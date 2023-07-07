June jobs report: US economy added 209,000 jobs in June as labor market cools

The US economy added 209,000 jobs in June, missing Wall Street estimates and reflecting a slowdown from the previous month, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed Friday.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected the 225,000 nonfarm payroll jobs were added in June. In May, the US economy added 339,000 jobs.

The June unemployment rate was 3.6%, down from 3.7% in May. Economists had expected 3.6%.

Here are the key numbers compared to what Wall Street had been expecting, according to data from Bloomberg:

Nonfarm payrolls: + 209,000 vs. +225,000

Unemployment rate: 3.6% vs. 3.6%

Average hourly earnings, month-on-month: + 0.4% vs. +0.3%

Average hourly earnings, year-on-year: +4.4% +4.2%

Average weekly hours worked: 34.4 vs. 34.3

Investors had been closely watching the data for signs of what the Fed will do next in its campaign to raise interest rates to curb inflation. Investors had raised their bets on an interest rate hike at the Federal Reserve’s next meeting, which begins on July 25. Following a strong morning of economic releases Thursday and Friday's jobs report, futures tied to the Federal Reserve’s benchmark interest rate project a 95% chance that the Fed raises rates at the July meeting, per the CME FedWatch Tool.

Elsewhere in the report, employment gains for the last two months were revised lower. Updated data revealed 306,000 jobs were created during May, 33,000 less than previously reported. Aprils job gains were also revised lower — to 217,000 from 294,000 — making job growth over that two month stretch lower than previously reported by 110,000.

