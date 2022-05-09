U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

Judicial Candidate ShawnTe Raines-Welch Promotes Resources for Mental Health Awareness Month

ShawnTe Raines-Welch for Judge
·2 min read

ShawnTe Raines-Welch

ShawnTe Raines-Welch: found qualified and recommended by several bar associations.

HILLSIDE, Ill., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShawnTe Raines-Welch, Democratic Candidate for Judge of Cook County’s Fourth Subcircuit, is promoting Mental Health Awareness Month and providing online resources to help those who may be struggling with mental illness or who know someone who is.

“Now, more than ever, it’s important that we work to combat stigma related to mental illness and that we provide resources to those struggling with mental health issues – and their families,” Raines-Welch said. “As a Commissioner of the Proviso Township Mental Health Board I see firsthand the struggles of community members living with depression and other mental illnesses. We need to come together – particularly during Mental Health Awareness Month – to share tools and information.”

Raines-Welch is encouraging community members to share the following resources:

Illinois Department of Human Services, Mental Health Division
https://www.dhs.state.il.us/page.aspx?item=29735

Proviso Township Mental Health Commission
https://ptmhc.org/

Cook County Mental Health Resources
https://cookcountyhealth.org/service/mental-health-substance-abuse/

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Mental Health Online Tool Kit
https://www.cdc.gov/mentalhealth/tools-resources/individuals/index.htm

National Alliance on Mental Illness
https://www.nami.org/Get-Involved/Awareness-Events/Mental-Health-Awareness-Month

Raines-Welch has over 12 years of litigation experience in diverse areas of law including civil rights, disability rights and labor and employment law. Raines-Welch conducts training programs helping organizations, businesses and government entities ensure they comply with important federal laws protecting people’s rights. In addition to her service as a Commissioner of the Proviso Township Mental Health Board, she is a community volunteer for a variety of causes including autism awareness and support.

If elected, Raines-Welch would be the first woman of color ever elected Judge from the 4th subcircuit. The Democratic Primary Election is June 28, 2022. The 4th Subcircuit (map) in Chicago’s Western suburbs includes all of Lyons, Riverside and Stickney Townships, and portions of Leyden, Palos, Proviso, and Worth townships. Raines-Welch’s campaign website is www.RainesWelchForJudge.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: ShawnTe Raines-Welch for Judge info@raineswelchforjudge.com


