Judge: SRP can go ahead with controversial Pinal County power plant near low-income homes

A judge has granted Salt River Project a green light to expand electricity output at a controversial power plant in Pinal County, ruling in a two-year legal fight.

The Maricopa County Superior Court on Jan. 22 upheld the Arizona Corporation Commission's approval for SRP to add capacity using natural-gas generators at the Coolidge Generating Station. The plant lies just east of the lower-income, historically Black community of Randolph.

The Sierra Club and some Randolph residents initially opposed the expansion, and the Corporation Commission at first declined to issue a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility for the project.

But the commission later agreed to a modified plan under which SRP will reduce the number of new generators from 16 to 12, won’t add any more units there, and agreed to locate the new generators farther from the community and limit annual capacity to 30% averaged across the new units.

The utility also agreed to finance a new community center in the community of a couple hundred residents, establish a fund to rehabilitate Randolph homes, provide additional scholarship money for residents and provide other benefits.

Judge Randall Warner disagreed with the Sierra Club's argument that the commission rushed to approve the downsized expansion proposal. Instead, he ruled that the commission acted appropriately in approving SRP's modified plan.

Controversy around increased air pollution

The environmental group called it a “disheartening” outcome but did not say if it would appeal.

“The ACC approved the revised project without holding a hearing or obtaining any evidence regarding the impact of these changes,” the environmental group said in a prepared statement. “The commission should have held a new evidentiary hearing so that the commission, stakeholders and the public could understand and evaluate the need for the revised project and the environmental impacts.”

The court disagreed, determining that the commission made sufficient findings and collected substantial evidence to support its decision. The court also determined that the commission didn’t violate Sierra Club’s due process rights even though the group said it should have been able to question SRP officials at a June 2023 meeting when the project was approved.

The expansion project will lock in decades of new air pollution, the Sierra Club said.

“Today’s decision is deeply disappointing and carries significant public-health implications that Randolph residents will contend with each day that Coolidge spews its suffocating emissions,” said Randolph resident Jeff Jordan in a statement released by the Sierra Club. “We will be living with the decisions that commissioners and county courts have taken while our health is on the line and they’re off the hook.”

Sandy Bahr, director of the Sierra Club’s Grand Canyon Chapter, said the court gave SRP "a pass to act outside of process and procedure," with the verdict setting "a precedent that utilities can get away with not following the rules.”

She also cited the health concerns.

Expansion will help power 139,000 homes

SRP said it is pleased with the court decision that allows the utility to construct and operate an important generating expansion and one that supports SRP’s continued work with Randolph residents.

The expansion will provide enough energy to serve more than 139,000 average-sized homes, SRP said in its statement, and support the integration of solar, wind and battery-storage complexes such as a large new one that will be located nearby.

“Like all of SRP’s generation facilities, it will comply with all local, state and federal air-quality regulations, which are protective of human health and the environment,” the company said.

