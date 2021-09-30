U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,307.54
    -51.92 (-1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,843.92
    -546.80 (-1.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,448.58
    -63.86 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,204.37
    -20.94 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.17
    +0.14 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.40
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    +0.11 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1583
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0120 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3477
    +0.0050 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3500
    -0.6090 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,684.02
    +2,401.08 (+5.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,069.52
    -12.92 (-1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

Julius Named One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

·2 min read

The Only Influencer Marketing Software Company Honored on the 2021 Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Julius, a leading influencer marketing software platform, today announced that Inc. magazine named the company as No. 1200 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Inc. estimated Julius' revenue growth at 403 percent; two times the Inc. 5000's median revenue growth for the full list. Julius is the only influencer-marketing software company recognized this year.

Julius is the fastest-growing influencer marketing software platform. The company provides best-in-class software supported by their team of influencer marketing experts. (PRNewsfoto/Julius Works Inc.)
With a footprint in influencer marketing dating back to 2012, Julius was formalized in 2017 by Jared Augustine, Tiki Barber and Mark Gerson. Julius acquired HYPR in 2020, and collectively the company now possesses the most influencer marketing expertise and data analytics in the market. The company has attracted top talent along with emerging and global brands as clients, including Abbvie, American Express, Footlocker, NARS, and UPPAbaby.

"The team at Julius is honored by this recognition," said Jared Augustine, CEO and Co-founder of Julius. "We are excited to be on the same list once occupied by now-powerhouse companies including Intuit, Microsoft and Zappos–and, we plan to follow in their footsteps of combining sustainable business growth with unrivaled customer service."

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing."

About Julius
Julius is an influencer-marketing platform offering scalable full-funnel solutions driven by data. Its proprietary technology serves enterprise clients' unique needs in identifying, activating and accurately measuring and gaining the best value on their campaigns. Headquartered in New York City, Julius has offices in San Francisco, London and Krakow.

About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/julius-named-one-of-americas-fastest-growing-private-companies-301389389.html

SOURCE Julius

