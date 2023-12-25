Jumbo Group Limited (Catalist:42R) most popular amongst private companies who own 54%, insiders hold 30%

Key Insights

Significant control over Jumbo Group by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 2 shareholders own 56% of the company

Insiders own 30% of Jumbo Group

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Jumbo Group Limited (Catalist:42R), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 54% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 30% ownership in the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Jumbo Group.

Catalist:42R Ownership Breakdown December 25th 2023

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Jumbo Group?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Jumbo Group's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

Catalist:42R Earnings and Revenue Growth December 25th 2023

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Jumbo Group. Jbo Holdings Pte. Ltd is currently the largest shareholder, with 46% of shares outstanding. Chye Hock Sim is the second largest shareholder owning 10% of common stock, and Kuang Ming Investments Pte Ltd holds about 7.0% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Kiam Meng Ang is the owner of 5.5% of the company's shares.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Jumbo Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Jumbo Group Limited. Insiders own S$53m worth of shares in the S$173m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 15% stake in Jumbo Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 54%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Jumbo Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Jumbo Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

