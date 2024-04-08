Is Jumbo Interactive Limited's (ASX:JIN) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 25% over the last three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Jumbo Interactive's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

View our latest analysis for Jumbo Interactive

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Jumbo Interactive is:

32% = AU$35m ÷ AU$107m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.32.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Jumbo Interactive's Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Jumbo Interactive has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 9.6% which is quite remarkable. This likely paved the way for the modest 7.4% net income growth seen by Jumbo Interactive over the past five years.

Story continues

As a next step, we compared Jumbo Interactive's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 3.4%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is JIN fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Jumbo Interactive Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Jumbo Interactive has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 85%, meaning that it is left with only 15% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Besides, Jumbo Interactive has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 83% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Jumbo Interactive is predicted to rise to 43% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Jumbo Interactive's performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.