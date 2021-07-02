June jobs report: Economy adds back 850,000 payrolls, unemployment rate ticks up to 5.9%

The U.S. economy added back jobs for a sixth straight month in June, with job growth picking up speed alongside the reopening economy.

The U.S. Labor Department released its June jobs report Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Here were the main metrics from the report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg:

Change in non-farm payrolls: 850,000 vs. 720,000 expected and an upwardly revised 583,000 in May

Unemployment rate: 5.9% vs. 5.6% expected and 5.8% in May

Average hourly earnings, month-over-month: 0.3% vs. 0.3% expected and a downwardly revised 0.4% in May

Average hourly earnings, year-over-year: 3.6% vs. 3.6% expected and a downwardly revised 1.9% in May

Friday's jobs report also came with revisions to the past two months' payrolls figures. In April, non-farm payroll additions were revised down by 9,000 to 269,000, while May's were revised up by 24,000 to 583,000.

Non-farm payroll gains have been choppy over the past several months as worker supply shortages capped the pace of the recovery across numerous industries. Other economic data have underscored these challenges, with the Institute for Supply Management's June manufacturing employment index dipping into contractionary territory for the first time since November, mentions of "shortages" more than doubling in the Federal Reserve's June Beige Book compared to January, and companies from FedEx (FDX) to Paychex (PAYX) citing difficulties in hiring.

These supply constraints have also pushed up wages. Average hourly earnings increased to a 3.6% year-over-year rate, up from the 1.9% registered in May, to reach the fastest pace since March. But wage gains also decelerated on a month-over-month basis, slowing to 0.3% in June from 0.4% in May.

The biggest payroll gains in June were again in the leisure and hospitality industries, which were the hardest hit in the earlier stages of the pandemic. These added back 343,000 jobs in June after a rise of 306,000 in May. However, the labor deficit across these industries — with leisure and hospitality still down by 2.4 million jobs compared to February 2020 levels — comprises the plurality of the nearly 6.8 million total jobs the economy still has left to recover from before the pandemic.

Other industries also saw strong job gains in June. In the services sector, retail trade added back 67,100 jobs, or more than double the May gain, and professional and business services job gains also doubled month-on-month to 72,000. In the goods-producing sector, manufacturing job growth slowed more than expected, with payrolls rising by 15,000 after a gain of 39,000 in May. Public-sector jobs soared in June, with government payrolls up by 188,000.

"In both public and private education, staffing fluctuations due to the pandemic, in part reflecting the return to in-person learning and other school-related activities, have distorted the normal seasonal buildup and layoff patterns, likely contributing to the job gains in June," the Labor Department noted in its release on Friday.

Some economists and public officials have pointed to the federal enhanced unemployment benefits as one factor weighing on the pace of labor force reentry. While just one of a number of contributing factors, some are expecting a pick-up in filled positions once these benefits sunset across about half of U.S. states over the summer, and across the remainder by early September.

However, given that the survey week for the monthly jobs reports take place over the period including the 12th, Friday's print did not include any major impact from states having withdrawn federal enhanced unemployment benefits early. That phase-out period started as early as June 12 for four states. However, by the July jobs report, more than two dozen states will have partially or fully removed these benefits, potentially impacting the jobs data going forward.

At the same time, a too-strong June payrolls report could trigger a separate set of concerns for investors. The Federal Reserve, with its dual mandate to achieve maximum employment and price stability, has leaned on the ongoing weakness in the labor market as justification for keeping its crisis-era monetary policy support systems in place, especially as signs of fast-rising inflation have emerged. A strong June jobs report could undercut the Fed's latest decision to keep policy unchanged, and potentially prompt a stronger or sooner than expected move to taper their pandemic-era asset purchase program.

“For the first time in years, I’m actually worried about a too hot number causing some kind of volatility or pullback in stocks. That’s because the Fed has signaled they are looking to taper QE," Tom Essaye, Sevens Report Research founder, told Yahoo Finance ahead of Friday's report. "And if we get a really, really strong jobs number and a hot wage number, then markets are going to start to say gee, are they going to taper QE maybe before November, or are they going to taper it more intensely than we thought and in a market that's frankly been very calm and a little bit complacent, that could cause volatility."

