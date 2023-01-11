Juices market size to grow by USD 104.21 billion growth opportunities led by Archer Daniels Midland Co, BevNET.com Inc, Binghatti Holding Ltd - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The juices market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. The vendors are competing based on factors such as cost, product quality, reliability, and aftermarket services. Vendors highly focus on expanding geographically and improving their products. International players are dominating the market. However, regional and foreign players with small market shares have a significant presence, focusing on offering innovative and cost-effective solutions. The key vendors strengthen their presence globally through acquisitions and product launches during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Juices Market 2023-2027

The juices market size is forecast to grow by USD 104.21 billion estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.55% from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio.

Juices market 2023-2027: Scope

The juices market report covers the following areas:

Juices market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Region

Juices market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis

Archer Daniels Midland Co., BevNET.com Inc., Binghatti Holding Ltd, Bostan Juice, Campbell Soup Co., Citrus World Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Eckes Granini Group GmbH, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Motts LLP, National Beverage Corp., National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, Nestle SA, NutriAsia Inc., Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc, PepsiCo Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., Vilore Foods Co. Inc., and WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients USA Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

What are the key data covered in the juices market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the juices market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the juices market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the juices market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of juices market vendors

Juices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 104.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.23 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., BevNET.com Inc., Binghatti Holding Ltd, Bostan Juice, Campbell Soup Co., Citrus World Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Eckes Granini Group GmbH, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Motts LLP, National Beverage Corp., National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, Nestle SA, NutriAsia Inc., Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc, PepsiCo Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., Vilore Foods Co. Inc., and WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients USA Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global juices market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Fruit juices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

12.4 Binghatti Holding Ltd

12.5 Bostan Juice

12.6 Campbell Soup Co.

12.7 Citrus World Inc.

12.8 Dabur India Ltd.

12.9 Eckes Granini Group GmbH

12.10 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

12.11 National Council of Farmer Cooperatives

12.12 Nestle SA

12.13 NutriAsia Inc.

12.14 Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc

12.15 PepsiCo Inc.

12.16 Suntory Holdings Ltd.

12.17 The Coca Cola Co.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

