Juices market size to grow by USD 104.21 billion growth opportunities led by Archer Daniels Midland Co, BevNET.com Inc, Binghatti Holding Ltd - Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The juices market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are competing based on factors such as cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket services. Vendors highly focus on expanding geographically and improving their products. International players are dominating the market. However, regional and foreign players with small market shares have a significant presence, focusing on offering innovative and cost-effective solutions. The key vendors strengthen their presence globally through acquisitions and product launches during the forecast period.
The juices market size is forecast to grow by USD 104.21 billion estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.55% from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio.
Juices market 2023-2027: Scope
The juices market report covers the following areas:
Juices market 2023-2027: Segmentation
Product
Region
Juices market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis
Archer Daniels Midland Co., BevNET.com Inc., Binghatti Holding Ltd, Bostan Juice, Campbell Soup Co., Citrus World Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Eckes Granini Group GmbH, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Motts LLP, National Beverage Corp., National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, Nestle SA, NutriAsia Inc., Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc, PepsiCo Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., Vilore Foods Co. Inc., and WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients USA Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
What are the key data covered in the juices market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the juices market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the juices market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the juices market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of juices market vendors
Juices Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
166
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.55%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 104.21 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
7.23
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
Europe at 39%
Key countries
US, China, Germany, France, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global juices market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Fruit juices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Product
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.
12.4 Binghatti Holding Ltd
12.5 Bostan Juice
12.6 Campbell Soup Co.
12.7 Citrus World Inc.
12.8 Dabur India Ltd.
12.9 Eckes Granini Group GmbH
12.10 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
12.11 National Council of Farmer Cooperatives
12.12 Nestle SA
12.13 NutriAsia Inc.
12.14 Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc
12.15 PepsiCo Inc.
12.16 Suntory Holdings Ltd.
12.17 The Coca Cola Co.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
