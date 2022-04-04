U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,576.21
    +30.35 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,892.58
    +74.31 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,504.92
    +243.42 (+1.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,095.13
    +4.02 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.48
    +4.21 (+4.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.90
    +10.80 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    24.63
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0978
    -0.0070 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    +0.0350 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3119
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7600
    +0.2700 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,706.86
    -874.02 (-1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,076.32
    -7.94 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

Jumo Health's CEO Invited to Speak about Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Health Care at the National Action Network 2022 Convention

·3 min read

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Aniskovich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jumo Health, will speak at the National Action Network's 2022 Convention on Friday, April 8 at 4:45pm.

Aniskovich will participate in a panel discussion titled "Health and Wellness in the Wake of COVID." He will join health care leaders including:

  • Dr. Virginia Caine, Director and Chief Medical Officer, Marion County Public Health Department

  • Dr. Randall Brown, MD, MPH, Global Lead and Senior Director, Teva Pharmaceuticals

  • Rev. Dr. Que English, Director, Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

  • Debra Fraser-Howze, Founder, Choose Healthy Life

  • Deborah Wafer, HIV Prevention Medical Scientist, Gilead Sciences

  • Tony R. Wafford, President and CEO, I Choose Life Foundation

  • Rev. Oliver E. Buie, Vice President of National Action Network Los Angeles Chapter (Moderator)

"Given our focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion, it is an honor to be included on this panel of health care leaders. Jumo Health stands with the National Action Network in its pursuit of one standard of justice, decency and equal opportunities for all people regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, citizenship, criminal record, economic status, gender, gender expression, or sexuality," shared Aniskovich. "Inequities in health care continue to plague our nation. During this panel, I'll discuss how our multicultural health literacy initiatives can close these gaps."

The National Action Network Convention will take place April 6-9, 2022 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. The purpose of the event is to bring together some of the country's most influential figures – from top government officials, to faith and civil rights leaders to grassroots organizations. In its 31st year, the event will address our nation's crisis in racial justice and meaningful forms of action.

"We are so honored to have such a prestigious group of health providers, community outreach organizers, and faith leaders to participate in what we believe will be the beginning of a movement to address health inequities among those most vulnerable," said Rev. DeVess Toon, National Field Director of the National Action Network.

About National Action Network
National Action Network is one of the leading civil rights organizations in the Nation with chapters throughout the entire United States. Founded in 1991 by Reverend Al Sharpton, NAN works within the spirit and tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to promote a modern civil rights agenda that includes the fight for one standard of justice, decency and equal opportunities for all people regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, citizenship, criminal record, economic status, gender, gender expression, or sexuality. To learn more about NAN, visit https://nationalactionnetwork.net/

About Jumo Health
Jumo Health develops age-appropriate, culturally sensitive, and relatable educational resources for patients and caregivers. We have experience serving diverse populations, covering more than 160 health topics across 75+ countries and 90+ languages - and we're always expanding! Our multicultural offerings are designed to explain the latest in evidence-based literature using highly visual elements so that everyone can understand complex medical topics. We use familiar mediums to ensure this - from comic books and Pixar®-style animation, to virtual reality experiences and authentic documentary-style patient stories - all tailored based on age and audience. Jumo Health collaborates globally with more than 180 advocacy groups and community organizations to ensure an authentic patient experience is accurately represented. To learn more about Jumo Health, please visit JumoHealth.com.

Contact: Kelly Gelinne, Sr. Director of Marketing
Phone: 919-740-5137
Email: kelly@jumohealth.com
Website: JumoHealth.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jumo-healths-ceo-invited-to-speak-about-diversity-equity-and-inclusion-in-health-care-at-the-national-action-network-2022-convention-301517044.html

SOURCE Jumo Health

Recommended Stories

  • Job loss — not resignation — drove the pandemic's retirement boom

    The number of older workers who retired involuntarily a year after losing a job was 10 times higher than pre-pandemic times.

  • Amazon union: What’s next for warehouse workers in Staten Island

    Yahoo Finance's Max Zahn joins the Live show to discuss the outlook for Amazon labor as workers in Staten Island win historic vote to establish the company's first labor union.

