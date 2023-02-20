U.S. markets closed

Juices market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 8.55% from 2022 to 2027, Europe will account for 39% of the market's growth - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the juices market will witness a YOY growth of 7.23% between 2022 and 2023. The report is segmented by product (fruit juices, vegetable juices, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The juices market size is estimated to increase by USD 104.21 billion at a CAGR of 8.55% from 2022 to 2027. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the juices market was valued at USD 156.92 billion - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Juices Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Juices Market 2023-2027

Juices market - Vendor insights

The global juices market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of several large, small, and medium-sized manufacturers. Most large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks across the world, while small players are concentrated in regional markets. Vendors compete on the basis of parameters such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution. Due to intense rivalry in the market, vendors use pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • BevNET.com Inc.

  • Bostan Juice

  • Campbell Soup Co.

  • Citrus World Inc.

  • Dabur India Ltd.

  • Eckes Granini Group GmbH

  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

  • Motts LLP

  • National Beverage Corp.

  • National Council of Farmer Cooperatives

  • Nestle SA

  • NutriAsia Inc.

  • Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc

  • PepsiCo Inc.

  For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Juices market - Geographical analysis

Europe will provide maximum growth opportunities in the juices market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will account for 39% of the global market growth during the forecast period between 2022 and 2027. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as rising health concerns associated with the high sugar content in juices. Vendors are focusing on offering innovative products, such as cold-pressed and high-pressure processed juices, which will increase their profit margin.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions: https://www.technavio.com/report/juices-market-industry-analysis

Juices market - Key segment analysis

The juices market share growth by the fruit juices segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in the consumption of processed food products such as fruit juices and the growing preference for nutritional food items will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period. Consumers are switching to organic food and beverages, including organic juices. Therefore, vendors are offering a wide range of organic juices. These factors will drive the growth of the fruit juices segment during the forecast period.

Download a sample to obtain additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in the coming years.

Juices market - Key market drivers & challenges

The juices market is primarily driven by the advantages of cold-pressed juice over traditional juice. Cold-pressed juices have various nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. Unlike traditional juices, they are not exposed to heat during preparation, which prevents the loss of nutrients. In addition, cold-pressed juices are used to cleanse the body, which reduces the energy required to break down food. Hence, many companies are offering cold-pressed juices. These factors will fuel the growth of the global juice market during the forecast period.

The fluctuating prices of raw materials pose a huge threat to the growth of the global juices market. Fruits, vegetables, sugar, and other ingredients are some of the most important raw materials for juices. The rise in the price of raw materials has increased the production costs of juices. As a result, juice manufacturers have to incur high expenses by purchasing raw materials. In addition, the prices of packaging materials such as plastic, aluminum, and paper vary as per availability. Therefore, fluctuations in raw material prices may impede the growth of the global juices market during the forecast period.

Download a sample for highlights on market drivers and challenges impacting the juices market

What are the key data covered in this juices market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the juices market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the juices market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of juices market vendors

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Aloe Vera juice market is projected to grow by USD 748.24 million with a CAGR of 11.38% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The super fruit juices market size is expected to increase by USD 6.09 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.41%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (100 percent, 0 percent to 24 percent, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Juices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

166

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.55%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 104.21 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

7.23

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 39%

Key countries

US, China, Germany, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Archer Daniels Midland Co., BevNET.com Inc., Binghatti Holding Ltd, Bostan Juice, Campbell Soup Co., Citrus World Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Eckes Granini Group GmbH, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Motts LLP, National Beverage Corp., National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, Nestle SA, NutriAsia Inc., Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc, PepsiCo Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., Vilore Foods Co. Inc., and WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients USA Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer staples market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global juices market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Fruit juices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • 12.4 Binghatti Holding Ltd

  • 12.5 Bostan Juice

  • 12.6 Campbell Soup Co.

  • 12.7 Citrus World Inc.

  • 12.8 Dabur India Ltd.

  • 12.9 Eckes Granini Group GmbH

  • 12.10 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

  • 12.11 National Council of Farmer Cooperatives

  • 12.12 Nestle SA

  • 12.13 NutriAsia Inc.

  • 12.14 Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc

  • 12.15 PepsiCo Inc.

  • 12.16 Suntory Holdings Ltd.

  • 12.17 The Coca Cola Co.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Juices Market 2023-2027
Global Juices Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/juices-market-size-is-set-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-8-55-from-2022-to-2027--europe-will-account-for-39-of-the-markets-growth---technavio-301749646.html

SOURCE Technavio

