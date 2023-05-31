Jun Xiang Teo Spends S$75k On Marco Polo Marine Shares \

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that Jun Xiang Teo, who is a company insider, recently bought S$75k worth of stock, for S$0.05 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Check out our latest analysis for Marco Polo Marine

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Marco Polo Marine

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Wan Tang Lee bought S$4.0m worth of shares at a price of S$0.033 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of S$0.05. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Marco Polo Marine insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership Of Marco Polo Marine

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Marco Polo Marine insiders own 14% of the company, worth about S$26m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Marco Polo Marine Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Marco Polo Marine shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Marco Polo Marine. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Marco Polo Marine and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course Marco Polo Marine may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here