  • Drivers face petrol shortages as climate protesters block oil refineries

    Drivers in parts of the South East complained of shortages at petrol pumps as protests continued outside major fuel depots for the fourth day in a row. Demonstrators from Extinction Rebellion (XR) and Just Stop Oil have been blockading roads used to access oil refineries near London and Birmingham since Friday, preventing tanker trucks from leaving or entering. It has led to more than 200 arrests and reports from drivers of fuel shortages in locations including Folkestone, Dover and Gillingham,

  • Four-day week: Which companies are taking part in the trial scheme?

    Thousands of UK workers are set to join an ongoing four-day week trial across 60 companies.

  • A Fort Lauderdale personal injury lawyer ran over 4 people at a Fresh Market, cops say

    A Fort Lauderdale personal injury attorney has been hit with an emergency suspension from the Florida Bar after, security video and witnesses say she drove her Kia into four people on a sidewalk outside The Fresh Market, according to Stuart police.

  • Voice of the people: Windmills are not worth the investment

    A windmill could spin until it falls apart and never generate as much energy as was invested in building it.

  • AP PHOTOS: Northeast India holds female bodybuilders contest

    India’s northeastern Assam state has organized its first top contest of female bodybuilders. Bhaba Goswami, one of the organizers, said they have been holding men’s version of the event for over three decades and called the female contest a major breakthrough in the state’s sports history. One of India’s top female bodybuilders, 26-year-old Sanjana, won the competition, which was organized by the Assam unit of the Indian Body Builders Federation.

  • Deaths of Arizona Sisters Spark War Over Assisted Suicide

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/FacebookWhen the friends and family of Lila Ammouri, 54, and Susan Frazier, 49, found out that the Arizona sisters had died by high-priced assisted suicide in Switzerland in early February, emotions ranged from rage to dismay. How could it be that two healthy, affluent health-care professionals—Ammouri a doctor, Frazier a registered nurse—could go to such extremes? Many wondered if they had secret illnesses, or had been tricked, or even lured

  • Tourist suffers black eye, chipped tooth after intentionally tripped

    A tourist is headed back home from New York City with bruises, a black eye, and a chipped tooth after being intentionally tripped.

  • Boise employer saw how well workers performed at home. Then it tried a 4-day week

    “During a typical work day in an office, there’s a lot of inefficiencies that happen. “We have not asked them to commit to extra hours during the week.”

  • A look inside a Shanghai quarantine center

    STORY: "There's no official information about any plans, any arrangement - we don't know when we're going to leave," says Jane Polubotko, a 30-year-old who works for a local music tech company.Made into the city's largest central quarantine centre, the Shanghai New International Expo Center - previously host to trade shows like the Shanghai Autoshow - is spacious enough for people to roam, but has no showers, she said.Most of the people who are quarantined in the center have tested positive but are asymptomatic, Polubotko said. "Every day, three times a day, (people) monitor my temperature and they also monitor our temperature during the night," she said in response to questions sent from Reuters.Video provided by Polubotko showed a sprawling hall of beds, with people hanging up clothes, roaming and queuing up for nucleic acid PCR testing. Other video showed a general washing up area and staff in personal protective equipment.Polubotko said she was picked up in an ambulance car after testing positive, and was brought to another place where she was transferred into a bus of about 30 people and brought to the quarantine centre. "The staff double checked if we had any symptoms or not, and if we needed any help," she said.Official information is scant, according to Polubotko, who added that she had to take sick leave in order to be quarantined. "We also have no idea how many tests we need to leave this place, we also have no clue when we are going to have those tests," she said.The city reported 8,226 positive cases on Saturday with 7,788 asymptomatic cases. Shanghai authorities also announced citywide antigen and PCR testing, which will happen on Sunday and Monday.

  • Pro-union votes at Amazon and Starbucks are wins for unconventional organizing — will they also revive the labor movement?

