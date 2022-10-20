U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Juniata Valley Financial Corp.
·16 min read
Juniata Valley Financial Corp.
Juniata Valley Financial Corp.

Mifflintown, PA, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCQX:JUVF) (“Juniata”), announced net income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 of $2.1 million, an increase of 11.8%, compared to net income of $1.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, increased 10.5%, to $0.42, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $0.38 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, increased 18.0%, to $6.2 million, compared to net income of $5.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, increased 18.1% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, to $1.24, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.05 for the corresponding 2021 period.

President’s Message

Juniata’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Marcie A. Barber stated, “We are very pleased that we continued to build on the momentum generated during the first half of the year by posting record net income for the quarter. We also saw strong loan growth of more than $21 million during the quarter, while asset quality remained strong. Due to the changing interest rate environment, we expect the fourth quarter to be challenging as we balance maintaining our net interest margin with our customers’ expectations.”

Financial Results Year-to-Date

Annualized return on average assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was 1.01%, an increase of 17.4% compared to the annualized return on average assets of 0.86% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Annualized return on average equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 15.02%, an increase of 58.6% compared to the annualized return on average equity of 9.47% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Net interest income was $18.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $15.5 million for the comparable 2021 period. Average earning assets increased $26.6 million, or 3.5%, to $788.8 million, during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to an increase of $28.5 million, or 8.9%, in average investment securities, as well as a $5.1 million, or 1.2%, increase in average loans. The yield on earning assets during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased by 24 basis points to 3.41% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021 primarily due to the increase in market interest rates, which was driven by an increase of 300 basis points in the federal funds target range and prime rate during the current 2022 period compared to prior 2021 period. Average interest bearing liabilities increased by $7.1 million, or 1.3%, to $566.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the comparable 2021 period, due to growth in interest-bearing demand and savings deposits, which was partially offset by decreases in time deposits as well as by decreases in long-term borrowings and FRB advances. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the cost to fund interest earning assets with interest bearing liabilities decreased nine basis points, to 0.51%, primarily due to the decline in higher cost time deposits and long-term borrowings during the period. The net interest margin, on a fully tax equivalent basis, increased from 2.76% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 to 3.08% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

A loan loss provision expense of $350,000 was recorded for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to a provision credit of $536,000 in the nine months ended September 30, 2021. While we continued to experience favorable asset quality trends and net recoveries during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, elevated qualitative risk factors were considered in the allowance for loan loss analysis for certain loan segments due to the uncertainty in the economy and the potential for a recession as inflation, labor shortages and supply chain disruptions remain prevalent. Additionally, loan growth of 10.5% as of September 30, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 was also a factor in the increase in the loan loss provision for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Non-interest income was $4.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $3.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 2.3%. Most significantly impacting the comparative nine month periods was a $1.5 million loss on sales and calls of securities in the 2022 period due to the execution of a balance sheet and regulatory capital management strategy. Additionally, the value of equity securities during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 decreased by $249,000 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021 due to declines in bank stock market values. These decreases in net-interest income were offset by $1.2 million in gains from the termination of two derivatives contracts, recorded in other non-interest income, and by increases of $119,000 in fees derived from loan activity and $380,000 in life insurance proceeds in the 2022 period.

Non-interest expense was $14.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $14.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 3.4%. Most significantly impacting non-interest expense in the comparative nine month periods was a $307,000 increase in employee compensation and benefits expense due to temporary duplication of compensation and benefits expense as a result of employee transitions, as well as increased medical claims expenses. Also contributing to the increase in non-interest expense was a $76,000 increase in FDIC insurance premiums and a $42,000 decline in the gain on other real estate owned for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 versus the comparable 2021 period, which were partially offset by a $71,000 decline in data processing expense.

The income tax provision increased by $186,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, resulting from higher taxable income compared to the same period in 2021.

