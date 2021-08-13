U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,458.75
    +4.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,460.00
    +58.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,087.00
    +8.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.10
    -2.40 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.94
    -0.15 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.90
    +6.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    +0.16 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1751
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.59
    -0.47 (-2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3798
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2930
    -0.1290 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,266.52
    +964.82 (+2.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,162.31
    +8.74 (+0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,221.41
    +28.18 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

July's retail sales data might be ugly: Morning Brief

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Udland
·Anchor
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Friday, August 13, 2021

Data suggest retail sales slumped last month

Before the market opens next Tuesday, the July report on retail sales will be released — and the numbers could be ugly. 

Data from Bank of America Global Research published Thursday suggest the Census Bureau's report on retail sales will show a 2.3% decline in July from the prior month. Current Wall Street expectations are for sales to decline by a more modest 0.2%, according to data from Bloomberg. In June, retail sales rose 0.6% from the prior month, and May's data was revised higher as well. 

"Total card spending [in July] was down 1.3% on a month-over-month seasonally adjusted basis," wrote Bank of America economists, led by Michelle Meyer. "Slicing the data further, retail sales ex-autos was down a more notable 2.4%."

Driving this decline in BofA's view is a change in Prime Day, which this year took place in late June instead of mid-July, as had been the case in the years before the pandemic. Additionally, spending on services has moderated, and that category isn't enough to offset the decline in goods spending. 

The drop in goods spending, of course, is to be expected as goods drove consumer habits in 2020, and the re-opening of the economy presents more service-related spending opportunities relative to last year. But the moderation in consumer spending also shows that while the pandemic has had a waning influence on markets and the economy, it still holds considerable sway over the growth outlook. 

Spending on airlines has softened in recent weeks after rising above 2019 levels earlier this summer. (Source: Bank of America Global Research)
Spending on airlines has softened in recent weeks after rising above 2019 levels earlier this summer. (Source: Bank of America Global Research)

Earlier this week, Southwest Airlines (LUV) lowered its outlook for the third quarter and said it expects the recovery in airline spending to moderate into the fall. In a filing with the SEC published Wednesday, Southwest cited a deceleration in short-notice bookings and an uptick in cancellations — which the company said "are believed to be driven by the recent rise in COVID-19 cases associated with the Delta variant." And Bank of America's data suggests these impacts aren't necessarily limited to Southwest alone. 

"Our proxy for services spending, which includes airfare, lodging, entertainment, restaurants and bars, continued to slide in the most recent week to a two-year growth rate of 5.7%," Bank of America writes. "This is down from the recent high in late-June of 14.6%. The biggest deceleration continues to be in spending on airfare which we think reflects concerns over the Delta variant."

Of course, just as "peak growth" theories suggest the economy is not contracting but only growing at a slower rate, so too would this retail sales data suggest the consumer recovery is just moderating. Moreover, retail sales have been above their pre-crisis highs for some time, and the health of consumer balance sheets is a big part of what is driving optimism around the continued recovery. 

But we're in a period when strong jobs data and tempering inflation have put the focus on the Federal Reserve to begin more forcefully forecasting a change in their policy stance. A jarring retail sales figure could shake up that storyline. 

By Myles Udland, reporter and anchor for Yahoo Finance Live. Follow him at @MylesUdland

Yahoo Finance Plus
Try Yahoo Finance Plus now.

What to watch today

Economy

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Import price index, month-on-month, July (0.6% expected, 1.0% in June)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Import price index excluding petroleum, month-on-month, July (0.7% in June)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: University of Michigan Sentiment, August preliminary (81.2 expected, 81.2 in July)

Earnings

Top News

FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccine boosters for the immunocompromised [Reuters]

Disney Q3 earnings top estimates as Disney+ subscribers grow more than expected [Yahoo Finance]

Airbnb beats on top and bottom line for Q2 [Yahoo Finance]

Census shows US is diversifying, white population shrinking [AP]

Yahoo Finance Highlights

Carson Block describes a dream he had that changed his view of Elon Musk and Tesla

Climate change more strongly linked to downside economic growth risks: Fed paper

Goodyear CEO on getting back to pre-pandemic levels: People are 'replacing tires right now'

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • Markets: FTSE inches to new post-pandemic high as Vectura takeover draws closer

    A modest early rally pushed the FTSE 100 to a fresh 18-month high in early trade, having reached those levels earlier in the week.

  • Today’s Market Wrap Up and a Glimpse Into Friday

    Corporate America has been fueling optimism in the stock market.

