Junior R. King, DPM, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·2 min read

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior R. King, DPM, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Healthcare Professional for his work in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his outstanding work in private practice

A board-certified podiatrist, Dr. King has practiced medicine for 14 years and has been in private practice for the past two years. The doctor is board certified in Podiatric Medicine by the American Board of Podiatric Medicine. He is licensed to provide online and in-person care to patients in New York. He currently sees patients in his private practice location at 596 Pennsylvania Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11207.

A native of the Caribbean Islands, Dr. King grew up seeing a need for healthcare for minorities and underserved communities. In particular, he noticed a much higher likelihood for minorities to have amputations, and he wanted to help reduce those statistics. He is now working toward making his practice multi-disciplinary so that patients can get all of their healthcare needs met at one location.

To embark on a career in podiatry, Dr. King graduated with a Medical Degree from the Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, a podiatric medical school associated with Temple University in Philadelphia, PA. He completed his residency at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. Since establishing his career, Dr. King has volunteered his medical services in other countries needing medical help for many years. The COVID-19 pandemic put a temporary pause on his international volunteer work, but he hopes that he will be able to continue those efforts soon.

On a personal note, Dr. King enjoys traveling in his spare time and recently returned from a trip to Europe.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/junior-r-king-dpm-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301633259.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

