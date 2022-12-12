U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

Judicate West Adds Neutral Alan S. Petlak in Los Angeles

Judicate West
·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, has added Alan S. Petlak, Esq., to its roster of neutrals. Based in the Los Angeles office, he is available as a mediator and arbitrator for matters statewide.

“A former litigation partner, Alan mediates cases through a trial lawyer’s perspective, relying on problem-solving techniques gleaned from his years of working cases up for trial while simultaneously working to settle those same disputes. He is both a facilitator and an evaluator, helping parties understand their goals and the strengths and weaknesses of their cases to enable them to make informed settlement decisions. He is a terrific addition to our neutral line-up in the region,” said Var Fox, Executive Vice President, and Co-Founder of Judicate West.

Petlak has more than two decades of litigation experience, handling a variety of complex matters, including real estate, consumer finance, personal injury, securities, employment, professional negligence and other business-related disputes. He has served as a panel mediator for the U.S. District Court, Central District of California and as a mediator for the Los Angeles County Superior Court Civil Mediation Vendor Resource Program. Prior to becoming a full-time neutral, Petlak was most recently a litigation partner with the national law firm Ballard Spahr LLP.

Petlak is a member of the Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) and the Association of Business Trial Lawyers (ABTL). He earned his J.D. from the University of Southern California, Gould School of Law (1995) and his B.A. from the University of California, San Diego (1992). Petlak received mediation training from LACBA and the Strauss Institute for Dispute Resolution at Pepperdine University School of Law, as well as arbitration training from the American Arbitration Association.

About Judicate West
Judicate West is one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus professional attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil disputes. The firm’s successful formula involves top-tier neutrals, a great company culture and an experienced team of ADR professionals dedicated to delivering gold standard service in alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Judicate West has offices in Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.

Contact:
Traci Stuart / Michael Panelli
Blattel Communications
415.413.4522 / 415.413.4527
traci@blattel.com / mpanelli@blattel.com