Financial Results for the Quarter

Annualized return on average assets for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was 1.03%, an increase of 13.2%, compared to 0.91% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Annualized return on average equity for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was 17.90%, an increase of 75.7%, compared to 10.19 % for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Net interest income was $6.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $5.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Average earning assets increased $26.5 million, or 3.4%, to $805.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, due to an increase of $34.4 million, or 8.2%, in average loans, which was partially offset by a $1.3 million, or 0.4%, decrease in average investment securities and a $6.6 million, or 51.2%, decrease in average interest bearing deposits and federal funds sold. The yield on earning assets increased 23 basis points, to 3.39%, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to same period in 2021, while the cost to fund interest earning assets with interest bearing liabilities increased 6 basis points, to 0.61%, over the same period, primarily due to the increase in market interest rates as both the prime rate and federal funds target range increased by 300 basis points in the 2022 period. During the three months ended September 30, 2022, average interest bearing liabilities increased by $1.7 million, or 0.3%, compared to the comparable 2021 period, mainly due to growth in average borrowings and other interest bearing liabilities, as well as savings deposits, which was partially offset by declines in interest bearing demand and time deposits. The net interest margin, on a fully tax equivalent basis, increased from 2.79% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 to 2.99% for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

A loan loss provision expense of $100,000 was recorded in the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to a provision credit of $257,000 in the comparable 2021 period. Loan growth, coupled with the continued uncertainty in the economy and the potential for a recession as inflation, labor shortages and supply chain disruptions remained prevalent, resulted in an increased loan loss provision despite favorable asset quality trends during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Non-interest income was $1.3 million in each of the three month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. Most significantly impacting non-interest income in the comparative three month periods was a $378,000 loss on sales and calls of securities and a $68,000 decline in the value of equity securities during the three months ended September 30, 2022. These declines were partially offset by receipt of $329,000 in life insurance proceeds and an $83,000 increase in fees derived from loan activity during the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Non-interest expense was $5.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $4.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 1.2%. Most significantly impacting non-interest expense in the comparative three month periods was a $63,000 increase in FDIC insurance premiums, which was partially offset by decline in data processing expense comparing the same periods.

An income tax provision of $102,000 was recorded in the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to an income tax provision of $142,000 recorded for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as taxable income was lower for the 2022 period primarily due to the receipt of non-taxable life insurance proceeds during the 2022 period.

Financial Condition

Total assets as of September 30, 2022 were $815.2 million, an increase of $4.7 million, or 0.6%, compared to total assets of $810.5 million at December 31, 2021. Over this period, outstanding loans and deposits increased by $44.1 million, or 10.5%, and $9.4 million, or 1.3%, respectively, while debt securities available for sale decreased by $48.2 million, or 14.4%. The increase in deposits, as well as the proceeds from the sales of debt securities, were used to repay a $10.0 million brokered interest bearing demand deposit and fund loan growth. As of September 30, 2022, short-term borrowings and repurchase agreements increased by $31.6 million, or 748.6%, compared to December 31, 2021, primarily because we returned to using $20.0 million in FHLB short-term borrowings to supplement core deposits to satisfy funding needs in lieu of brokered interest bearing demand deposits. Additionally, overnight borrowings increased between periods to meet funding needs, as did the balance of repurchase agreements due to the addition of a new customer relationship using this funding product in 2022. Total stockholders’ equity declined $36.4 million as of September 30, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 primarily due to a $39.4 million increase in unrealized losses on available for sale securities, which was partially offset by a $2.9 million, or 6.2%, increase in retained earnings.

Subsequent Event

On October 18, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share to shareholders of record on November 15, 2022, payable on December 1, 2022.

Management considers subsequent events occurring after the statement of condition date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company’s consolidated financial statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the financial information in this release is subject to change.

The Juniata Valley Bank, the principal subsidiary of Juniata Valley Financial Corp., is headquartered in Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, with eighteen community offices located in Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Huntingdon, McKean, Centre and Potter Counties. More information regarding Juniata Valley Financial Corp. and The Juniata Valley Bank can be found online at www.JVBonline.com. Juniata Valley Financial Corp. trades through the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol JUVF.

