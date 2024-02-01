Julius Baer to Exit Private Debt After Benko Saga Claims CEO

(Bloomberg) -- Julius Baer Group Ltd. said it would exit its private debt business after writing down all of its loans to the bankrupt Signa companies, and confirmed that Chief Executive Officer Philipp Rickenbacher is stepping down as a result of the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Zurich-based lender said it is taking a full loan loss allowance of 586 million Swiss francs ($679 million) related to the exposure, in a statement with full-year earnings on Thursday. Net income at the wealth manager for 2023 slumped 52% from a year earlier.

Read More: Julius Baer’s Rickenbacher to Exit, Dreckmann to Be Interim CEO

The decisions may help alleviate months of uncertainty around Julius Baer following the disclosure in November that the bank had extended about $700 million in loans to property magnate Rene Benko’s companies.

The bank said that deputy CEO Nic Dreckmann would take over the top job until a permanent appointment can be made.

“I deeply regret that the full loss allowance for the largest exposure in our private debt business has significantly impacted our net profit for 2023,” Chairman Romeo Lacher said in the statement. “We are refocusing our lending activity on more traditional areas, which are an important part of our wealth management offering.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.