Judge says no to Richland asphalt plant plans; zoning hearing board's decision reversed, homeowners' appeal granted

Mar. 21—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Court of Common Pleas judge Tuesday granted an appeal from a group of Richland Township landowners against the construction of an asphalt manufacturing plant in their neighborhood.

The ruling by Armstrong County Judge Kenneth G. Valasek, who heard the case in November because of a conflict of interest among Cambria County judges, reversed a decision by the Richland Township Zoning Hearing Board.

Valasek's ruling marks a milestone in the case, which has been ongoing for a year and a half since the Richland Township board approved Quaker Sales Corp.'s proposal to build an asphalt manufacturing plant on Mine 37 Road, near its intersection with Eisenhower Boulevard.

The board had decided that Quaker Sales' planned facility conformed with permitted uses under the township's ordinance for districts zoned as "light industrial."

However, Valasek said in his opinion and order that the proposed plant is a heavy industrial use appropriate for a district zoned for manufacturing, not light industrial use.

Valasek's decision may be the end of or a new chapter in the case.

The Richland Township Zoning Hearing Board, the defendant named in the case, is a local judicial body and is prohibited by law from appealing a decision of a higher court, board Solicitor Eric Hochfeld said.

However, Quaker Sales chose to enter the lawsuit against the zoning hearing board as a third-party intervenor with a stake in the case. As an intervenor, Quaker Sales has the right to appeal Valasek's decision to Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Court.

Quaker Sales' attorney, Denver Wharton, said he has read Valasek's opinion and will discuss it with Quaker Sales officials.

'Ordinance as a whole'

The zoning board's August 2022 decision to grant Quaker Sales' application to build its plant in a light industrial district was not in line with cumulative zoning ordinances structured across the U.S., including the city of Johnstown, Valasek said in his opinion.

In cumulative zoning, a less intensive use of land could be permitted in a district zoned for more intensive use. However, the Richland Township board's decision, Valasek said, allowed the reverse — a more intensive use in a less intensive zone.

"The Richland Township Zoning Hearing Board, in the opinion of this court, did not give due regard to the ordinance as a whole, and as a result, approved a more intensive, heavy industrial, M (manufacturing) District use in a less intensive, light industrial use district," he said.

Valasek referenced case law defining manufacturing as "the transformation of material or things into something different than received."

"In the matter at hand, the plant would 'transform' crushed rock, gravel, sand, recycled asphalt and liquid bitumen into asphalt," he said.

Quaker Sales, a family-owned business that manufactures and sells asphalt for road construction, planned to invest $10 million to build a modern facility on a 109-acre piece of land in Richland Township to replace its nearly 40-year-old plant in West Taylor Township.

The zoning hearing board held four public hearings, starting in April 2022, during which Quaker Sales presented testimony from the plant's proposed builder, Gencor Industries, that the plant would be cleaner than traditional models. In addition, Quaker Sales presented testimony from PennDOT that traffic from the plant's trucks would not worsen road congestion.

"I am disappointed and surprised that the court focused on structure of zoning ordinances and not the facts of the matter," Wharton said. "Quaker Sales proposed a modern asphalt plant that's different than the asphalt plant of 50 years ago. It would be a major investment, increase tax revenues for the township and move a fourth-generation local company forward in a rapidly changing 21st century."

Richland Township's ordinance for light industrial districts includes a list of nearly 30 acceptable uses, including storage firms, wholesale businesses, bakeries and dry-cleaning plants.

The zoning hearing board had approved Quaker Sales' plan as a use for a light industrial district based on a section of the ordinance that allows for "any other compatible type manufacturing light-industrial use not specifically listed ... when authorized by the Zoning Hearing Board."

Standing by their concerns about emissions, noise, views and increased traffic, a group of about 30 homeowners filed their appeal after the zoning hearing board's decision.

Attorney Joseph Green, who represented residents in the case, said he was not surprised Valasek granted the appeal.

"When you read the court's decision, it was common sense — an asphalt plant is a heavy industrial use, and heavy industrial uses are not allowed in light industrial areas," Green said. "The Richland Township Zoning Hearing Board did a disservice to Richland homeowners and the Quaker Sales asphalt company."

Hochfeld said while he disagrees with Valasek's decision, he agrees with a footnote in the judge's opinion.

"The writer of this opinion knows that a zoning hearing board is usually comprised of residents who volunteer their time to serve their community without compensation, enduring complaints, headaches and animosity all because of their desire to be good citizens," Valasek wrote. "The public should be grateful that such people exist."

Hochfeld said the board's position is that it evaluated evidence provided by Quaker Sales and residents over the course of the four hearings, and its decision was based on an analysis of that evidence.

"We respect the judge's decision, but based on our review of evidence, Quaker Sales did meet the definition of 'compatible uses' under the ordinance," Hochfeld said. "The zoning hearing board is there, trying to serve their community and doing the best they can."