Juniata Valley Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

Juniata Valley Financial Corp.
·16 min read
Mifflintown, PA, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: JUVF) (“Juniata”), announced net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 of $1.9 million, an increase of 18.1%, compared to net income of $1.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, increased 18.8%, to $0.38, during the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $0.32 during the three months ended September 30, 2020. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, increased 24.1%, to $5.3 million, compared to net income of $4.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, increased 26.5% during the nine months ended September 30, 2021, to $1.05, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.83 during the corresponding 2020 period.

President’s Message

President and Chief Executive Officer, Marcie A. Barber stated, “We are pleased to report record quarterly earnings, driven largely by a reduction in our allowance for loan losses. Factors which led to the provision credit included credit quality strength, recoveries of previous charge-offs during the period, and robust business resumption for our hospitality sector borrowers. Further, net interest income was boosted by realized PPP income and effective asset liability management.”

Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”)

Juniata participated in the PPP through the Small Business Administration (“SBA”). The PPP provides the possibility of loan forgiveness, up to the full principal amount of qualifying loans, for borrowers. Juniata funded 508 PPP loans, totaling $32.1 million, during the first round of the program in 2020. As of September 30, 2021, six of the first round PPP loans, totaling $233,000, remained outstanding, with the remaining 502 loans having received forgiveness. Juniata funded an additional 362 PPP loans, totaling $18.9 million, through the second round of PPP funding in 2021. As of September 30, 2021, 303 of the second round PPP loans, totaling $14.7 million, remained outstanding, with the remaining 59 loans having received forgiveness.

Year-to-Date Financial Results

Annualized return on average assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, was 0.86%, an increase of 10.3% compared to the annualized return on average assets of 0.78% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Annualized return on average equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was 9.47%, an increase of 27.1% compared to the annualized return on average equity of 7.45% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Net interest income was $15.5 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $15.3 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of $195,000, or 1.3%. Average earning assets increased $93.1 million, or 13.9%, to $762.2 million, during the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, predominantly due to increases of $74.1 million, or 30.1%, in average investment securities and $18.1 million, or 4.4%, in average loans, the latter resulting from both organic loan growth and PPP loan funding. The yield on earning assets declined 51 basis points, to 3.17%, in the first nine months of 2021 compared to same period in 2020, while the cost to fund interest earning assets with interest bearing liabilities decreased 24 basis points, to 0.60%. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $67.3 million, or 13.7%, compared to the comparable 2020 period, mainly due to growth in interest-bearing deposits driven by deposits of government stimulus payments. Both yields on earning assets and cost of funds were affected by the ongoing low interest rate environment that commenced with the 150 basis point decline in the prime rate and federal funds target range in March 2020. The net interest margin, on a fully tax equivalent basis, decreased from 3.10% during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 to 2.76% during the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Juniata experienced favorable asset quality trends and had net recoveries of $167,000 on previously charged-off loans during the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Only two loans, in the aggregate amount of $72,000, placed on deferral due to the pandemic remained in deferment as of September 30, 2021, while all other loans previously placed in deferment have resumed contractual debt service. Juniata continued to apply elevated qualitative risk factors to all loan segments in the loan portfolio in its allowance for loan loss analysis in the first nine months of 2021 due to the remaining uncertainty of the strength of the economy, as well as the lingering effects and duration of the pandemic. However, because borrowers with loans previously placed in deferment have shown the ability to continue making payments under contractual debt service, management reduced the level of risk originally established on these loans. Due to the positive asset quality trends noted above and sustained performance of the loan portfolio, the analysis resulted in a provision credit of $536,000 in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to a provision expense of $639,000 recorded in the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Non-interest income was $3.9 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $4.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, a decline of 3.0%. Most significantly impacting the comparative nine month periods was a $787,000 decrease in the gain on sales and calls of securities in 2021 over the comparable 2020 period due to the execution of a balance sheet strategy in 2020 that produced these security gains which were used to offset a prepayment penalty on the extinguishment of long-term debt. Partially offsetting this decline were increases of $291,000 in the change in value of equity securities, $207,000 in debit card fee income and $149,000 in fees derived from loan-related activity during the first nine months of 2021 compared to the comparable 2020 period. Excluding net gains arising from the investment portfolio, non-interest income increased $375,000, or 11.3%, in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the same period of 2020.