Forward-Looking Information
*This press release may contain “forward looking” information as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When words such as “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates” or similar expressions are used in this release, Juniata is making forward-looking statements. Such information is based on Juniata’s current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of its business. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, events or results. Such statements involve potential risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, actual results may differ materially from this forward-looking information. Many factors could affect future financial results. Juniata undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward looking information, whether because of new or updated information, future events, or otherwise. For a more complete discussion of certain risks and uncertainties affecting Juniata, please see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations – Forward-Looking Statements” set forth in the Juniata’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Financial Statements

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

    

(Unaudited)

    

 

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

 

$

13,325

 

 

$

12,928

 

Interest bearing deposits with banks

 

 

102

 

 

 

598

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

13,427

 

 

 

13,526

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest bearing time deposits with banks

 

 

 

 

 

735

 

Equity securities

 

 

1,014

 

 

 

1,124

 

Debt securities available for sale

 

 

287,251

 

 

 

335,424

 

Restricted investment in bank stock

 

 

3,104

 

 

 

2,116

 

Total loans

 

 

462,430

 

 

 

418,303

 

Less: Allowance for loan losses

 

 

(3,905

)

 

 

(3,508

)

Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses

 

 

458,525

 

 

 

414,795

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

 

8,254

 

 

 

8,371

 

Other real estate owned

 

 

30

 

 

 

87

 

Bank owned life insurance and annuities

 

 

15,139

 

 

 

16,852

 

Investment in low income housing partnerships

 

 

1,706

 

 

 

2,306

 

Core deposit and other intangible assets

 

 

134

 

 

 

175

 

Goodwill

 

 

9,047

 

 

 

9,047

 

Mortgage servicing rights

 

 

96

 

 

 

120

 

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

 

 

17,522

 

 

 

5,840

 

Total assets

 

$

815,249

 

 

$

810,518

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

  

 

 

  

Liabilities:

 

 

  

 

 

  

Deposits:

 

 

  

 

 

  

Non-interest bearing

 

$

202,493

 

 

$

182,022

 

Interest bearing

 

 

515,341

 

 

 

526,425

 

Total deposits

 

 

717,834

 

 

 

708,447

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term borrowings and repurchase agreements

 

 

35,869

 

 

 

4,227

 

Long-term debt

 

 

20,000

 

 

 

20,000

 

Other interest bearing liabilities

 

 

995

 

 

 

1,568

 

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

 

 

5,646

 

 

 

4,986

 

Total liabilities

 

 

780,344

 

 

 

739,228

 

Commitments and contingent liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity:

 

 

  

 

 

  

Preferred stock, no par value: Authorized - 500,000 shares, none issued

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $1.00 per share: Authorized 20,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,151,279 shares at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; Outstanding - 5,003,059 shares at September 30, 2022 and 4,988,542 shares at December 31, 2021

 

 

5,151

 

 

 

5,151

 

Surplus

 

 

24,956

 

 

 

25,008

 

Retained earnings

 

 

50,216

 

 

 

47,298

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(42,880

)

 

 

(3,365

)

Cost of common stock in Treasury: 148,220 shares at September 30, 2022; 162,737 shares at December 31, 2021

 

 

(2,538

)

 

 

(2,802

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

34,905

 

 

 

71,290

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

815,249

 

 

$

810,518

 


Juniata Valley Financial Corp. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

September 30, 

 

September 30, 

 

    

2022

    

2021

 

2022

    

2021

Interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, including fees

 

$

5,286

 

 

$

4,800

 

 

$

15,446

 

 

$

14,371

 

Taxable securities

 

 

1,493

 

 

 

1,350

 

 

 

4,479

 

 

 

3,543

 

Tax-exempt securities

 

 

37

 

 

 

36

 

 

 

117

 

 

 

112

 

Other interest income

 

 

55

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

80

 

 

 

19

 

Total interest income

 

 

6,871

 

 

 

6,194

 

 

 

20,122

 

 

 

18,045

 

Interest expense:

