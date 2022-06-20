Judith C. Milstead, MD, FACS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LEESBURG, Fla., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Judith C. Milstead, MD, FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Surgeon for her outstanding career in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of her work at Lake Ear Nose Throat & Facial Plastic Surgery.

Dr. Milstead has been working as a surgeon for 40 years, performing soft tissue surgeries at Lake Ear Nose Throat & Facial Plastic Surgery. Her main areas of focus are thyroid and cancer surgery. She also treats patients at UF Health Leesburg Hospital and AdventHealth Waterman. She always listens to her patient's questions and concerns and tells them the process for their treatment to alleviate any worries.

At Lake Ear Nose Throat & Facial Plastic Surgery, Dr. Milstead works with a talented team of physicians and nurses to provide exceptional healthcare for every patient. Doctors from multiple specialties work collaboratively to help patients with head and neck issues, throat issues, skin cancer, allergies, ear problems, hearing loss, and more. They also offer facial plastic surgery, reconstructive surgery, and cosmetic enhancements. The healthcare team has access to cutting-edge technology to provide outstanding care. Lake Ear Nose Throat & Facial Plastic Surgery has three locations throughout Florida: Leesburg Medical Plaza, Tavares, and The Villages.

Dr. Milstead works with patients of all ages to determine the cause of their issues and provide a diagnosis and treatment. She currently works at the Leesburg and Tavares office locations and takes pride in treating every patient like her own family.

Before starting her medical career, Dr. Milstead graduated from the University of Mississippi with her Bachelor of Arts degree in Chemistry and Zoology. She then graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy with a Master of Healthcare Administration degree. Dr. Milstead earned her Medical Degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine and afterward completed a General Surgery internship and Otolaryngology residency at UF Health Shands Hospital. As a result of her years of dedicated studies in the field, Dr. Milstead is board-certified in Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery. She is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a Fellow of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. She retains associations with the Florida Medical Association and Lake County Medical Association.

Story continues

With over thirty years in the healthcare industry, Dr. Milstead has been recognized and awarded for her work with a profile recognition recently published on IssueWire.

She would like to dedicate this honorable recognition In Loving Memory of her husband, Mr. Frank Ershock, to whom she was married for 24 years. She would also like to thank her three children.

For more information, visit www.lakeent.net.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/judith-c-milstead-md-facs-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301571320.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who