    In a result that could reverberate in workplaces across the U.S., the independent Amazon Labor Union – first formed in 2020 by Chris Smalls, an Amazon worker fired for protesting what he saw as inadequate COVID-19 safety precautions – got the better of the previously successful anti-union efforts of the online retailer (AMZN) It means that Smalls’ warehouse in Staten Island, New York, will be the first to have a unionized workforce. On the same day, Starbucks Workers United – an organization affiliated with Service Employees International Union – won yet another election, making it 10 out of 11 wins for the union since first succeeding in Buffalo in December 2021. The organizing campaign has now spread to over 170 Starbucks (SBUX) stores nationwide.

  • 'Tortured, executed civilians': Reaction to Ukraine war dead

    The killers, executioners, rapists, marauders who call themselves an army ... The world has already seen many war crimes. It is genocide and this crime must be tried as the crime of genocide ... When we look at the terrible crimes against women, children and entire families, our scream should be even louder. Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, Motyzhyn: (these) are the names of the places that each of us will probably remember for the rest of our lives.

  • Man in Germany gets 90 COVID-19 shots to sell forged passes

    A 60-year-old man allegedly had himself vaccinated against COVID-19 dozens of times in Germany in order to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers to people not wanting to get vaccinated themselves. The man from the eastern Germany city of Magdeburg, whose name was not released in line with German privacy rules, is said to have received up to 90 shots against COVID-19 at vaccination centers in the eastern state of Saxony for months until criminal police caught him this month, the German news agency dpa reported Sunday. The suspect was not detained but is under investigation for unauthorized issuance of vaccination cards and document forgery, dpa reported.

  • Kansas Supreme Court justice: Murder case against day care worker relied on ‘just bunk’

    The state wants to put Carrody Buchhorn back in prison for a baby’s death based on a medical examiner’s “made-up” testimony about a cause of death that “doesn’t exist.” | Opinion from Melinda Henneberger

  • ‘We’re Caught In-Between Our Values And Beliefs, Addiction, And Poverty,’ Says Man Who Camps In The Desert

    Mark and Autumn say they began camping in the Arizona desert after losing their jobs in 2020. The couple says they like having an “independent” lifestyle in spite of living around dangerous wildlife and without modern conveniences like a bathroom or running water. “We’re caught in-between our values and beliefs, addiction, and poverty,” says Mark. Both he and Autumn claim they don’t trust the government and admit they’ve been dependent on heroin in the past. The couple says they receive methadone treatment at a clinic every day. When Dr. Phil asks, “Do you have any kind of plan to transition from where you are now – which is just basically homeless – to being self-sufficient?” how do Mark and Autumn respond? This episode of Dr. Phil, “‘Is Our Homeless Daughter Brainwashed, Lazy or Just Entitled?’,” airs Monday. Check your local listing to find out where to watch. WATCH: Woman Camping In Arizona Desert Claims She’s Happier ‘Living Off The Grid’ Than She Would Be In An Apartment TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Need Dr. Phil to get real with someone?

  • Here are the women who will appear on quarters in 2023

    Among the honorees are a former first lady, pilot, ballerina, composer and journalist.

  • Family, friends mourn 6 victims of California mass shooting

    The six people who were killed during a mass shooting in California’s capital city were remembered by their friends and family on Monday as few details were released about the weekend violence. Investigators were searching for at least two shooters who were responsible for the violence on the outskirts of Sacramento's main entertainment district that occurred as bars and nightclubs were closing. On Monday morning, small memorials with candles, balloons and flowers had been placed near the crime scene.

  • Make-A-Wish puppy arrives in Port St. Lucie to comfort teenage girl dealing with leukemia

    The 13-year-old's wish was for a four-legged, blue-eyed furry bundle of joy. Make-A-Wish stepped up.

  • Ukrainian refugees find jobs, kindness, as they settle in

    Nataliya Hibska quickly brushes her teeth and makes the bed. From a small hostel room in eastern Warsaw, Hibska, a Ukrainian refugee, is slowly rebuilding her life, which was abruptly upended by Russia's invasion of her homeland. European Union member nations like Poland and Romania — the two neighboring countries to have received the most refugees from Ukraine — have launched programs to help them integrate.