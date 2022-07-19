U.S. markets close in 1 hour 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,928.59
    +97.74 (+2.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,752.86
    +680.25 (+2.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,685.89
    +325.84 (+2.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.68
    +58.27 (+3.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.04
    +1.44 (+1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.40
    -1.80 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    -0.18 (-0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0235
    +0.0085 (+0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    +0.0590 (+1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1998
    +0.0046 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2020
    +0.0800 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,415.46
    +1,541.60 (+7.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.11
    +32.27 (+6.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.28
    +73.04 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

Judge rules that Twitter can expedite its trial against Elon Musk

Amanda Silberling
·3 min read

For the first time today, representatives for Elon Musk and Twitter faced off in court. So far, Twitter has a leg up.

As Twitter sues Musk to force him to close his $44 billion acquisition, the company wanted to fast-track the trial to take place in September over four days. But the SpaceX and Tesla CEO wanted to wait until February for a 10-day trial, saying that it would be unfair to go to court so soon. Today, Judge Kathaleen McCormick ruled that the Twitter v. Musk showdown will be expedited and take place in October, rather than in February. However, the court thinks that the case should be tried over five days, which is slightly longer than Twitter's proposal.

This isn't quite as early as Twitter wanted to go to court, but the ruling still favors the company over its presumptive buyer.

In a filing yesterday, Twitter argued that the company is harmed each day that its dispute with Musk continues, so the case needs to be tried as soon as possible. The company also stated that Musk's proposed schedule, slating the trial for February, was "calculated to complicate and obfuscate."

"Millions of Twitter shares trade daily under a cloud of Musk-created doubt," Twitter wrote. "No public company of this size has ever had to bear these uncertainties."

At the hearing, Musk's lawyers argued that they need more time to investigate the "firehose" of data that Twitter provided in an attempt to confirm its estimates that less than 5% of monetizable daily active users (mDAUs) are bots. Apparently, Musk's team is running millions of searches on this data to better understand the platform's calculations, which have appeared in SEC filings consistently since the company went public in 2013.

Though Musk's team stays true to its assertion that Twitter is lying about how many bots are on the platform, Twitter believes that the real issue at play is the macroeconomic downturn.

“In his press release announcing the deal on April 25, 2022, Musk raised a clarion call to ‘defeat the spam bots.’ But when the market declined and the fixed-price deal became less attractive, Musk shifted his narrative, suddenly demanding ‘verification’ that spam was not a serious problem on Twitter’s platform, and claiming a burning need to conduct ‘diligence’ he had expressly forsworn," Twitter wrote in its lawsuit against Musk.

Yet Musk's team argued that it doesn't make sense for the mogul to drive down Twitter's stock price, since he is presently the company's second-largest shareholder. However, he has publicly used his Twitter account to urge the SEC to investigate the company.

With so much drama and dispute, it might seem nonsensical for Twitter to force Musk into buying a company that he is acting quite hostile toward. Yet the fact remains that Musk's signed offer remains far too appealing to turn down. While Twitter shares are trading around $40 at the time of publication, Musk's offer values the company at $54.20 a share.

This story is developing...

Twitter sues Elon Musk to force him to seal the deal

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter gets fast-tracked Elon Musk trial over $44 billion deal

    (Reuters) -Twitter Inc will get an October trial in its legal fight to hold Elon Musk to his $44 billion takeover, after a Delaware judge said on Tuesday the social media company deserved a quick resolution of the deal's uncertainty. The ruling is a blow to Musk, who pushed for a trial in February to allow for an extensive investigation into his claims that Twitter has misrepresented the number of fake or spam accounts. The question of whether Twitter's user numbers are inflated is core to his contention that he can walk away from the deal.

  • Buffett-backed Nubank growing faster than expected in Mexico -CEO

    Nubank, Latin America's largest fintech, is growing faster than expected in Mexico, Chief Executive David Velez said in an interview. “We thought it would be hard to beat the growth we had in Brazil in Mexico, and we now see Mexican ops beating Brazil metrics.” In a year and a half, Nu Mexico reached 2.1 million customers, equivalent to 2.2% of the country's total adult population.

  • 4 indicators to watch for on Tesla Q2 earnings day

    Elon Musk has dominated this summer’s headlines beyond the EV business he’s trying to scale. During the first half of July, the Tesla CEO commanded attention for adding twins to his brood of 10 children, backing out of a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter and going shirtless while yachting on the Aegean. It's enough to overlook the fact that Tesla’s bread and butter business -- electric vehicles -- seems to be in a precarious position.

  • Dismal Disney Can't Even Enchant This Value Investor Right Now

    There has been no magic in Walt Disney stock and the worst may not be over for the shares should the consumer struggle in a tough economy.

