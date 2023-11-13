Judo Capital Holdings Limited's (ASX:JDO) top owners are retail investors with 30% stake, while 21% is held by private companies

Key Insights

If you want to know who really controls Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDO), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 30% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, private companies make up 21% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Judo Capital Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Judo Capital Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Judo Capital Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Judo Capital Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 9.4% of Judo Capital Holdings. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. GSCO - ECA Resource Geologic Partners is currently the largest shareholder, with 13% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 9.4% and 7.0% of the stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Joseph Healy directly holds 3.1% of the total shares outstanding.

We also observed that the top 9 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Judo Capital Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Judo Capital Holdings Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$993m, and insiders have AU$68m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 30% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 7.0%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 21%, of the Judo Capital Holdings stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 6.5% of Judo Capital Holdings stock. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

