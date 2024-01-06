Jumpin' Java to reopen in downtown Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN — A little over a year after closing its doors, an iconic Grand Haven coffee shop is returning.

According to owner Erin Lyons, Jumpin’ Java will once again occupy the building at 215 Washington Ave.

Lyons closed Jumpin’ Java in December 2022 as she turned her focus to a new venture, Kenzie’s Be Café. While she maintains it was the right decision at the time, she said she's always regretted shutting the doors.

“People were super upset when it closed, and I was, too,” she said. “That wasn’t the initial plan, when opening Kenzie’s, I didn’t expect to close Jumpin’ Java. Otherwise, we’d have opened Kenzie’s at Jumpin’ Java. Everyone was really sad when we closed — there were a lot of tears shed over those couple months."

The building, which Lyons still owns, was occupied for a time by Bad Habit, an extreme milkshake shop. But the dessert shop closed its doors abruptly in October, leaving the space again vacant.

That prompted Larry Alexander, who served as manager at Jumpin’ Java from 2012 to 2014, to contact Lyons about the possibility of rekindling the business.

“I’m going to still own the business, but Larry is going to run it — he’ll be the general manager and have full control,” Lyons said. “He’ll run it as if it’s his own baby, which is awesome.”

That'll allow Lyons to continue in her role as executive director of Kenzie’s Be Café at 1103 Washington Ave. Kenzie’s started as a place to offer meaningful employment to people with various disabilities.

Lyons, who bought Jumpin’ Java in 2015, said the coffee shop originally opened in 1999. She described the new venture as “Jumpin’ Java 2.0.”

“We won’t have the same letters out front — we don’t still have them — it’s going to be a little different, a little bolder color,” she said. “We’re still going to have the same Jumpin’ Java frogs. We’re trying to change up the logo a little bit.”

She hopes to open by the end of January.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Jumpin' Java to reopen in downtown Grand Haven