Non-interest expense was $14.4 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $14.5 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2020, a decline of 0.8%. Most significantly impacting non-interest expense in the comparative nine month periods was a $524,000 decline in long-term debt prepayment penalties as no prepayment penalty was recorded during the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as well as a $141,000 decline in equipment expense. Partially offsetting these decreases between the nine month periods was an increase of $206,000 in employee compensation expense in the 2021 period in comparison to the 2020 period as staffing levels in the first nine months of 2021 returned to pre-pandemic levels compared to the comparable 2020 period when some employees were furloughed. Data processing expense also increased by $301,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the same 2020 period, predominantly due to the expenses incurred from the launch of Juniata’s new online deposit account opening platform at the end of 2020 and other technology enhancements.

The income tax provision increased by $346,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020 resulting from higher taxable income in the 2021 period.

Quarter-to-Date Financial Results

Annualized return on average assets for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was 0.91%, compared to 0.82% for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Annualized return on average equity for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was 10.19%, compared to 8.36% for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Net interest income was $5.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $5.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. Average earning assets increased $55.1 million, or 7.6%, to $778.7 million, during the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, predominantly due to an increase of $50.2 million, or 17.0%, in average investment securities. The yield on earning assets declined 25 basis points, to 3.16%, in the third quarter of 2021 compared to same period in 2020, while the cost to fund interest earning assets with interest bearing liabilities decreased 18 basis points, to 0.55%, over the same period. During the three months ended September 30, 2021, average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $33.4 million, or 6.2%, compared to the comparable 2020 period, mainly due to growth in interest-bearing deposits driven by deposits of government stimulus payments. The net interest margin, on a fully tax equivalent basis, decreased from 2.91% during the three months ended September 30, 2020 to 2.79%, during the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Juniata recorded a provision credit of $257,000 in the third quarter of 2021 compared to a provision expense of $87,000 recorded in the third quarter of 2020, mainly due to favorable asset quality trends, as well as net recoveries of $76,000 recorded during the third quarter of 2021.

Non-interest income in the third quarter of 2021 was $1.3 million compared to $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 9.9%. Most significantly impacting non-interest income in the comparative three month periods was a $283,000 decrease in the gain on sales and calls of securities in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020. Partially offsetting this decline in the third quarter of 2021 were increases in debit card fee income, fees derived from loan-related activity and the change in fair value of equity securities compared to the comparable 2020 period. Excluding net gains arising from the investment portfolio, non-interest income increased $103,000, or 8.8%, in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Non-interest expense was $4.9 million for both of the three months ended September 30 in 2021 and 2020. Most significantly impacting non-interest expense in the comparative three month periods were increases of $109,000 in data processing expense predominantly due to the launch of Juniata’s new online deposit account opening platform and $41,000 in FDIC insurance premiums as a result of asset growth during the last twelve months. Partially offsetting these increases during the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the comparative 2020 period, were decreases in medical insurance expense, equipment expense and shares tax expense.

An income tax provision of $142,000 was recorded in the third quarter of 2021, compared to an income tax provision of $58,000 recorded in the third quarter of 2020, mainly due to higher taxable income recorded during the 2021 period.

Financial Condition

Total assets as of September 30, 2021 were $827.1 million, an increase of $33.4 million, or 4.2%, compared to total assets of $793.7 million at December 31, 2020. During this period, investment securities increased by $71.9 million, or 25.1%, as excess cash balances were employed to enhance the net interest margin. As a result, cash and cash equivalents decreased by $28.9 million, or 69.5%. Additionally, total loans decreased by $10.9 million, or 2.6%, as $13.8 million in PPP loans were forgiven. Over the same period, deposits increased by $84.7 million, or 13.6% which funded asset growth and allowed for the reduction in FRB advances and short-term FHLB borrowings.

Subsequent Event

On October 19, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share to shareholders of record on November 15, 2021, payable on December 1, 2021.


Management considers subsequent events occurring after the statement of condition date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company’s consolidated financial statements when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the financial information in this release is subject to change.

The Juniata Valley Bank, the principal subsidiary of Juniata Valley Financial Corp., is headquartered in Mifflintown, Pennsylvania, with nineteen community offices located in Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Huntingdon, McKean and Potter Counties. More information regarding Juniata Valley Financial Corp. and The Juniata Valley Bank can be found online at www.JVBonline.com. Juniata Valley Financial Corp. trades through the Pink Open Market under the symbol JUVF.

Forward-Looking Information
*This press release may contain “forward looking” information as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When words such as “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates” or similar expressions are used in this release, Juniata is making forward-looking statements. Such information is based on Juniata’s current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of its business. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, events or results. Such statements involve potential risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, actual results may differ materially from this forward-looking information. Many factors could affect future financial results. Juniata undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward looking information, whether because of new or updated information, future events, or otherwise. For a more complete discussion of certain risks and uncertainties affecting Juniata, please see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations – Forward-Looking Statements” set forth in the Juniata’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic is having an adverse impact on Juniata, its customers and the communities it serves and may adversely affect Juniata’s business, results of operations and financial condition for an indefinite period. The Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 addresses risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.


Financial Statements

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

11,995

$

11,868

Interest bearing deposits with banks

703

19,753

Federal funds sold

10,000

Cash and cash equivalents

12,698

41,621

Interest bearing time deposits with banks

735

735

Equity securities

1,111

1,091

Debt securities available for sale

358,309

286,415

Restricted investment in bank stock

2,516

3,423

Total loans

411,764

422,661

Less: Allowance for loan losses

(3,725

)

(4,094

)

Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses

408,039

418,567

Premises and equipment, net

8,423

8,808

Other real estate owned

110

Bank owned life insurance and annuities

16,790

16,568

Investment in low income housing partnerships

2,505

3,105

Core deposit and other intangible assets

192

241

Goodwill

9,047

9,047

Mortgage servicing rights

128

158

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

6,521

3,939

Total assets

$

827,124

$

793,718

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities:

Deposits:

Non-interest bearing

$

181,735

$

168,115

Interest bearing

525,847

454,751

Total deposits

707,582

622,866

Short-term borrowings and repurchase agreements

4,804

24,750

Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") advances

27,955

Long-term debt

35,000

35,000

Other interest bearing liabilities

1,538

1,584

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

5,097

4,966

Total liabilities

754,021

717,121

Commitments and contingent liabilities

Stockholders' Equity:

Preferred stock, no par value: Authorized - 500,000 shares, none issued

Common stock, par value $1.00 per share: Authorized 20,000,000 shares Issued - 5,151,279 shares at September 30, 2021; 5,151,279 shares at December 31, 2020 Outstanding - 5,000,026 shares at September 30, 2021; 5,025,441 shares at December 31, 2020

5,151

5,151

Surplus

24,960

25,011

Retained earnings

47,063

45,096

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(1,455

)

3,518

Cost of common stock in Treasury: 151,253 shares at September 30, 2021; 125,838 shares at December 31, 2020

(2,616

)

(2,179

)

Total stockholders' equity

73,103

76,597

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

827,124

$

793,718


Juniata Valley Financial Corp. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Interest income:

Loans, including fees

$

4,800

$

4,848

$

14,371

$

14,507

Taxable securities

1,350

1,312

3,543

3,742

Tax-exempt securities

36

42

112

105

Other interest income

8

8

19

73

Total interest income

6,194

6,210

18,045

18,427

Interest expense:

Deposits

555

710

1,771

2,270

Short-term borrowings and repurchase agreements

17

26

70

34

FRB advances

28

18

35

Long-term debt

216

216

641

729

Other interest bearing liabilities

2

4

5

14

Total interest expense

790

984

2,505

3,082

Net interest income

5,404

5,226

15,540

15,345

Provision for loan losses

(257

)

87

(536

)

639

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

5,661

5,139

16,076

14,706

Non-interest income:

Customer service fees

348

339

993

1,030

Debit card fee income

423

384

1,287

1,080

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance and annuities

64

74

186

201

Trust fees

111

98

338

302

Commissions from sales of non-deposit products

86

66

271

213

Fees derived from loan activity

137

94

333

184

Mortgage banking income

8

11

26

41

Gain on sales and calls of securities

283

58

845

Change in value of equity securities

38

2

139

(152

)

Other non-interest income

91

99

249

257

Total non-interest income

1,306

1,450

3,880

4,001

Non-interest expense:

Employee compensation expense

2,145

2,164

6,176

5,970

Employee benefits

563

625

1,722

1,747

Occupancy

293

284

935

869

Equipment

184

241

565

706

Data processing expense

709

600

1,965

1,664

Professional fees

226

198

609

562

Taxes, other than income

71

116

314

378

FDIC Insurance premiums

80

39

231

118

Gain on other real estate owned

(49

)

Amortization of intangible assets

16

19

49

57

Amortization of investment in low-income housing partnerships

200

200

600

600

Long-term debt prepayment penalty

524

Other non-interest expense

441

439

1,266

1,307

Total non-interest expense

4,928

4,925

14,383

14,502

Income before income taxes

2,039

1,664

5,573

4,205

Income tax provision (benefit)

142

58

302

(44

)

Net income

$

1,897

$

1,606

$

5,271

$

4,249

Earnings per share

Basic

$

0.38

$

0.32

$

1.05

$

0.83

Diluted

$

0.38

$

0.32

$

1.05

$

0.83

CONTACT: JoAnn McMinn Email: joann.mcminn@jvbonline.com Phone: (717) 436-3206


