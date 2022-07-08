Juicer Market: 48% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Market Share 2020 | Global Industry Size, Growth, Trend, Demand, Top Players, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024 with Leading Regions and Countries Data

NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key features driving the Juicer Market is the rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles. The rapid economic growth in developing countries in APAC, such as China and India, has resulted in a significant increase in the disposable income of consumers. The significant shift in the lifestyles of consumers, owing to the growing urbanization and consumerism has led to a rapid rise in the consumption of homemade products. The growing use of preservatives and other chemicals in packaged food is compelling consumers to look for convenient health-conscious options. Also, the demand for juicers is constantly increasing in many countries in Asia and the Middle East (Israel and the UAE). These factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market report titled Global Juicer Market

The Juicer Market value is set to grow by USD 666.87 million, progressing at a CAGR of 7.74% from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Juicer Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

Centrifugal Juicer - size and forecast 2019-2024

Masticating Juicer - size and forecast 2019-2024

Triturating Juicer - size and forecast 2019-2024

Juicer Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

Residential - size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial - size and forecast 2019-2024

Juicer Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

The fluctuations in raw material prices and operational costs will be a major challenge for the juicer market during the forecast period. The market price of juicer depends on various factors such as the manufacturing costs, labor costs, prices of raw materials, as well as transportation and marketing costs. Any fluctuations in the prices of raw materials directly impact the price of the juicer and the profit margins of manufacturers. This volatility in the prices of raw materials leads to either an increase in the price of juicers or reduced profit margins for manufacturers. Fluctuations in the prices of fuel affect the costs incurred on the transportation of raw materials, thus affecting the final product. Moreover, an increase in the transportation costs and prices of raw materials increases the cost of the end products. Hence, vendors usually reduce their profit margins, which, in turn, affect their operational and R&D costs. Therefore, any fluctuation in the prices of raw materials poses a challenge to manufacturers operating in the global juicer market in terms of offering efficient and innovative juicers at affordable prices. Such concerns are expected to affect the growth of the global juicer market adversely.

Some of the Major Juicer Companies:

Breville Group Ltd.

Cuisinart Inc.

Electrolux AB

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Kuvings

Newell Brands Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Groupe SEB

Sharp Corp.

The juicer market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Juicer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.74% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 666.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Breville Group Ltd., Cuisinart Inc., Electrolux AB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kuvings, Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., Groupe SEB, and Sharp Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Centrifugal juicer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Masticating juicer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Triturating juicer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

10.3 Competitive Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 AB Electrolux

11.4 Breville USA Inc.

11.5 Cuisinart

11.6 Groupe SEB

11.7 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

11.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

11.9 Kuvings

11.10 Newell Brands Inc.

11.11 Panasonic Corp.

11.12 Sharp Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