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

Deposits

 

 

680

 

 

 

555

 

 

 

1,692

 

 

 

1,771

 

Short-term borrowings and repurchase agreements

 

 

70

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

105

 

 

 

70

 

FRB advances

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18

 

Long-term debt

 

 

118

 

 

 

216

 

 

 

352

 

 

 

641

 

Other interest bearing liabilities

 

 

4

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

5

 

Total interest expense

 

 

872

 

 

 

790

 

 

 

2,155

 

 

 

2,505

 

Net interest income

 

 

5,999

 

 

 

5,404

 

 

 

17,967

 

 

 

15,540

 

Provision for loan losses

 

 

100

 

 

 

(257

)

 

 

350

 

 

 

(536

)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

 

5,899

 

 

 

5,661

 

 

 

17,617

 

 

 

16,076

 

Non-interest income:

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

Customer service fees

 

 

394

 

 

 

348

 

 

 

1,113

 

 

 

993

 

Debit card fee income

 

 

422

 

 

 

423

 

 

 

1,267

 

 

 

1,287

 

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance and annuities

 

 

53

 

 

 

64

 

 

 

164

 

 

 

186

 

Trust fees

 

 

128

 

 

 

111

 

 

 

378

 

 

 

338

 

Commissions from sales of non-deposit products

 

 

86

 

 

 

86

 

 

 

302

 

 

 

271

 

Fees derived from loan activity

 

 

220

 

 

 

137

 

 

 

452

 

 

 

333

 

Mortgage banking income

 

 

11

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

26

 

Gain (loss) on sales and calls of securities

 

 

(378

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,452

)

 

 

58

 

Change in value of equity securities

 

 

(30

)

 

 

38

 

 

 

(110

)

 

 

139

 

Gain from life insurance proceeds

 

 

329

 

 

 

 

 

 

380

 

 

 

 

Other non-interest income

 

 

75

 

 

 

91

 

 

 

1,450

 

 

 

249

 

Total non-interest income

 

 

1,310

 

 

 

1,306

 

 

 

3,968

 

 

 

3,880

 

Non-interest expense:

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

Employee compensation expense

 

 

2,112

 

 

 

2,145

 

 

 

6,347

 

 

 

6,176

 

Employee benefits

 

 

544

 

 

 

563

 

 

 

1,858

 

 

 

1,722

 

Occupancy

 

 

298

 

 

 

293

 

 

 

948

 

 

 

935

 

Equipment

 

 

187

 

 

 

184

 

 

 

546

 

 

 

565

 

Data processing expense

 

 

665

 

 

 

709

 

 

 

1,894

 

 

 

1,965

 

Professional fees

 

 

223

 

 

 

226

 

 

 

587

 

 

 

609

 

Taxes, other than income

 

 

106

 

 

 

71

 

 

 

370

 

 

 

314

 

FDIC Insurance premiums

 

 

143

 

 

 

80

 

 

 

307

 

 

 

231

 

Gain on other real estate owned

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7

)

 

 

(49

)

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

14

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

49

 

Amortization of investment in low-income housing partnerships

 

 

200

 

 

 

200

 

 

 

600

 

 

 

600

 

Other non-interest expense

 

 

495

 

 

 

441

 

 

 

1,388

 

 

 

1,266

 

Total non-interest expense

 

 

4,987

 

 

 

4,928

 

 

 

14,879

 

 

 

14,383

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

2,222

 

 

 

2,039

 

 

 

6,706

 

 

 

5,573

 

Income tax provision

 

 

102

 

 

 

142

 

 

 

488

 

 

 

302

 

Net income

 

$

2,120

 

 

$

1,897

 

 

$

6,218

 

 

$

5,271

 

Earnings per share

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

Basic

 

$

0.42

 

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

1.24

 

 

$

1.05

 

Diluted

 

$

0.42

 

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

1.24

 

 

$

1.05

 

CONTACT: Michael Wolf Email: michael.wolf@jvbonline.com Phone: (717) 436-7203


