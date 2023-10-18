Jumbo Interactive Limited's (ASX:JIN) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 6.0% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Jumbo Interactive's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Jumbo Interactive is:

32% = AU$32m ÷ AU$100m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.32 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Jumbo Interactive's Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

First thing first, we like that Jumbo Interactive has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 6.5% which is quite remarkable. This probably laid the groundwork for Jumbo Interactive's moderate 11% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by Jumbo Interactive compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 14% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for JIN? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Jumbo Interactive Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While Jumbo Interactive has a three-year median payout ratio of 85% (which means it retains 15% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Additionally, Jumbo Interactive has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 78%. However, Jumbo Interactive's ROE is predicted to rise to 45% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Jumbo Interactive's performance has been quite good. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

