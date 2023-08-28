Jumbo Interactive's (ASX:JIN) Dividend Will Be Reduced To A$0.20

Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to A$0.20 on the 22nd of September. The dividend yield of 2.7% is still a nice boost to shareholder returns, despite the cut.

Jumbo Interactive's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before this announcement, Jumbo Interactive was paying out 86% of earnings, but a comparatively small 59% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 84.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 57%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.04 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.43. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 27% a year over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

Jumbo Interactive Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Jumbo Interactive has impressed us by growing EPS at 17% per year over the past five years. Recently, the company has been able to grow earnings at a decent rate, but with the payout ratio on the higher end we don't think the dividend has many prospects for growth.

Our Thoughts On Jumbo Interactive's Dividend

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 7 Jumbo Interactive analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