  • Jennifer Lopez Originally Intended to Take Ben Affleck's Last Name in Marriage, as Seen in 2003 Interview

    In a 2003 interview, Jennifer Lopez shared her plans to change her name to Jennifer Affleck after marrying then-fiancé Ben Affleck. Learn how the Marry You star achieved that dream below.

  • Judge grants Twitter expedited trial against Elon Musk

    Twitter has won an expedited trial in its case against Elon Musk, and will take him to court in October.

  • Social Security: What Is the Wage Base for 2023?

    The Board of Trustees of the Social Security Trust Fund released its "2022 Annual Report of the Board of Trustees of the Federal Old-Age and Survivors Insurance and Federal Disability Insurance Trust...

  • Roman Polanski Fled After U.S. Judge Hinted He Would Renege on Rape Plea Deal: Unsealed Transcript

    Charles Platiau/ReutersFilmmaker Roman Polanski fled the U.S. on the eve of his 1978 sentencing for having sex with a teenager after it became clear the judge was prepared to renege on a plea bargain, according to unsealed transcripts of testimony by retired Deputy District Attorney Roger Gunson seen by the Associated Press.The transcript is the first time the murky details of Polanski’s shocking escape have been made clear, and are in line with the filmmaker’s own version of events, in which he

  • Nio Stock A Buy? Volkswagen Outpaces Nio, Tesla Of China, As Electric SUV Rivalries Grow

    The China EV maker unveiled a Tesla Model Y rival. Here's what earnings and NIO chart say about buying Nio stock now.

  • Daily Gold News: Monday, July 18 – Gold Price Remains Above $1,700 Level

    Below you will find our Gold, Silver, and Mining Stocks economic news schedule for the next two trading days.

  • Russia says peace in Ukraine will be on its terms, cultivates Iranian support

    Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Tuesday, stressing closer ties in the face of Western pressure over the war in Ukraine, where Russian forces struck more targets across the country. During his Iran visit Putin will also meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to discuss a deal that would resume Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports - now blockaded by Russia - as well as peace in Syria. It was Putin's first face-to-face meeting with a NATO leader since Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Twitter Censors But Won't Remove Disgusting Transphobic Tweets From Majorie Taylor Greene

    In a move that caused outrage, Twitter didn’t remove transphobic tweets from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) in which she makes hateful remarks about Adm. Rachel Levine, a transgender Biden administration official. Instead, the social media platform included disclaimers and turned off comments and retweets for the post.

  • Tesla’s potentially ugly Q2 earnings holds promise of light at the end of the tunnel—but investors will still have one question top of mind

    Any hint during the Q2 call that Tesla could go ex-growth or lose its technological edge and cracks could rapidly appear in its equity story.

  • Twitter flags Marjorie Taylor Greene for ‘hateful content’ after transphobic tweet about Biden official

    Twitter has kept the tweet up to ‘remain accessible’

  • Prosecutors seek 15-year sentence for armed Capitol rioter

    Federal prosecutors say Guy Wesley Reffitt was a militia member who took a central role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • Apple reaches $50 million settlement over defective MacBook keyboards

    Apple Inc agreed to pay $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit by customers who claimed it knew and concealed that the "butterfly" keyboards on its MacBook laptop computers were prone to failure. The proposed preliminary settlement was filed late Monday night in the federal court in San Jose, California, and requires a judge's approval. Customers claimed that MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro keyboards suffered from sticky and unresponsive keys, and that tiny amounts of dust or debris could make it difficult to type.

  • China Seeks to Stem Mortgage Boycott With Developer Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s bank and property stocks rose after regulators sought to defuse a growing consumer boycott of mortgage payments by urging banks to increase lending to developers so they can complete unfinished housing projects.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Got Married in Las Vegas Drive-Through ChapelChina Seeks to Stem Mortgage Boycott Wi

  • 50 Mindless Ways You’re Burning Through Your Paycheck

    Budgeting your money is important, but even with a budget in hand, you might be spending and wasting your hard-earned dollars without even knowing it. Find Out: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on...

  • The AP Interview: GM plans to be top EV maker

    Last fall, General Motors CEO Mary Barra made an audacious prediction: By the middle of this decade her company would sell more electric vehicles in the U.S. than Tesla. Barra is standing by that promise. (July 18) (AP Video/David R. Martin)

  • Netflix to test a new 'add a home' option to charge for password sharing

    Netflix announced today that it will begin testing a new "add a home" feature to charge users who share their account with others in select countries. Netflix will begin testing the feature in Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras next month. In these test regions, each Netflix account will include one home where you can access Netflix on any of your devices.