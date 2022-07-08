U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

Juicer Market: 48% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Market Share 2020 | Global Industry Size, Growth, Trend, Demand, Top Players, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024 with Leading Regions and Countries Data

·11 min read

NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key features driving the Juicer Market is the rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles. The rapid economic growth in developing countries in APAC, such as China and India, has resulted in a significant increase in the disposable income of consumers. The significant shift in the lifestyles of consumers, owing to the growing urbanization and consumerism has led to a rapid rise in the consumption of homemade products. The growing use of preservatives and other chemicals in packaged food is compelling consumers to look for convenient health-conscious options. Also, the demand for juicers is constantly increasing in many countries in Asia and the Middle East (Israel and the UAE). These factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market report titled Global Juicer Market
Technavio has announced its latest market report titled Global Juicer Market

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights to Make Confident Decisions using our Benchmarks and Analysis. View Snapshot of the Report

The Juicer Market value is set to grow by USD 666.87 million, progressing at a CAGR of 7.74% from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Juicer Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

  • Centrifugal Juicer - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Masticating Juicer - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Triturating Juicer - size and forecast 2019-2024

Juicer Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

  • Residential - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Commercial - size and forecast 2019-2024

Juicer Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2019-2024)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

For More Insights on the Market Share & Contribution of Various Regions & Segments - Request for Sample Report Now!

The fluctuations in raw material prices and operational costs will be a major challenge for the juicer market during the forecast period. The market price of juicer depends on various factors such as the manufacturing costs, labor costs, prices of raw materials, as well as transportation and marketing costs. Any fluctuations in the prices of raw materials directly impact the price of the juicer and the profit margins of manufacturers. This volatility in the prices of raw materials leads to either an increase in the price of juicers or reduced profit margins for manufacturers. Fluctuations in the prices of fuel affect the costs incurred on the transportation of raw materials, thus affecting the final product. Moreover, an increase in the transportation costs and prices of raw materials increases the cost of the end products. Hence, vendors usually reduce their profit margins, which, in turn, affect their operational and R&D costs. Therefore, any fluctuation in the prices of raw materials poses a challenge to manufacturers operating in the global juicer market in terms of offering efficient and innovative juicers at affordable prices. Such concerns are expected to affect the growth of the global juicer market adversely.

For More Insights on the Latest Drivers, Trends, and Challenges that will Help Companies Evaluate and Develop Growth Strategies – Download Sample Report

Some of the Major Juicer Companies:

  • Breville Group Ltd.

  • Cuisinart Inc.

  • Electrolux AB

  • Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • Kuvings

  • Newell Brands Inc.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Groupe SEB

  • Sharp Corp.

The juicer market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

For More Vendor Insights with Latest Product Offerings & News – View Sample Report

Related Reports Include

Grape Juice Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The grape juice market share is expected to increase by USD 414.9 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.47%. The grape juice market in APAC witnessed a decline in demand during 2020 owing to the outbreak of COVID-19. However, in 2021, a gradual increase in operations of retail shops and the reopening of bars and restaurants after the lifting of lockdowns led to an increase in the sales of grape juice in the region. Find More Research Insights Here

Cold Pressed Juices Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The cold-pressed juices market share is expected to increase by USD 283.1 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.82%. The market share growth by the conventional segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is highly popular among consumers due to the comparatively lower cost of products than the organic segment. Find More Research Insights Here

Juicer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.74%

Market growth 2020-2024

$ 666.87 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.11

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 48%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Breville Group Ltd., Cuisinart Inc., Electrolux AB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kuvings, Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., Groupe SEB, and Sharp Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Centrifugal juicer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Masticating juicer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Triturating juicer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Vendor landscape

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

  • 10.3 Competitive Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 AB Electrolux

  • 11.4 Breville USA Inc.

  • 11.5 Cuisinart

  • 11.6 Groupe SEB

  • 11.7 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

  • 11.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 11.9 Kuvings

  • 11.10 Newell Brands Inc.

  • 11.11 Panasonic Corp.

  • 11.12 Sharp Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/juicer-market-48-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--market-share-2020--global-industry-size-growth-trend-demand-top-players-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2024-with-leading-regions-and-countries-data-301582331.html

SOURCE Technavio

