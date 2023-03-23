Julia Haywood elected as Chair of the Board of Directors of Flair Airlines

The experienced airline and travel business executive joined Flair's board in 2021.

Haywood is the first female airline board chair in Canadian history.

EDMONTON, AB, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Flair Airlines today announced that Julia Haywood was elected as chair of the company's board of directors. She succeeds Bill Hardy, Flair Airlines' long-time chair of the board of directors and former Chief Operating Officer, who passed away in early 2023.

Haywood joined Flair's board in July 2021. Her 20-year career includes roles of increasing responsibility, including serving as Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer of United Airlines, as Partner at The Boston Consulting Group, and in various capacities at other startup travel companies. Haywood spent her childhood in Arnprior, Ontario. She studied business at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, and earned her MBA from Melbourne University in Australia and UCLA in California. She has a young family and understands first-hand the high cost of travel in Canada.

"It's an honour and privilege to be elected as chair of the board of directors of Flair Airlines, whose mission is to bring the lowest fares on offer in Canada," said Haywood. "I've grown to know the airline and its more than 1,000 employees across Canada, who are proud of their work and the service they provide to Canadians. I'm excited to serve with my fellow directors at this transformational point in Canada's airline industry."

Said Stephen Jones, CEO of Flair Airlines: "Julia was a powerhouse addition to our board in 2021, and we are thrilled to have her lead the board as chair. She believes in our vision and will bring her strong business experience to bear as chair. We are proud she is the first female board chair of a major Canadian airline. She succeeds Bill Hardy, who had a lasting impact on Flair Airlines. I worked closely with Bill and look forward to the same working relationship with Julia."

Through our impact on airfares across the board, Flair Airlines saved Canadians over CAD$252M in 2022, offering a nearly 60% reduction to the market average of the same routes prior to the pandemic. With more than 80% of Canadians deeming lower-cost flights as an important contributor to the national interest, our founding mission remains resolute: we proudly serve as Canada's leading low-fare airline.

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada's leading low-fare airline and its greenest airline, on a mission to provide affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve over 35 cities across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com.

