U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,844.82
    +22.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,203.93
    +176.44 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,497.86
    +21.74 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.93
    +6.85 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.35
    +1.86 (+2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    +10.70 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.30 (+1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0630
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    +0.0820 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2042
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8720
    +0.5200 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,819.60
    +5.62 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.21
    -0.73 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,235.25
    -272.62 (-1.03%)
     

The Juniata Valley Bank and Orrstown Bank Announce Definitive Agreement for Sale of Orrstown’s Path Valley Branch to Juniata

Juniata Valley Financial Corp.
·6 min read
Juniata Valley Financial Corp.
Juniata Valley Financial Corp.

MIFFLINTOWN, PA AND SHIPPENSBURG, PA, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  The Juniata Valley Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCQX:JUVF) (“Juniata”), and Orrstown Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORRF) (“Orrstown”), jointly announced today that they have entered into a Purchase and Assumption Agreement (the “Agreement”) providing for the sale of Orrstown’s Path Valley branch, located at 16400 Path Valley Road in Spring Run, PA, to Juniata.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, The Juniata Valley Bank has agreed to assume certain deposit liabilities totaling approximately $31.7 million and purchase certain assets, including the Path Valley branch real estate, furniture, equipment and cash.  No Orrstown loans are being purchased or sold in the transaction.

The transaction is subject to customary deposit balance adjustments and closing conditions, including the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.

The Path Valley branch will remain open as an Orrstown Bank branch through closing and, after closing, will become a branch of The Juniata Valley Bank. Customers of the Path Valley branch will receive additional information regarding the transaction in the near future. Additional information on the transaction will be available in Current Reports on Form 8-K to be filed by both Juniata and Orrstown.

Marcie A. Barber, President and CEO of Juniata, commented on the transaction: “We are excited about this transaction and the opportunity to further serve the Path Valley community by keeping the Path Valley branch office open. The acquisition of the branch is designed to  enhance our service to the Path Valley corridor and evidences our commitment to rural banking markets. We look forward to engaging with the businesses and residents that have been served by this branch office. The acquisition of additional core deposits and valued customer relationships will allow us to direct greater resources and expanded banking   services to this community and is expected  to benefit our shareholders through operating efficiencies anticipated from our enhanced presence in the market.”         

“Since we announced our intention to close our Path Valley branch in September, 2022, management and our Board of Directors have focused on ensuring that the banking needs of the Path Valley community would continue to be met.  We have engaged with business leaders and residents who live and work in Path Valley, who spoke clearly and passionately about the need for in-person banking in Spring Run due to the distance between the Path Valley branch and other banking locations, as well as the uniqueness of the Path Valley community. We listened, and are pleased to have reached an agreement that will allow the businesses and residents of Path Valley to continue to enjoy in-person branch banking services, while accomplishing our strategic objectives and delivering value to our shareholders,” commented Thomas R. Quinn, Jr., Orrstown’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Our Chambersburg, PA (Lincoln Way East), East Earl, PA (Shady Maple), Mechanicsburg, PA (Simpson Street) and Orrstown, PA (Orrstown) branches will close on December 30, 2022 as scheduled,” Mr. Quinn added.  “We remain committed to repositioning the franchise to focus on emerging delivery channels and digital solutions and maximizing our efficiency through continued automation.  It remains our intention to apply the savings generated by our branch closures toward expense control while also supporting the investments needed to achieve our long-term vision, which includes a robust digital experience to align with evolving client needs.”

Barley Snyder LLP is serving as legal counsel to Juniata and Pillar + Aught is serving as legal counsel to Orrstown in connection with the transaction.

About Juniata Valley Financial Corp.

The Juniata Valley Bank, the principal subsidiary of Juniata, is headquartered in Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, with fifteen community offices located in Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Centre, Huntingdon, McKean and Potter Counties. More information regarding Juniata and The Juniata Valley Bank can be found online at www.jvbonline.com. Juniata trades through the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol JUVF.

About Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.

With $2.8 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, provide a wide range of consumer and business financial services in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Kent and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq (ORRF). For more information about Orrstown and Orrstown Bank, visit www.orrstown.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the companies’ respective management with respect to, among other things, future events and its financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the banking and certain assumptions, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the control of either company.  Accordingly, Juniata and Orrstown caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although Juniata and Orrstown believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materializes, or if underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what is anticipated.  Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and neither Juniata nor Orrstown undertakes any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.  All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. For a more complete discussion of certain risks and uncertainties affecting Juniata or Orrstown, please see the sections entitled “Risk Factors,” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth in each company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

####

Juniata Investor Relations Contact:

Orrstown Investor Relations Contact:

 

Michael Wolf

Neil Kalani

 

SVP, Chief Financial Officer

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

 

Phone: (717) 436-7203

Phone: (717) 510-7097

 


Recommended Stories

  • 1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock to Avoid Like the Plague and 2 to Buy Instead

    Big dividend yields can be alluring. Unfortunately, many higher-yielding dividends are at high risk of getting cut if market conditions deteriorate. Because of that, yield-focused investors should avoid that stock and instead consider buying Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) or Verizon (NYSE: VZ).

