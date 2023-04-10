Juice Financial Announces the Addition of Robert S. Shestack as Chief Revenue Officer - Insurance & Benefits

New Chief Revenue Officer brings senior payment and benefits industry expertise to Juice's leadership team

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2023 / Juice Financial, a fast-growing custom payments provider for businesses, has named Robert S. Shestack as its Chief Revenue Officer - Insurance & Benefits. Prior to joining Juice, Mr. Shestack was most recently the Chief Strategy Officer at Paylogix. Mr. Shestack also serves as the Chairman and CEO of the Voluntary Benefits Association, a non-profit 501(c)(3) focused on education and networking opportunities related to providers and purchasers of ancillary or supplemental insurance. He will be responsible for leading Juice's sales and growth efforts in insurance as Juice continues to scale its industry-leading FinTech solutions.





Robert S. Shestack

"We are pleased to have Rob join our leadership team," said Moshe Golomb, Juice's CEO. "Rob's credentials speak for themselves, and that extensive experience makes him an important part of our future growth."

Mr. Shestack has over 35 years of experience in leadership roles in the benefits space, across organizations such as AmeriFlex, USI, Marsh & Mclennan, AmWINS, and Paylogix. He holds an undergraduate degree in Actuarial Science & Risk Management from Temple University.

"I am delighted to join the Juice team," said Shestack. "Bringing Juice's innovative digital solutions to the insurance and benefits industry will improve the customer experience, employee relationships, and operational efficiencies for all stakeholders."

About Juice Financial

With 30+ million customers served, billions of dollars in payments processed, and several hundred custom use cases, Juice lets businesses integrate banking and payment solutions directly into their workflows. Juice's FinTech solutions power businesses with easy to start and ready for scale custom banking and payment solutions such as payout cards, expense management solutions, corporate rewards, and other disbursement solutions.

