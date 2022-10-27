U.S. markets open in 7 hours 53 minutes

Juice Concentrates Market Size [2022-2030] to Reach USD 105.47 Billion and Exhibit a CAGR of 4.80% | The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights
·7 min read
Growing processed food sector and young generation in the APAC region have shown an expansion in the usage of convenience food, which is anticipated to improve the development of the market for juice concentrates. Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global juice concentrates market with a 34.5% share of the market revenue in 2021. The rising health consciousness is expected to boost the need for juice concentrates and current lucrative prospects for global market players during the projection period.

Newark, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global juice concentrates market is expected to grow from USD 69.17 billion in 2021 to USD 105.47 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Customers' health worries have become more across the board, and the demand for products manufactured from healthy and natural ingredients has grown. Veggie juice concentrates, fruit juice concentrates, and a combination is the most typical sources of juice concentrates. Due to the nutritional properties of different fruits and vegetables, consumers are increasingly consuming drinks and food items made from the same or their processing forms, which contain concentrated juice, pulp, and other food items. As per the prediction, the increasing health awareness will probably raise the passion for juice concentrates and deliver beneficial opportunities for global market players over the projection period.

Request market scope and parent market analysis sample PDF:https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12942

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global juice concentrates market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

Market Growth & Trends

The juice concentrates originated from fruits and vegetables. Fruit-based forms are gaining popularity. Furthermore, the stockpiling behaviour of customers for necessities, including fruit beverages, will push needs via the covid-19 pandemic. Similarly, fruit-based concentrates are majorly utilized in bakery and confectionery products due to their sweetener properties, which are unavailable in vegetable form. Countries in the Middle East and Africa have also noticed constant demand increases, with manufacturers making multi-fruit concentrates at increased profit percentages. Furthermore, the benefit of juice focusing on canned food and drinks uses fructose rather than sucrose, making them safe for customers with diabetes. It also improves the consistency and volume of the final item, making juice concentrates a wide choice in the baking and sweets industry. The health and wellness trend persists in developing; juice concentrates are now becoming more famous. Unlike juices made from vegetables and fruits that have been juiced fresh, juice concentrates are created by taking out the juice from vegetables or fruits and then vaporizing most of the water, which ultimately leaves a thick syrup with good taste and high in nutrients.

Juice Concentrates Market Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

235

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2030

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.80%

Market growth 2022-2030

USD 105.47 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Asia Pacific region is having the highest market share of 34.5% in 2021.

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Welch Foods Inc., SVZ International B.V., Sudzucker AG, Prodalim Group, Northwest Naturals LLC, Ingredion Incorporated, FruitSmart, DOHLER GmbH, Diana Naturals, Citromax, Carotex Flavors, Bell Flavors & Fragrances, AGRANA Investment Corp

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Findings

• In 2021, the beverages segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 27% and market revenue of 18.67 billion.

The application segment is divided into bakery & confectionery, dairy, beverages, and soups & sauces. In 2021, the beverages segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 27% and market revenue of 18.67 billion. Fruits and vegetable concentrates are widely used in the beverage sector. Fruits concentrates are primarily utilized in the process of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

• In 2021, the fruit segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 53% and market revenue of 36.6 billion.

The type segment is divided into vegetable, and fruit. In 2021, the fruit segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 53% and market revenue of 36.6 billion. Due to the health benefits, fruits such as apples, pineapples and oranges are increased in demand. These concentrates, mainly red grapes, are also used to make wine.

• In 2021, the liquid segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 58% and market revenue of 40.11 billion.

The form segment is divided into liquid, and powder. In 2021, the liquid segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 58% and market revenue of 40.11 billion. Liquid concentrates give a sense of drinking fresh juice directly, and maximum customers select them as their first option for juice concentrates.

Get additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/12942

Regional Segment Analysis of the Juice Concentrates Market

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)
• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, the Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global Juice concentrates market, with a market share of around 34.5% and 23.86 billion of the market revenue in 2021. The paradigm transformation of customers for healthful eating habits has also indicated a positive need for juice concentrates across various regional nations. The factors pushing the market are the busy lifestyle and the availability & comfort of these items. Similarly, following the rising tendency toward vegan food & beverages, several agriculturalists are growing fruits & vegetables organically while giving way to organic production techniques for juice concentrates on catering to the various customer needs, therefore pushing the juice concentrates market in Asia-Pacific.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/juice-concentrates-market-12942

Key players operating in the global juice concentrates market are:

• Welch Foods Inc.
• SVZ International B.V.
• Sudzucker AG
• Prodalim Group
• Northwest Naturals LLC
• Ingredion Incorporated
• FruitSmart
• DOHLER GmbH
• Diana Naturals
• Citromax
• Carotex Flavors
• Bell Flavors & Fragrances
• AGRANA Investment Corp

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global juice concentrates market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Juice Concentrates Market by Application:

• Bakery & Confectionery
• Dairy
• Beverages
• Soups & Sauces

Global Juice Concentrates Market by Type:

• Vegetable
• Fruit

Global Juice Concentrates Market by Form:

• Liquid
• Powder

About the report:

The global juice concentrates market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12942/single

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com 
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


