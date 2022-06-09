JUMP FOR JOY! NOTHING BUNDT CAKES HAS ADDED TWO FAN-FAVORITE FLAVORS TO MENU

Strawberries & Cream and Snickerdoodle join the year-round flavor lineup

DALLAS, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing Bundt Cakes continues to bring joy to fans of its most popular limited-time cake flavors by adding Strawberries & Cream and Snickerdoodle to its year-round menu, available now.

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Strawberries & Cream, introduced as a Featured Flavor in 2014, is made with strawberry fruit filling and creamy white chocolate. Snickerdoodle, first offered in 2019, is a moist, delicious cinnamon sugar cake based on the classic Snickerdoodle cookie.

These popular flavors have joined Red Velvet, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, White Chocolate Raspberry, Lemon, Confetti, Carrot and Classic Vanilla on the permanent menu, with Marble and Pecan Praline going into the brand's flavor "vault" for possible reappearances in the future.

"At Nothing Bundt Cakes, we are all about bringing joy to our guests by celebrating everyday moments and special occasions," said Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp. "We decided to make the first change to our menu since 2018 to make life a little sweeter for our fans who have told us they want to enjoy these two flavors throughout the year."

Those who vote for their favorite of the two flavors at www.BackYourBundt.com through June 19 will be entered for a chance to win one of 20 $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift cards. See official rules for more details.

Nothing Bundt Cakes offers bite-sized Bundtinis®, miniature Bundtlets, Bundtlet Towers, 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes and Tiered Bundt Cakes in nine flavors in addition to rotating Featured Flavors and a gluten-free Chocolate Chip Cookie flavor, available at select bakeries. Guests can add festive and unique decorations and toppers to their cakes for a variety of occasions, and bakeries also offer retail items, including party supplies, decor and gifts.

To find the nearest bakery and order online for pickup or delivery, visit www.nothingbundtcakes.com .

Story continues

About Nothing Bundt Cakes

Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes was founded in Las Vegas in 1997 by Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz. It has grown to more than 430 franchised and corporate bakeries in 40-plus states and Canada. Bakeries offer handcrafted Bundt Cakes in a variety of flavors and sizes, such as bite-sized Bundtinis®, miniature Bundtlets and 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes, plus decorations and gift options for many occasions. Nothing Bundt Cakes is committed to building a team of bakery owners and employees who embody the joy-filled brand, resulting in industry accolades including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 List, Franchise Business Review's Franchise Hall of Fame and, for seven years running, Franchise Times' "Fast and Serious." For more information about Nothing Bundt Cakes, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/franchise-opportunities/.

Media Contact:

Danielle Bramley, SPM Communications

danielle@spmcommunications.com

817-329-3257

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jump-for-joy-nothing-bundt-cakes-has-added-two-fan-favorite-flavors-to-menu-301565280.html

SOURCE Nothing Bundt Cakes