mike Delaney, Boeing's chief aerospace safety officer, told a small group of reporters at its factory north of Seattle. There's no data that says switching to another system is safer, Delaney said, adding that the company was still evaluating its options.

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's 10 Best Dividend Stocks

    These passive income powerhouses will bring in between $101 million and $904 million annually for Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Exclusive-Petrobras warned of diesel shortages before CEO ouster

    (Reuters) -Brazil's Petrobras alerted the government last week that diesel pumps could run dry this year if the oil company does not sell fuels at market prices, according to four people close to discussions and an internal presentation seen by Reuters. Just days later, President Jair Bolsonaro fired the chief executive of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state-controlled company is formally known. Bolsonaro's chief of staff said the president is "anguished" by rising fuel prices and the pricing policy at Petrobras needs to be more aligned with the government's thinking.

  • Walmart’s Juneteenth-themed ice cream leads to backlash online

    Walmart apologized for releasing items connected to Juneteenth that ‘caused concern,’ and may pull some products off shelves

  • Caterpillar plans $24M Schertz expansion, more new jobs

    Caterpillar Inc. is investing $24 million to expand its manufacturing facility in nearby Schertz. As part of a 10-year grant agreement with the Schertz Economic Development Corp., Caterpillar will maintain a total of 169 jobs and a base payroll exceeding $8 million. “Caterpillar is an incredibly important employer in the region,” Schertz Mayor Ralph Gutierrez said, noting that Caterpillar has been a “model corporate citizen” and continued to demonstrate its commitment to the community.

  • 3 Rays of Light as Target's Stock Suffers

    Consumer behaviors continue to shift in the wake of tremendous global changes post-lockdowns, including greater digital engagement, inflation, and supply-chain challenges. This came into sharp focus last week when both Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Target (NYSE: TGT) released disappointing first-quarter earnings. Here are three rays of light from Target's first quarter.

  • 2 Stock Split Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits have no impact on revenue or earnings, nor do they affect the valuation or market capitalization of a business. Not everyone has the money to buy a full share of higher-priced stocks like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) or Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) right now. Of course, short-term tailwinds often make for a poor investment thesis, but Tesla and Shopify are both high-quality businesses with plenty of long-term potential.

  • Amazon will try to sublease millions of square feet of warehouse space

    The e-commerce giant ramped up big time amid Covid demand. But that demand for its services has slowed.

  • These 4 Energy Stocks Are Gushing Cash. Why They’re Worth a Look.

    Oil and gas producers have shifted their business models to prioritize profitability. The new philosophy has helped their stocks and financial results.