Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Shares Could Be 30% Above Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

Judges Scientific's estimated fair value is UK£72.24 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Judges Scientific is estimated to be 30% overvalued based on current share price of UK£93.80

Our fair value estimate is 29% lower than Judges Scientific's analyst price target of UK£102

Does the January share price for Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£22.6m UK£25.9m UK£28.2m UK£30.1m UK£31.7m UK£33.0m UK£34.1m UK£35.0m UK£35.9m UK£36.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Est @ 9.06% Est @ 6.80% Est @ 5.21% Est @ 4.11% Est @ 3.33% Est @ 2.79% Est @ 2.41% Est @ 2.14% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.9% UK£21.0 UK£22.2 UK£22.5 UK£22.2 UK£21.7 UK£20.9 UK£20.0 UK£19.1 UK£18.1 UK£17.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£205m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£37m× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (7.9%– 1.5%) = UK£584m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£584m÷ ( 1 + 7.9%)10= UK£273m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£478m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£93.8, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Judges Scientific as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.078. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Judges Scientific

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Machinery market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a premium to intrinsic value? For Judges Scientific, we've put together three relevant items you should look at:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Judges Scientific that you should be aware of before investing here. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for JDG's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