  • Crypto platform Poly Network rewards hacker with $500,000 'bug bounty'

    Poly Network, the cryptocurrency platform which lost $610 million in a hack earlier this week, confirmed on Friday it had offered the hacker or hackers a $500,000 "bug bounty". In a statement it thanked the hacker - who it dubbed a "white hat", sector jargon for an ethical hacker who generally aims to expose cyber vulnerabilities - who had returned the bulk of the funds for "helping us improve Poly Network’s security". The network also said it hoped "Mr. White Hat" would contribute to the blockchain sector’s continued development upon accepting the $500,000 reward, which it had offered as part of negotiations around the return of the digital coins.

  • Things Are Suddenly Turning Against South Korea’s Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean markets finished a rough week ahead of a holiday Monday with record foreign outflows in chipmakers and all-time high Covid cases spurring panic selling.The benchmark Kospi Index fell for a seventh straight day Friday, the won hit a ten-month low and global funds dumped record amounts of key semiconductor stocks such as Samsung Electronics Co. Both Korea’s equity market and its currency led losses in Asia this week.“The won, bonds and stocks are moving in the same dire

  • Stock Prices Are Poised to Keep Rising, Says Longtime Bull Ed Yardeni

    “A lot of things that went wrong in the ’70s were attributed to inflation, but the biggest problem was that productivity collapsed,” Yardeni says.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Kept Falling Today

    Fresh off the news of a downgrade to sell that cost its stock 13% yesterday, shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) took another hit on Thursday when analysts at investment bank Credit Suisse effectively downgraded the stock yet again. In response, Virgin Galactic shares closed down 6.3%. What has Credit Suisse feeling less optimistic about Virgin Galactic than the last time it looked at the stock?

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Thursday

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker reported improving quarterly results, but still didn't turn a profit.

  • Airbnb climbs following Q2 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the latest earnings report from Airbnb.&nbsp;

  • Wish stock tanks 20% as e-commerce company says demand slowed, costs rose more than expected

    Shares of ContextLogic Inc fell 20% late Wednesday after the parent of e-commerce site Wish said demand for its products slowed, fewer users and active buyers used it, and costs rose more than it had expected.

  • Why Meme Stocks Like AMC and GameStop Were All Over the Place Today

    Rumors, lingering sentiment, and news about peers appeared to be driving the movements of four popular titles on Thursday.

  • Examining Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID) Ownership Structure and Ambitious Business Presentation

    There are a few issues one can observe in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) presentation - it is too early to state anything, but a great time to start questioning. Investors can notice a lot of footnotes and estimates, which is a great starter, but when the company taunts being first place in multiple categories and comparisons, this adds risk to the plausibility of their pitch.

  • Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO)Q2 2021 Earnings CallAug 12, 2021, 4:30 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorWelcome to Gevo's second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call.

  • Micron leads semis lower, Chinese stocks plunge, Bitcoin drops below $45K

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher

    Every investor wants a strong return from his portfolio, and much of the footwork in investing is just research into stocks to find those returns. One tempting strategy: buying into stocks that shown proven records of recent growth. While past performance won’t guarantee a future return, it is natural to look at a stock’s recent history. This growth strategy for investing has plenty of vocal proponents. They advocate getting into stocks with a strong upward trajectory in their share price, and a

  • Warren Buffett To Reveal Latest Stock Buys And Sells In Berkshire Hathaway's Q2 Filing

    Warren Buffett is about to reveal his latest stock moves as Berkshire Hathaway gets set to post a key regulatory filing for Q2.

  • Why Array Technologies Jumped 11% Today

    When Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) released its second-quarter report after the bell yesterday, the initial reaction was for shares to drop almost double digits. Prior to today's move, Array shares were down 65% year to date. Array said it now has supply agreements that provide it fixed expenses for 85% of its input costs through the balance of the year, including virtually all of its steel requirements.

  • Bitcoin Back Above $46K on Low Daily Volume as Altcoins Outperform

    Yet seasoned investors, according to some, are increasingly active with data hinting at a strong uptake in altcoins, beginning Aug. 9.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Money Manager Drops $20 Million on Malibu’s Broad Beach

    Not many wealth managers can fathom affording their own $20 million house, much less two of them, but then again few wealth managers are as successful as Will Griffith and his San Francisco-based Iconiq Capital. Described by Forbes in 2014 as “an obscure Silicon Valley firm” that’s technically an ordinary registered investment advisory, the 10-year-old […]