  • AMC capital raise a ‘step in the right direction,’ analyst says

    Macquarie Group Senior Analyst Chad Beynon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss AMC’s proposed 1-to-10 reverse stock split, meme investors, the expectations for box offices heading into 2023, and the outlook for AMC.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $2.8 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From Just 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway should generate more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Nearly half of it will come from three stocks.

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Surges 8.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

    Medical Properties (MPW) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume.

  • Why Rivian Hit an All-Time Low Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) went public with a famously successful initial public offering (IPO) on Nov. 10, 2021, at a price of $78 per share. The company banked nearly $12 billion from the IPO, and the stock price took off from there, reaching well over $100 per share. Rivian had some encouraging things to say in its third-quarter report, but data from used car retailer CarMax yesterday has investors rethinking the near-term future for Rivian and other early-stage electric vehicle companies.

  • Tesla stock bull: The company is a sustainability 'behemoth'

    Tesla has found a steadfast bull.

  • Alameda’s Ellison Says She, Bankman-Fried Agreed to Mislead FTX Lenders

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison said she and FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried knowingly misled lenders about how much the now-bankrupt trading firm was borrowing from the cryptocurrency exchange. Most Read from BloombergChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DaySBF’s $250 Million Bail Is One of the Largest in US History. It Doesn’t Mean He Has That MuchDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big

  • Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Devon Energy (DVN) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • 'The next global Lehman': Robert Kiyosaki just issued a dire warning about the current pension crisis, says 'fake money savers' will feel the most pain — he likes these 3 real assets

    This could put a dent in your retirement plans.

  • ‘Innovation Stocks Will Eventually Win’: Here Are Cathie Wood’s Top Holdings and Where They Are Headed

    Not long ago considered a trailblazing investing guru, sentiment has entirely shifted around Cathie Wood over the past year and a half. Her ARK Invest fund’s ARK Innovation ETF is loaded with growth-oriented pandemic-era winners but as anyone following the stock market’s trajectory will know, the tables have turned on stocks of that ilk. And the result is that the ARKK ETF is now down by a huge 65% in 2022. Does that mean Wood is ready to desert her strategy of backing innovative yet risky and o

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks for 2023

    Berkshire's portfolio features several high-quality companies, but these three stocks look particularly timely for the new year.

  • Why a recession is ‘actually pretty positive for Tesla’: Analyst

    Canaccord Genuity Managing Director George Gianarikas joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market’s reaction to Tesla stock, how investors are dealing with the stock following uncertainty, uncertainty around EV delivery, a recession, growth, and the outlook for sustained leadership within the EV space.

  • 2 Dazzling Growth Stocks Down Over 60% to Buy Hand Over Fist Before the Next Bull Market

    The S&P 500 had its worst first half since 1970, the Nasdaq Composite suffered its sharpest decline in more than a decade, and both indexes have fallen into a bear market. For instance, cybersecurity leaders CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices fall 65% and 70%, respectively, but both companies have continued to report monster financial results. CrowdStrike provides 23 software modules that address several cybersecurity verticals, from endpoint security to threat intelligence.

  • This Is My Top Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy Ahead of 2023

    Due to economic and geopolitical headwinds, financial markets have been exceptionally volatile in 2022. Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) recently noted that this year would likely be the sixth-most-volatile year dating back to the Great Depression. Shares of the hospital real estate investment trust (REIT) Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have plunged 53% so far this year.

  • Could This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Become the Next Enterprise Products Partners?

    Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) is the gold standard for income-focused investors in the energy midstream space. Here's a look at whether Delek Logistics Partners has what it takes to become the next Enterprise Products Partners and deliver reliable distribution growth for the next decade and a half. What fueled Enterprise Products Partners' successful track record?

  • Is There Any Hope for Novavax?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has brought investors extreme gains and extreme losses in just a few years. Since, Novavax shares have made their way progressively back down to earth. Meanwhile, due to a late commercial start, Novavax's vaccine sales have disappointed.

  • 3 High Dividend Stocks With High Expected Returns for 2023

    As we look forward to 2023 -- after a year of steep losses in many stocks in 2022 -- we believe that there is significant opportunity in many dividend stocks. Shares of companies that have been beaten down in 2022, but now show good potential for higher valuations, maintained or raised dividend payments, and earnings upside are on the menu for the new year. Let's take a look at three companies we like that have high dividends, as well as high expected total returns looking forward.

  • Which of the 20 Most Valuable Brands in the World Are Great Investments Now?

    In this piece, we will analyze which of the top 20 brands in the world are also great investments. For more brands, head on over to 5 Most Valuable Brands That Are Great Investments Now. Cover even a basic course in finance and you are likely to come across several different ways to value a […]

  • These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 12%

    After three winning sessions in a row, the stock market fell on Thursday when the weekly jobless claims came in below the expectations. That data point indicated continued tightness in the labor market, but the Federal Reserve has been hoping to see signs of a moderate increase in unemployment, to indicate that the anti-inflationary rate increases are taking hold. Barring that evidence, the Fed is likely to continue raising rates and tightening monetary policy, increasing the risk of recession.

  • Better Buy: Microsoft Stock vs. Apple Stock

    After a challenging year in 2022, stock market investors are interested in adding shares of excellent companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) at lower prices. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec.