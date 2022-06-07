U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

Junior Achievement Announces Winners of JA Titan® National Virtual Competition

·2 min read

Teams from JA of Wisconsin and JA of Northwestern Ohio Receive Honors.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three teams of Junior Achievement students representing JA of Wisconsin and JA of Northwestern Ohio have been selected as first-, second-, and third-place honorees at the national JA Titan® National Virtual Competition. A total of 29 teams from across the country participated in the competition.

The competition, which is made possible through the support of Janus Henderson Investors, is a national competition in which high school students compete as business CEOs in the phone industry, experiencing firsthand how an organization evaluates alternatives, makes decisions, analyzes the outcomes of those decisions, and then strategizes what to do next. Student teams from across the United States competed for the chance to win prizes and be named the JA Titan® of Business. The JA Titan® National Virtual Competition took place on May 18 and 19, 2022. Prizes were awarded to the three top performing teams.

The winning teams are:

  • 1st Place: JA Titan® of Business, JAWIS3, JA of Wisconsin

  • 2nd Place: Tragic Tornadoes, JA of Northwestern Ohio

  • 3rd Place: Tiffin Money Makers, JA of Northwestern Ohio

With a focus on financial literacy and insights into the workforce, JA Titan® brings business economics to life. As students work in teams, or on their own, to make financial decisions about production, marketing, research and development (R&D), and corporate social responsibility (CSR), they begin to see how every choice made in an organization relates to its future success.

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 2.5 million students per year in 103 markets across the United States as part of 10 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

As of March 31, 2022, Janus Henderson had approximately US$361 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 23 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/junior-achievement-announces-winners-of-ja-titan-national-virtual-competition-301563243.html

SOURCE Junior Achievement USA

