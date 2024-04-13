Julius Bär Gruppe (VTX:BAER) Will Pay A Dividend Of CHF2.60

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (VTX:BAER) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CHF2.60 per share on the 17th of April. The dividend yield will be 5.1% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Julius Bär Gruppe's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Julius Bär Gruppe has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. But while this history shows that the company was able to sustain its dividend for a decent period of time, its most recent earnings report shows that the company did not make enough earnings to cover its dividend payout. This is very worrying for shareholders, as this shows that Julius Bär Gruppe will not be able to sustain its dividend at its current rate.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 176.3%. Despite the current payout ratio being slightly elevated, analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 51% over the same time period, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Julius Bär Gruppe Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CHF0.60 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CHF2.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 16% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Over the past five years, it looks as though Julius Bär Gruppe's EPS has declined at around 8.1% a year. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Julius Bär Gruppe's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We don't think Julius Bär Gruppe is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Julius Bär Gruppe that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

